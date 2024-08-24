My work is primarily about showing how close the biggest event in the human journey is, why it has not happened yet, and how I have a way to help make it happen, if I can find the right people for it.

I did not chronicle my adventures, or Dennis Lee’s, or Brian O’Leary’s, to tell tales of woe or entertain people with fantastic stories, but to explain why we do not live in the Fifth Epoch yet. As I was recovering from my adventures, I began studying at the scholarly feet of Noam Chomsky, Edward Herman, and others. Their work explained, in scholarly fashion, what I had discovered during my odyssey. The criminal behavior of what I call the rackets that run the world is normal. They only play the most sophisticated version of a game that nearly all of humanity plays today, of serving themselves at the expense of everybody else. Those who are different are beacons in the darkness, and they often become martyrs.

Our systems are corrupt, from top to bottom, and are just examples of my journey’s primary lesson. That Wikipedia’s bio of Ed is libelous is normal. That Dennis’s company in Seattle was wiped out and stolen because he put the world’s best heating system on people’s home for free was normal. That the SEC’s recent lawsuit against Dennis does not mention any of that, and that it lied about what Dennis was convicted of in California (not filing a form), is also normal. They do not even care if their prosecutorial targets are innocent or not, and will tell all the lies that they need to to take out their targets. That officials stole our technical documents in their raid, lied to and intimidated a scientific laboratory, intimidated witnesses and victims of their criminality, and tried to intimidate me while I was on the witness stand, is also normal, as is the fact that the media will always cover for them. The media covers for genocidists, so covering for criminal officials is a minor aspect of its duties.

That the criminality of Washington State’s officials paled beside the gangster activities of the officials in my home town in California was also normal. That the USA is history’s greatest empire, but pretends that it is not one and is instead the light of the world, is normal. That it enables genocide and toys once again with instigating a nuclear war is just what empires do. This is nothing new.

Mass-murdering thieves were presented to me while growing up as heroes, saints, and fathers of my great nation, and that was also normal. All societies do that. That Wikipedia covers up their crimes to this day is normal. That billionaire “philanthropists” are all phonies is also normal. Only people who deeply drink from the well of our indoctrination-and-conditioning systems think that those normal situations are aberrations.

This is what a world of scarcity and fear looks like, and until scarcity is permanently abolished, and only one thing can do that, this parade to oblivion will continue.

I know a way out, but I can’t do it alone.