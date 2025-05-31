The day that I met Dennis Lee in Seattle in 1986, he had a bodyguard, because of all the death threats that he received. Dennis had put the world’s best heating system on customers’ homes for free, in the most brilliant and benevolent business strategy that I ever heard of. Those death threats came from agents of the electric companies, and the global elite may well have been involved by that time. Corrupt officials led the attack on Dennis’s company, assisted by a lying media. The Rockefellers’ bank wiped out Dennis’s manufacturer, and the Mormon Financial Empire, which is the ringleader of the global elite, was a big investor in Washington State’s electric companies. One of Dennis’s employees had already died due to their efforts, and a few months later, I watched Mormon grifters steal Dennis’s company. Two weeks earlier, they stole the company of Dennis’s financier, as a way to steal Dennis’s company. My boss helped engineer the theft, but my first big awakening moment with Dennis was when I watched Dennis’s employees cheer the theft of his company. That was the beginning of my education in the energy field. Dennis had already nearly died many times during his adventures, from being forced to leaving home at age 13 to fighting in Vietnam to surviving repeated murder attempts by mobsters, sometimes while his companies were being stolen.

I would not be denied my teenage dream and chased Dennis out to Boston, to help rebuild his effort. He began pursuing free energy the day after I arrived, and I soon became his partner. We soon attracted an overture from what I now understand was the global elite, as they offered $10 million for our new company. Dennis also received encouraging phone calls in the night from what was likely the “White Hat” faction of the global elite. Those days were overwhelming for me, and I was repeatedly attacked by one of my smallest investors. Dennis was feted by the most powerful electric executive in New England, while local officials prepared their attack and “philanthropists” sniffed around for opportunities.

I brought in my mentor, who had a global reputation in engineering and inventing, and the next thing I knew, our company was moving to my home town, in Ventura, California, before the Massachusetts authorities could strike. After struggling in Boston, Dennis found a program that worked in Ventura, around his heating system, and money began pouring in from around the USA. We became an alternative-energy mecca for a few months, before we were raided by more corrupt officials who stole our technical materials in the raid, in a carefully aimed deathblow at our company.

The next year was my life’s worst. After rejecting the CIA’s billion-dollar offer to fold our operation, Dennis was arrested with a million-dollar bail and my nightmare began. As in Seattle, the employees piled on and stole anything not nailed down, as another Mormon provocateur led the theft of our company. I was dismayed by people close to me who joined in the theft effort. I refused to believe it at first.

The turning point in my life was my day on the witness stand, as the prosecution tried to intimidate me as I testified, with antics that would not have lasted ten seconds in a grade-school classroom, but which were standard procedure in Kangaroo Court. It looked like Dennis would not live to see this side of the bars again, when I sacrificed my life to give Dennis a slight chance at freedom, which incredibly worked, in the greatest miracle that I ever witnessed.

While we were a mecca, many grim stories came to us from participants, of threats, crimes, and murders inflicted by various commercial interests, including what was likely the global elite. My life was ruined in those days, and soon before I left my home town in 1990 (and I have not been back), I heard about Sparky Sweet and his free-energy invention.

The next year, I met Brian O’Leary, who knew Sparky, and I began meeting other members of the free-energy field. One close friend was kidnapped by a “White Hat” faction of the global elite, and they demonstrated free energy, antigravity, and other mind-boggling technologies to him.

Although I had helped save Dennis’s life, he still got kangarooed into prison, where the officials repeatedly tried to get him killed by the inmates, and Dennis got “lucky,” with only some fingers broken and teeth knocked out. I saw him immediately after he got out of prison, and he did not have many teeth left. When I next I saw him a year later, he was wearing dentures, as one of the many prices of his unbelievable journey.

After several years of trying, Dennis got me to go back to work for him in 1996. It did not last long before I came back home to Seattle, where it all began. I later learned that I nearly went to prison in that stint with Dennis, as the global elite mounted a huge sting operation against us.

