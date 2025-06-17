I cannot overemphasize that the discussion that I envision has never been held on Earth before. What I call the choir will engage in conversations that have not really been mounted before, especially large-scale discussions. They will not ignore free-energy physics, inventors, organized suppression (1), and similar topics that reflect the arrested state of development of the free-energy field, but those will not be the centerpieces of the discussions. The choir will not be comprised of anonymous members. It will begin as a virtual community.

The choir will acknowledge free-energy’s organized suppression, but it won’t obsess about it or overly focus on the suppressors. There will be discussions of free-energy physics, but there will not be battles over the “correct” theories. There are not going to be free-energy inventors who try to commandeer the choir into supporting their efforts, as they seek to become inventor-messiah trillionaires. There will be scientific papers, works more scholarly than mine. The framework that I have developed will likely be the main one, at least until something better comes along, but that will be a tall order. How scarcity has shaped the human journey, and how abundance will be a new ballgame, a new world, in fact, will be the primary topics of discussion.

I expect that people will come along and sing the song of abundance better than I can. It is not easy to sing that song when you have been through the meat grinder. While I expect that disillusioned idealists will be the choir’s main members, they won’t be the only ones. But everybody will leave the baggage of scarcity at the door.

The choir is not going to be beseeching the rich and powerful, seeking billionaire “philanthropists,” and the many other paths of failure that I have seen, which give our power away. Nor will it castigate those elites. The discussions will not focus on retail politics, seeing “good” and “bad” politicians, as the choir will understand that retail politics is not a path with promise for this. Politicians will arrive when they smell opportunities, as will many others, but they will certainly not be the focus of the discussions, nor will elites, inventors, scientists, capitalist efforts, and so on. There can be skepticism, but it will not be the pathological kind of the “skeptics.” Real skepticism means finding out. People unsure about UFOs can go to James’s ranch to see for themselves, but the best attitude for seeing them is a joyful desire to see them. When people arrive with closed minds, daring UFOs to appear, they won’t see anything, even when others do. People who have yet to have paranormal experiences can seek them. They are not hard (1) to accomplish.

The main topic of discussion will be what the Fifth Epoch can look like and why. I have written stories (1) and there will be many more. The choir’s members will vividly imagine what the Fifth Epoch can look like, and they will also understand that the technologies for it are older than I am. I can see people such as Mark coming to tell his story, and others like him. But they will also be documented, as mine is. It will not be the place for tall tales, without a shred of corroborating evidence. As with my work, there will be robust evidence. The choir will not be the place of wild speculation and lurid tales, fit for the tabloids. But it will also be acknowledged that the craziest conspiratorial tales are often true in large measure.

But most importantly, the choir will form the foundation of an effort to develop free-energy technology for safe pubic use, and it will be given to humanity. Our world will end when that happens, and nobody will miss it. The choir is the essential first step. Without it, the rest cannot happen.