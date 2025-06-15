All human societies have similarities. Anthropologists have identified dozens of them. As with similar biological traits among species, the question is whether a trait was possessed by their last common ancestor or they developed the trait independently (called convergent evolution). I think that nearly all or all of those similar traits of human societies were shared by the founder group that conquered the world, which was likely only several thousand people (it has been argued that it was only several hundred).

One trait that I found very interesting was that all societies harbor beliefs that are demonstrably false. Ever since I began my awakening process at age 12, which accelerated during my days with Dennis Lee, which led to my radicalized days of study, I constantly discovered that what I had been taught while growing up was largely lies, from the daily newspaper to the history I was taught in school to my capitalist indoctrination. I was constantly fed demonstrably false beliefs while growing up, and one of my early surprises, which began when I was 12, was that nobody really wanted to hear about it. The lies were good enough for them, even when embracing them meant certain death. I had to witness that a few times before I began to understand.

That is perhaps the key reason why free energy languishes on the margins: the reality flies in the face of what everybody “knows.” But their “knowledge” is largely just a set of lies that they were fed, and they will go to their graves believing in them. Science is often that way, too, as are all systems of human “knowledge.” I call those who mindlessly defend their belief systems members of the sleeping. Almost nobody on Earth has awakened past their indoctrination and conditioning, and they often just trade one set of lies for another. This is what people discover when they begin to awaken, and it is one of the loneliest feelings on Earth. I have seen mystical reasons for this, which are likely accurate.

Every political stripe defends the false beliefs that provide in-group cohesion. Mindless nationalism is common to all nations, and they all have their foundational myths. My great nation is no different, as mass-murdering thieves were held up to me as heroes, saints, and Founding Fathers. The so-called left cannot admit that there is a medical racket, even Noam Chomsky was deluded on that score, and I wonder if his stroke was caused by the COVID vaccine. The right minimizes or denies that Global Warming is happening or is caused by humanity’s prodigious burning of hydrocarbon fuels, and its members often subscribe to the very fringe idea that there is unlimited abiotic oil to mine. When people engage me on those topics, the proponents are rarely able to discuss the issues and evidence. They can only recite the talking points of their adoptive ideologies. I found the same thing with those who deny that the Jewish Holocaust happened. I have even been sent flat-Earth “information,” and people have approached me to argue that JFK faked his own assassination, as they present zero credible information for such a wild assertion. It even happened at Substack when I began here.

To this day, people approach me on the Apollo Moon landings, wondering if they were faked, as the same rubbish is endlessly recycled. I see this in many areas, where I went deep on the evidence, satisfied myself on the reality, to later be endlessly approached by people who won’t do the work and want easy answers or have their delusions confirmed. I found that people can believe anything, can justify anything, and it does not matter what the evidence is. As Chomsky once said, if we truly want to learn, we have to do the work. Nobody is going to spoon-feed us the truth.

I eventually came to see it as the mental tricks that people play on themselves to survive in a world of scarcity and fear, to be part of their in-groups, as they kneel to the dominant ideologies. Awakening is risky and can be scary, so almost nobody has the courage to even try.

In a world of abundance, awakening will not be so risky, and I expect that far more people will awaken, at least to some degree, in what I call the Fifth Epoch. The risk of awakening will vanish. Until then, this nightmare of the sleepwalkers and their social managers will continue. I know who I am looking for, and they already had some kind of awakening experience. My effort will not work with the sleeping.