I cannot overemphasize that what I am calling the choir has never been seen on Earth before. Nothing has ever come close. It will articulate a comprehensive vision of a humanity that lives in abundance, which is necessarily based on energy abundance. Without energy abundance, there is no abundance. The technologies to harmlessly produce abundant energy are older than I am, but are sequestered from public awareness and use by history’s biggest cover-up. The ET issue is related, as most of what my friend saw in his underground technology demonstration was likely developed by reverse-engineering ET technology, and JFK seems to have been murdered over the ET issue, among many other connections.

No independent effort has ever gotten very far along, usually by succumbing to its internal weaknesses, before organized suppression even needed to be applied. The tactics of organized suppression are sophisticated and were developed over a century. They have been 100% effective so far, but arguably less than that, because people such as me lived to tell about them. There is also dissention in the ranks of the global elite, which has developed over generations. We interacted with both the “Black Hat” and “White Hat” factions, immediately after I became partners with Dennis Lee, although the global elite were probably involved in wiping out our Seattle company. Dennis may have attracted their attention before then, such as when he was on the brink of a billion-dollar deal with American Express to carpet the USA with his heating system, combined with his brilliant marketing plan.

After the catastrophe in my home town, I strongly suspected that the commercial route to free energy would not work, and that idea has only become stronger in the 35 years since then. Maybe such an effort will work, such as Steven Greer’s latest, but it will because it will be allowed to, and I am certainly not counting on it. The choir is intended to avoid all of that, and it won’t matter what the global elite do if the choir forms.

The choir is going to be a clarion call for all those who seek to right humanity’s ship before it is too late. Nothing can right the ship like the arrival of free energy. Little else really matters. The antigravity and other tech that my friend also witnessed is only a bonus. Free energy alone is plenty to usher in what I call the Fifth Epoch.

I do not need any money to build the choir. I have already produced the course material and curriculum needed to develop a comprehensive perspective (more is coming, but the bulk of it is complete), and I have venues where they can come to learn and sing. For the people that I seek, it is not a heavy intellectual lift. Once that conversation is humming along, only then will it be time to “do something.” One way to free energy is to simply build the tech and give it away, once it has been developed to a commercial level and has been made safe and harmless to use. As Greer said long ago, it has already been done, which is no surprise.

Brian O’Leary estimated $100 million of research and development to independently bring free-energy technology to that safe, commercial level. Let’s say that that number is $250 million by now. The billionaire “philanthropists” could all do it with their pocket change, but they are all corrupt and controlled. Nobody like that is going to step forward and cut the big check. Those doors have been banged on many times. All of the usual avenues have been tried, and failed, which is why I am doing what I am. Once that choir forms, it will attract the “do something” people. I estimate that the effort will need 100,000 of them. Between the choir, to keep everything directed toward the goal, and the 100,000 who will assist with effort and money (in a completely transparent effort), making free-energy tech for public use will be child’s play. Sparky Sweet developed his prototypes in a workshop, Mark Comings in a basement, and many such prototypes have been developed over the generations. Again, developing the technology is not really the hard part; building the choir will be. Few people on Earth can hit the notes.

But a choir of 5,000-to-7,000, and “do something” people of 100,000, is doing it the “hard way.” There is a much easier way that it could happen, but it again relies on the choir. Those technologies were developed to a commercial level long ago. At least in the 1990s, the “White Hats” possessed much of it, and over 20 years ago, I heard Greer discuss the fractured nature of the global cabal. I consider it very possible that the choir alone will convince the White Hats to finally come forward, or at least their technologies. I wrote a story a couple of years ago on what that can look like. It could certainly go that way, but the effort needs to be ready to do it the hard way.

Some think that there is not enough integrity and sentience on Earth for a plan like mine to work. All I can say is, “We’ll see.” If the notes and numbers can form, it will be easy from there. If not my effort, then another, but I know of nobody else on Earth who went through the free-energy meat grinder to try anything like what I am. That experience was critical in forming my views, shedding my naïveté, etc. I was young and idealistic enough to survive my experiences, and I am an old man now. Time is short.