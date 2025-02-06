I twice met Dennis Lee immediately after his release from incarceration, and as I mentioned, he went back it harder than ever, with even more optimism. They were among the most amazing sights of my life. Dennis tried to get me to work for him again right after he got out of jail, but my life had been ruined and I was about to dig out of my financial abyss. Going bankrupt was the easy part of 1988, which was my life’s worst year. I kept declining his entreaties, got married, and moved to Ohio in 1990. It took a year to find permanent work. In early 1992, Dennis invited me to Las Vegas to see his latest effort. It was a marketing effort in which Dennis bought free-energy ads on nighttime TV, and he sought partners for the effort. Dennis tried to make me some kind of celebrity at the conference, but I ducked out before he could do that. That probably helped, as on the flight back to Ohio, a Wall Street company that spoke at the conference (there were a few hundred people at it) sat in the row in front of me and did not know who I was. On that flight, they crafted a plan to “rape and pillage” Dennis’s company, which they inadvertently showed to me. To have the plan to steal Dennis’s company shoved in my face was a memorable moment.

The problem that I had with Dennis’s efforts was that he was trying to reach the masses – late-night channel-surfers in that instance. They would be lukewarm allies at best and would readily betray the effort for the pursuit of material gain. Dennis did not tell me about his billion-dollar offer from the CIA and other momentous events, but I read them in his book The Alternative, in 1996. I understood his need for secrecy, but some of it really cost me. I had no interest in games of secrecy. If we had to play secrecy games, the effort was doomed. I never really believed in the businessman’s approach to free energy after 1988.

Dennis got involved with the Patriot Movement in those days and soon became disgusted with it, as its leaders were a bunch of phonies who milked their paranoid, camo-clothed audience with their conspiracist tripe. The courts violated the plea bargain that Dennis was coerced into, all the way to the USA’s Supreme Court, and Dennis went to prison in 1992 (his “crime” was failing to file a form), where the officials tried to get him murdered by the inmates, and it nearly worked.

I paid for his flight out of California on his release from prison in early 1994, and had him stop in Columbus, Ohio, where I lived. I got to hear about his prison experience for a few hours. He visited me the next year, and he was once again stirring things up.

I met Brian O’Leary in 1991, but I did not have any more contact until he published his first free-energy book in early 1996, just as Dennis began barnstorming the USA. I arranged for them to meet, at a New Age conference where they both spoke, after Brian asked me to. Dennis came through Columbus in early 1996, and I was surprised when hundreds of people attended the show, including an Amish contingent, which was quite a sight. I was worn out by my job (my fourth stress breakdown of my career), and after nearly eight years of trying, Dennis got me to work for him after his Philadelphia show, which is the largest free-energy gathering in history.

That stint did not last long and I nearly went to prison for my trouble. We were targeted by a highly sophisticated sting operation, as the global elite raised the game to a new level. I grew up in an inventor’s workshop, and the final delusion that I shed about the free-energy game was about inventors. They all want to get rich and famous, and will betray their patrons at the first opportunity. Free-energy inventors are not the answer. They are a small piece of the puzzle.

Dennis got betrayed by inventor after inventor, and his effort largely collapsed by the summer of 1997. Steven Greer held those Congressional hearings on UFOs and ETs in early 1997, and barely lived to tell about it. I spoke at Department of Energy hearings with Dennis a few months earlier. Brian faithfully rode as the Paul Revere of Free Energy. By the spring of 1997, I was back home in Seattle, embarking on the study and writing that led to my site largely as it stands today.

But Dennis kept barnstorming, and I saw him near Seattle in 2001, as the corrupt officials and media hounded him. It was a grim sight, as he literally wrestled with a cameraman, which he later regretted. A few months later, Brian and I had our epic-note-trading session. In 2003, Brian asked me to help him found a free-energy education effort, which turned into a disaster. That experience permanently cured me of all mass-movement approaches to the free-energy issue. Lowest-common-denominator approaches will not work for this. It cannot cater to people’s in-group ideologies and delusions.

I was in the midst of my monster of a midlife crisis in the early 2000s and did not have contact with Dennis for several years, until he arrived at my house unannounced in 2006 to invite me to the White House, and that tale is for the next post.