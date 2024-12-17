Noam Chomsky often stated that the Propaganda Model was only a special case of the constraints that all intellectuals are subjected to in capitalist societies. Chomsky took it further and noted that the “prophets” of the Old Testament were intellectuals who criticized the day’s elites and were often punished for it. That dynamic is alive and well today, and I have never seen more of that than I have seen in Western medicine, which Chomsky himself seemed oblivious to. My first college roommate, who was the friend in my daily life that I knew the longest, died two days ago from brain cancer, which was quite possibly induced by the COVID vaccine, and I have to wonder if Chomsky’s debilitating stroke was also induced by the vaccine.

A major difference between what I do and what conspiracists do is that when I present alternative narratives, my sources are usually world authorities and professionals of the highest order, while conspiracist “evidence” is often at the scientifically illiterate tabloid level, such as the subject of faked Moon landings, QAnon, or they hitch their wagons to scientists with tremendous conflicts of interest, such as Fred Singer on Global Warming. Many of the world’s leading scientists and MDs have dissented from key tenets of Western medicine, and they all had hell to pay. Anthony Fauci and Peter Duesberg are on opposite ends of the integrity and competence spectrums.

Western medicine is good at emergency medicine, which was developed on battlefields, but it is a miserable failure for nearly everything else, especially treating infectious and degenerative disease. Degenerative disease kills most Americans today, and infectious disease was conquered long before there were medical interventions for them, especially vaccines and antibiotics. My favorite example is the fact that measles mortality declined in England by 99.96% before the measles vaccine was introduced. I see lies daily about how vaccines have saved millions of lives, especially as RFK, Jr., has been nominated to run the American medical bureaucracy. The opposite is closer to the truth. Even Chomsky has admitted that indoor plumbing was far more important in conquering disease than medical interventions were.

Part of the issue with Western medicine is a conflict of paradigms. In my recent post on science, I noted its martial character, likely related to Europe’s conquest of Earth. Warfare ideology saturates the Western medical paradigm, dominated by men as it has been, and most of their “medicine” is literally warfare against the human body, as male MDs saw themselves as fighter pilots against disease, the patients’ bodies were merely the theater of battle, and the deaths of patients were often mere collateral damage. Those warrior MDs were also among the highest-paid professionals on Earth, with their arsenal of drugs and scalpels, and they are the tip of the spear for arguably the most evil racket on Earth. Two centuries ago, they even called it “heroic” medicine, as they bled patients to death (such as George Washington) and their cure-all was mercury, of all things. They inject mercury into people to this day.

Their preferred and until recently only cancer treatment was to wage warfare on tumors. Tumors are only symptoms of the underlying disease, which seems to be metabolic disease for nearly all degenerative diseases, if not all of them, which is primarily caused by eating processed food. But Western medicine waged warfare on diets that avoided processed food. The face of Western medicine became a rich man by promoting cigarettes, and he designed the “research” for an asbestos cigarette filter, as incredible as that may seem.

These are the people that Americans trust with their health? I am going to make a few posts on Western medicine in this short course on comprehensive thinking, to show how I have approached these issues.