As noted in my previous post, I consider the American invasion of Iraq to be the greatest crime of the 21st century so far, Bush the Second and Dick Cheney were its primary authors, and like Condoleezza Rice, they were all former oil-industry executives, as if their true motivation could not be any more obvious. But, bizarrely, soon after the invasion, Bush began making speeches that the USA was addicted to oil and needed to break that addiction. It turned out that his energy advisor wrote those speeches.

In 2006 I was reeling, dealing with my midlife crisis, working long hours at the office, getting over the disaster of the New Energy Movement, but I was always studying. A few days before my annual backpack in early September, Dennis Lee arrived at my home, unannounced. I had not had any contact with him since 2001. My wife called me at the office and said that Dennis was at my home. I left work early, with great trepidation. When I got home, after a few seconds of a happy greeting, as it is always good to see Dennis, I asked him why he was there. He replied that the Bush administration was planning on demonstrating his technologies just before the mid-term elections in Washington, D.C., and he wanted me to be there for it. Bush’s energy advisor was arranging for that demonstration. I instantly rejected that offer. Having tea at the White House was the last thing on Earth that I wanted to do.

Dennis then invited me to be on the board of his new venture, and I instantly rejected that, too. Then it became a pleasant social visit, but Dennis still regaled me with his past several years of adventures. I am not sure if I even heard of what Dennis was peddling in those days, but I heard all about it when I visited him in 2013. His main play then was a high-MPG carburetor. I almost laughed when I heard that. Before I ever met Dennis, my mentor was building one, before he discovered that corporate America owned the patents for many of them, especially American car companies. One longtime coworker told me about his investigation for the Justice Department on the death threat that a Detroit company made to the inventor of a high-MPG carburetor. Those carburetors are a century old, and they have all been suppressed. It is no urban legend. When I heard what Dennis was pursuing, even with the support of the sitting president’s energy advisor, I wondered what he was thinking, and it came full circle for me, from the world’s best engine for powering an automobile to the world’s best heating system to the pursuit of free energy and back to wringing more energy out a gallon of gasoline. I wrote a lengthy account of that situation here.

The eve-of-the-election demonstration did not happen, and I never bothered to find out why. When I visited Dennis in 2013, he treated me like some kind of historian, telling me in detail of his adventures in recent years, and he handed me a pile of documentation. I briefly wrote about it at the time.

Dennis’s arrival and departure was like a hurricane that blew through my life, and I was a wreck. For the second time (the first was after my first stint with Dennis), my wife insisted that I get trauma therapy. I did, the clouds soon parted, and my midlife crisis ended, more than seven years after it began. I began to engage the public again, in forums where I had seen my work discussed, but in the five years since I stopped interacting with the public, the Internet had turned into a sewer. Trolls swarmed wherever I appeared. Several times, trolls allied with forum admins to either ban me or chase me out of those forums. After several of those episodes, including attacks by my Internet stalker more than once, who was probably a professional, I went quiet again and decided that if I engaged the public again, it would be in my own forum.

I wasted a month, interacting with Richard Stallman, after a pupil had been after me for years to contact him. Stallman is the father of the Free Software Movement, and free software and free energy might seem like natural allies, but Stallman had the classic “smart” response: free energy violated the current laws of physics, and tales of organized suppression could be safely dismissed as an untenable conspiracy theory.

In the summer of 2007, in response to an activist who contacted me, I wrote this essay, which summarized my past several years of study, after my encounter with Bucky Fuller’s work. That activist was connected to Brian O’Leary, and I contacted Brian for the first time in years, sending him a link to that essay, which brought him back into my life. He said that it was best essay that he had seen in a long time, and he began speaking publicly about it.

When Brian came back into my life, one of the first things that he did was complain to me about how the board members of the New Energy Movement had kicked him out of the organization. It had happened to Brian before, and I was not surprised. Even non-profits can be stolen from the founders.

I had my first public interview the next year, due to Brian’s influence, and the year after that I had a joint interview with Brian as part of the Project Camelot series. That will always be my favorite interview, as I will never have another one with Brian.

In 2007, I began the study that resulted in my biggest essay, and one that I will likely never surpass, which I wrote in 2013-2014. It took about a year to write it. By 2009, I had largely established my Epochal framework of the human journey, which is based on humanity’s energy practices.

Dennis had Bush’s attention with his high-MPG carburetor, and was working with a Detroit automobile company to install his carburetor at the factory, and David Rockefeller called Dennis at home, asking about a national ad that had not yet run. It was far from Dennis’s first run-in with the Rockefellers, and soon after Rockefeller called, the car company got cold feet, and under Obama, the federal government attacked Dennis in 2009. Of course, the government’s charges were artfully deceptive about Dennis’s past legal troubles. All prosecutors lie, in my experience. As I read the federal government’s charges, I thanked my lucky stars that I turned down Dennis’s invitation in 2006. If I had accepted it, the feds would have visited my home, and I had long since had enough of that for a lifetime.

At the same time, I was evicted from my home in the mayhem of the financial crisis, and Brian asked me to help him write a proposal to the Department of Energy (“DOE”). I literally wrote my contribution to it as I was packing up my library for the hasty move (I was given 20 days). I had helped Dennis bang on the DOE’s door a dozen years previously, and a DOE official told us how corrupt the DOE was. It was no surprise when the DOE rejected our proposal in an instant, and I really wondered what Brian thought that we would accomplish.

By that time, my idea for what I called the “choir” was taking shape. There was simply no worthy discussion of the free-energy issue on Earth. Everything that I had seen was either a troll festival or the discussions reflected the free-energy field’s state of arrested development. The discussions were about the inventor/messiah of the hour, scientists with their pet free-energy theories, approaching governments, corporations, “philanthropists,” NGOs, and so on. Those doors have been banged on thousands of times, and it is all a waste of time and can be life-risking. They all know about free energy, but nobody will talk about it.

My Substack readers cannot see it all, because I have had to ban several of them, but I am continually attacked, or Dennis is attacked, or readers drop their fringe rubbish in my lap and expect me to sort through it for them – in short, everything but what I am trying to get going. Not all is lost, as some are beginning to understand, and they are the people that I seek. I have many allies who prefer to help from the shadows, and they are very helpful, but sustaining that that public comprehensive conversation is what my work is all about.

Brian had another heart attack and a bout with cancer, and in 2010 we knew that the end was near. Brian was the only astronaut without a biography on NASA’s site, for political reasons, as Brian had long been a NASA gadfly. I wrote his NASA bio and ran the gauntlet to get it published, and I also improved his Wikipedia bio, which was in bad shape before I got involved. I also got Brian to write what became his final word on the Apollo Moon landings controversy, as Brian died a few months later, with his life shortened by his adventures. I can live with his Wikipedia bio today, especially after I built his Wikiquote page.

Brian would have easily understood my big essay on energy and the human journey, and I miss him. Carrying on for him and my other dead colleagues, whose lives were also shortened, is partly why I do this.