That same year, Brian began his ride as the Paul Revere of Free Energy, and I became his biggest fan. In 2001, I met with Brian, as he tried to interest California’s governor in free energy, as the state was in the midst of being raped by Enron. We were nearly run out of town instead. I met Mark that day, and eventually heard him talk about his ordeal, after he invented a free-energy prototype.

That same day, Brian and I had an epic note-trading session. Brian was not even surprised to hear about my friend’s underground technology show, and he was more interested in my close relative who was a contract CIA agent who worked for Henry Kissinger. Brian’s ride as the Paul Revere of Free Energy was very sobering. Brian had access to the tops of the world’s leading scientific, academic, and “progressive” organizations, and almost all that Brian encountered were crazed reactions of denial and fear, so much so that Brian began openly wondering if humanity was a sentient species.

During that note-trading session, Brian told me about a UFO conference that he hosted, the year after I met him. High-ranking military officials attended the conference, where they made Brian an “offer” to do classified UFO work. Brian instantly rejected their offer, and almost immediately afterward had a “heart attack” that nearly killed him and it shortened his life. Brian had evidence that his “heart attack” was a murder attempt by the spooks, and the closest that he ever came to publicly disclosing it was in his last book. Brian knew about 25 dead-inventor stories, and I heard plenty myself over the years. They could be hair-raising tales, and many stories were similar to what I experienced with Dennis. When I recently heard Steven Greer list the tactics of organized suppression, I had experienced or heard of all but one of them, and multiple times each.

While the organized suppression was undeniable, far more shocking to me were the betrayals by the people involved with the efforts: inventors who sold themselves to the highest bidder, business associates who constantly tried to steal the companies, employees who cheered and abetted the thefts, etc. I learned my life’s most important lessons in my first stint with Dennis, and it is a delusion to blame the global elite for what happened. They are the apex predators of the global economy, but the predators are everywhere, from street corners to boardrooms. Politicians are no more than stooges and enablers of those evil activities, the USA’s legal system is corrupt, from top to bottom, the media abets it all, and the “philanthropists” and “progressives” are nearly all phony. Most people are blissfully naïve about these realities, or they get paranoid about it and blame those elites for all of our problems, when the biggest enemy is us.

Brian had me help him found a non-profit effort to educate the public about free energy, but from the outset, the effort was comprised of naïve people who invited in people whom I knew to be criminals, and I dropped out as fast as I could. As also happened in that organization that mounted that UFO conference, Brian soon found himself kicked out of his organization by the people that he invited to help him. I was not surprised.

My days of study only helped me contextualize what I learned on my odyssey, to help me understand how it came to be this way. My goal since I became Dennis’s partner was to bring free energy to the public, and I am still at it. But I realized in Ventura that the businessman’s path would likely not work, and after my second brief stint with Dennis, I was sure of it.

So, what to do? I have watched and heard of people that traveled the paths of failure many times, which wrecked and often shortened their lives.

The only path with promise that I see is to just build a free-energy device and give it to the public. The technical problem is not that great. Mark and Sparky created their inventions in a basement and workshop, as many free-energy inventors have. That is the easy part. The hard part is the R&D effort needed to make the technology safe and reliable. No independent effort has ever crossed that chasm, which is probably $200-million wide. It is a pittance, for history’s most lucrative technology, but between the organized suppression, the internal weakness of the efforts, and the public’s inertia (the greatest factor, by far), no effort has ever gotten very far along.

I seek the very rare people who care for something beyond their immediate self-interest or their in-group’s welfare, who have awakened past their indoctrination and conditioning, who can learn to think comprehensively and help with this effort. If they can simply master my material well enough to sing the song of abundance in chorus, the rest will be easy. While that may seem simple, such people are highly rare on Earth, on the order of one-in-thousands. But they are out there, and I am trying to reach them with my public work.

Delivering that technology to the public will be the biggest event in the human journey, by far. That is what my life’s work is all about.