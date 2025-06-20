As with my other summary posts, this will only link to those posts that I am summarizing. I began this series by discussing humanity’s emergency state, why free energy remains the fringes, how I developed my comprehensive perspective, and how others can. My work is all about shortening the learning curve of the people that I seek, and I suggested experiences that people could seek for themselves, such as paranormal experiences and watching UFOs fly over. When they begin to get genuine experiences beyond the limitations of conventionality, the idea of free energy becomes far less preposterous, even reasonable. Millions woke up during the COVID-19 pandemic, and my medical-racket writings no longer seem so outlandish to many. The energy racket is the most powerful racket of all. Building what I call the choir can be the critical step in overthrowing all of the world’s rackets, as toppling the kingpin will topple the rest, especially as energy is the key to abundance.

I then described what I think that choir will look like and what it needs to look like, if it is going to be effective. It won’t have anonymous members, it will acknowledge organized suppression but will not obsess on it, free-energy inventors, scientists, and activists won’t be the focus. It will not look to retail politics as a path to a solution.

While I expect that disillusioned idealists will comprise the choir’s bulk, others can also hit the notes. The choir’s primary focus will be on what the Fifth Epoch can look like and why. The evidence for the subjects discussed will be as robust as possible. The choir will not be the place for rumors, wild speculation, paranoia, or conspiracism, but it will acknowledge that even the wildest conspiracy theories are often true in large measure. The choir will be the foundation for a free-energy effort that will work. Without the choir, the rest of my plan cannot happen.

While the choir may be enough to convince the so-called White Hats to come forward with their technologies, the effort needs to be prepared to do it the hard way: building free-energy technology for public use from scratch. While my work has regularly been compared to Steven Greer’s efforts over the years, and I wish him the best, I am doing something different. My goal is give away free-energy technology to humanity, in a way that is safe and harmless. I see safety and harmlessness as perhaps the only dogmas of what I call the Fifth Epoch. Greer is trying a mass-movement and capitalist approach, but I stopped thinking that those paths had promise before I ever heard of Greer. Maybe the time is right for an approach like his, but I have to try out my approach, which was developed over many years of life-wrecking, life-risking, and life-shortening trial and error. My goal is that my effort takes a love and enlightenment path to the Fifth Epoch, which may be the only approach that will work.