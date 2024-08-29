As I chronicle the criminality of our systems, from top to bottom, the endless propaganda, the global rackets and the elites who run them, I am only describing the symptoms of a world of scarcity and fear. In my summaries of the human journey, I show how the energy issue has always dominated human welfare and concerns. But I also show how with humanity’s increasing energy surplus over the Epochs, societies have become more humane and less violent.

We are burning up our primary energy sources a million times as fast as they were created, they will be largely depleted in this century at current rates, and most of the world’s people do not live in industrialized societies. We are threatening to make Earth uninhabitable, and almost nobody is doing anything about it, in any meaningful way.

The unbelievable odysseys that my colleagues and I lived through were in attempts to right humanity’s ship. There is no need for this drama, this staring into the abyss, this hacking at branches, this obscene game of scarcity and fear. It could all be over, almost overnight, if enough people mustered the requisite integrity, sentience, and combined their efforts. That is what I am here for.