The first alternative political philosophy that I was introduced to was conspiracist. That was because Dennis Lee’s right-wing approach to free energy (“patriot,” Christian, capitalist) attracted right wingers. We were also taken out by the world’s greatest conspiracy. While there was much to commend in that conspiratorial approach, the lessons of my journey were different. It wasn’t a few bad apples that prevented free energy from coming to market: the entire system was a criminal enterprise, from top to bottom. Not only that, but my primary lesson was that personal integrity was the world’s scarcest commodity. After witnessing several attempts by our “allies” to steal our companies, I told Dennis how shocking it was, and he replied that the first 50 times that he saw it, he was shocked, too. The two successful thefts of our companies, in Seattle and Ventura, were led by Mormons who were likely working for the global elite, but my big surprise was how almost everybody signed on with them, even cheered, even people close to me, which I refused to believe at first.

Gary Wean’s advice was critical in my springing Dennis from jail, but Mr. Professor was the true hero of the Ventura days, which cost him his life. The year before Dennis was arrested with his million-dollar bail, mere weeks after refusing the CIA’s billion-dollar offer to fold the operation, Gary published his book on his adventures. One chapter of it was about the JFK assassination and what Gary learned three weeks after it from a frightened John Tower. Lee Harvey Oswald did not shoot JFK. Oswald was part of a backfired CIA operation to frame Castro for an assassination attempt on JFK, to goad JFK into authorizing an invasion of Cuba. Unknown forces interposed the operation, to turn the fake attempt into a real one, and the CIA led the cover-up of what happened. I studied the evidence for 12 years before I went public with my findings, I never saw a credible piece of evidence contradict Gary’s account, and the evidence that has come to light over the past 35 years has only further supported Gary’s account, such as the Operation Northwoods document.

When I became Dennis’s partner, he had a fervent belief in the inherent goodness of people who were just looking for a worthy cause to support. A decade later, Dennis admitted to me that almost nobody cared, but he was sifting through humanity’s mine tailings, looking for those nuggets of caring. Seventeen years after that, Dennis told me that his allies hurt him more than his enemies did. Several years after that, Dennis told me that after his journey of darkness, he was ready for God to call him home. That was one heck of an evolution to witness, from raging idealism to complete disillusionment over a 30-year period.

As I recovered from my first stint with Dennis, with my life in ruins, I began learning at the scholarly feet of people such as Noam Chomsky and Edward Herman, I read Ralph McGehee’s memoir, and was introduced to the left’s perspective. I found it to be far superior to what the right wing usually produced, with its focus on conspiracies. Ed’s Propaganda Model was a structural view of the media, which showed how people that operated largely unconsciously were mostly responsible for serving up the media’s lies, which we had already borne the brunt of. It resonated with what I had discovered in my adventures, in that most of what we encountered was not conspiratorial behavior from the global elite, but just the low-integrity activities of our assailants, allies, and others.

Ed never denied that the elite would “conspiratorially” intervene in the media process, but that it was not needed to explain how the media operated. Virtually alone among the left, Ed was onboard with the idea that JFK was taken out in a conspiracy, and was intrigued by Gary’s testimony. But Chomsky published a book that argued that the CIA could not have been behind the JFK hit, and Noam continually downplayed the significance of JFK’s murder.

It was really jarring to go back and forth, from right-wing theorizing, in which everything was a conspiracy, to left-wing theorizing, in which nothing was. I eventually understood how both perspectives were lopsided and failed to see the complete picture. What they had in common, however, was thinking like victims, which is a human universal today with few exceptions.

I call these situations, such as the organized suppression of free energy, 1% conspiracy and 99% complicity. The problem really is us, not the conspiring “bad guys,” but almost nobody on Earth accepts responsibility for this situation as they play the victim. I seek people who think like creators, not victims, and creators create with love. Only then will an integrated perspective be reached.