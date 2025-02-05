The year 1985 ended with the expiration of Carter’s energy tax credit. Dennis sold about 2,000 units of his heat pump by then, between murder attempts and the theft of his companies. The greatest effort ever made to bring alternative energy to the American marketplace happened in Seattle, and I came in on the tail end of it.

I have sketched my background before I met Dennis. A voice in my head led me to Dennis, but it never said who it was. That was way larger than life and became part of the folklore around Dennis. All that I can say is that it happened, and that voice in my head has some explaining to do. Ten days after that voice suggested that I move to Seattle from LA, I walked into Dennis’s company and it was like a lightning bolt hit me that reverberates to this day.

I was initially hired to reconstruct the shambles of the company’s accounting records. I had no idea that I was reconstructing something so historic. I worked from the equipment contracts, checks, bank statements, invoices, and built the books from scratch. That was as basic as it gets. My boss, the controller, told me to put on my auditor hat as I reconstructed the books, but when I got to the balance sheet’s equity section, he said that he would take care of it. Did he ever.

A year earlier, when Dennis had to look beyond Seattle for a bank that would work with him and found that Spokane financier, that financier wanted a piece of the action. He put Dennis in touch with an employee at his company that knew people with a corporate shell that was registered for its stock to publicly trade. Buying shell companies was a legitimate way to quickly take a business public. Dennis put his company assets into the shell, the shell retained a little piece of the equity, and Mr. Financier got 20% of Dennis’s company in return for $10 million in equipment financing. Dennis hired my boss to make sure that the legal details of that deal were properly executed. My boss instead was negligent in his duties and used his negligence to help steal the company. I don’t want to go too far down the legal rabbit hole, but if you put your assets into a shell company, the shell gives you ownership of the shell. In that case, the shell owners said that they did not give Dennis ownership, so Dennis’s company was now theirs. It would be like putting your life’s savings into a bank, and they just called your money theirs and stole it. It was obviously criminal behavior. A child could see that it was theft. It is called fiduciary fraud in legal parlance.

My first big awakening moment during my journey with Dennis was when the theft became clear. The same people who stole Dennis’s company stole Mr. Financier’s company two weeks earlier, as a way to steal Dennis’s. By “coincidence” they were all Mormons. A Mormon also led the theft of the company that Dennis and I later owned. Nearly 20 years later, Steven Greer stated that the ringleader of the global elite that wiped out free-energy efforts was the Mormon financial empire. Wasn’t that interesting, when I read that. When the theft of Dennis’s company became clear in the shareholders’ meeting, a cheer went up from the crowd, who were mostly Dennis’s employees (and largely Mormons). They were cheering a crime, because they hoped that the thieves would give them jobs. Dennis soon left the state with nothing more than the clothes on his back, from a net worth of $50 million a year earlier.

But I was chasing my teenage dream of changing the energy industry and Dennis tried but could not dissuade me from chasing him across the continent to Boston. A month before the Seattle company was stolen, Dennis heard of Joe Newman and came back to tell the company about it. It was the first time that I had heard of the idea of free energy. The day after I arrived in Boston with little more than the clothes on my back, Dennis got his first free-energy idea, when we visited a company that made electricity from hot water. Dennis got the idea of marrying that low-temperature turbine to his heat pump to make free energy. It was a naïve idea at first, but we soon heard from scientists that maybe it was not impossible, as the Second Law of Thermodynamics seemed to state.

Less than two months after my arrival in Boston, I raised money to become Dennis’s partner, and then my wild ride began. Two years later, my life was ruined and Dennis sat in solitary confinement a few miles from where I was raised, with a million-dollar bail, after turning down a $1 billion offer from the CIA to fold our operation. It was one big war story that this soldier has told too many times. My moment of truth was my day on the witness stand. I have written about it at great length, replete with documentation (1, 2). That CIA experience was just one of several contacts from the people who run the world. The public will never encounter them unless they try something like we did. What happened to us was probably the biggest free-energy takedown ever.

I learned my life’s greatest lessons in those days. After getting critical advice from a former policeman who knew that Oswald did not kill JFK, Mr. Professor and I were able to spring Dennis from jail, in the biggest miracle that I ever witnessed. The corrupt officials were still able to kangaroo Dennis into prison and tried to get him killed by the inmates. Dennis got “lucky” and only had some fingers broken and teeth knocked out. Mr. Professor, like Mr. Financier and me, had his life ruined by financing Dennis’s efforts, and the ordeal shortened his life, which was the greatest sorrow of my journey.

But soon before I left my home town, never to return, I heard about Sparky Sweet. I then realized that we were chasing something real. A few years later, a close friend was kidnapped and given an underground technology show by a dissident faction of the global elite. Free-energy and antigravity technologies are older than I am.

I began my days of study after that ordeal in my home town, and I had strong doubts that the businessman’s route to free energy would work.When Dennis got out of prison, he went back at it as hard as ever.Dennis regarded his two years behind bars as an opportunity to rest up, in order to go back at it again.You had to see it to believe it.Dennis’s story is far from over.