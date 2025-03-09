One of my first teachers remarked on my report card of my fascination with nature. Dennis Lee later wrote that my first love was the environment. That may be true, but I did not think of myself that way and certainly never advertised it, but it must have been evident. Scientific thought is systematic thought, and I was a systems thinker from a young age. Computers and programming came easily to me in school, and I tried to go the computer-consulting route out of college, but was about one programming course short, and my unseen “friends” had plans for me. Many years later, I had my career epiphany of how to improve millions of lives by using information systems in an enlightened way, but nobody was interested. I was too far ahead of my time.

When I audited companies, I was introduced to business organizations and immediately began trying to understand them. A business of any complexity is generally an organization that takes some kind of raw material, including human effort, adds value to it, and sells it to somebody else for more money than it costed to produce it. That difference was the profit. Understanding how those pieces fit together became one of my studies during my adventures in business.

During my career in public accounting, I was sometimes farmed out to clients to help clean up accounting messes. Bringing order to chaos was probably my signal ability, and my career after public accounting was largely one of going into companies on fire, putting out the fire, cleaning up the mess, and eventually moving on to the next mess. It paid well.

I have written at length about when I met Dennis. When that recruiter told me to be ready that afternoon for an interview at a “solar company,” it was like a lightning bolt hit me, which reverberates to this day. I was going to get a chance to chase my energy dreams, incredibly. That voice in my head knew what it was doing.

When Dennis hired me, the company was being strangled to death by energy interests and their many minions, which probably included global elites and probably their ringleader. I came in at the tail end of the greatest attempt ever made to bring alternative energy to the American marketplace.

For two months, I reconstructed the company’s accounting records from scratch, and I largely worked for free during those three months before Dennis’s company was stolen by Mormon grifters, in a theft engineered by my boss. When it became evident that the theft would be successful and the company’s employees cheered, that was my first big awakening moment on my journey with Dennis. They would cheer whoever said they would pay them.

Not long before the company was stolen, I drove Dennis home from work (that home is only a few miles from where I live today), and he told me of his employee’s death, which a corporate hit man was responsible for, which radicalized Dennis on his energy journey.

When the company was stolen and Dennis left the state with nothing more than the clothes on his back, after having a net worth of $50 million a year earlier, I would not be denied my dream. A few months later, I chased him to Boston where he tried to rebuild his effort. The day after I arrived in Boston, Dennis began thinking in terms of free energy. Dennis’s initial idea was a naïve one, but I became his partner two months later. We soon began hearing from the global elite, and we gave them some interesting days at the office. I eventually brought in my mentor to assess what we were doing. Was it an impossible dream? He eventually proposed marrying his engine with Dennis’s heating system to produce free energy, which we were pursuing when we got wiped out in my home town, after Dennis turned down a billion-dollar offer from the CIA to fold our operation. Dennis was arrested with a million-dollar bail soon after he turned down the offer.

The turning point of my life was my day on the witness stand, as the prosecution tried to intimidate me as I testified. Having my face rubbed in evil was the greatest awakening moment of my lifetime, and I see my life as divided into before that day and after that day. After visions of murder danced in my head, I decided to do whatever I could to save Dennis and I sacrificed my life, which resulted in the greatest miracle that I ever witnessed, which we all knew was an act of divine intervention. Going bankrupt was the easy part of those days, as my life was ruined. Mr. Professor was the true hero of those days, which costed him his life.

I just telescoped an unbelievable odyssey into about one page. I have written at length on those days, replete with a great deal of documentation. But what did I learn from my adventures? My biggest single lesson was that personal integrity is the world’s scarcest commodity, which is the primary reason why humanity is in this predicament. Everything else pales to insignificance. But personal integrity is also this world’s most precious commodity and it is the key to manifesting the Fifth Epoch, which will be the biggest event in the human journey, by far.

Soon before I left my home town, and I never returned, I heard about Sparky Sweet and his free-energy device. It was the first time that I began to realize that what we pursued was a reality, not just a crazy idea. It was another 20 years before I realized that Sparky lived near us, and I gradually began to understand why the global elite took us out. It was not the world’s best heating system or the world’s best engine for powering a car; it was Dennis’s unparalleled ability to bring pigs like Sparky’s to market. That is what frightened the global elite.

What I saw during my days with Dennis was that the free-energy issue overwhelmed nearly everybody who glimpsed its potential. I witnessed many attempts to steal our companies, as nearly everybody turned into Orcs that lusted after the One Ring. After the dust settled in my home town in 1990, I had strong doubts that the businessman’s approach would work for bringing free energy to the world, and organized suppression was a minor aspect of it. The biggest problem, by far, was that almost nobody had enough personal integrity or awareness to help. If they were not stuck in ignorance, indifference, denial, and fear about free energy’s possibility or desirability, then they became greedy, free-energy inventors became megalomaniacs, etc. Most efforts collapsed from within before the agents of organized suppression even got out of bed. I have written at length on the lessons that I learned from that unbelievable journey. Those lessons helped bring me to my current approach, which was many years in coming. There is much more to come on how I came to my approach.