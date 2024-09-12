It would be nice if bringing free energy to humanity was as simple as a business effort to develop the technology to a commercial level and watch it go. My initial orientation was something like that, before my learning curve became insanely steep after I became Dennis Lee’s partner. Nearly all free-energy inventors, for instance, are stuck at that introductory level. They glimpse the magnitude of free energy, but think that somebody will give them a trillion dollars or think that normal capitalism is a viable path. Greer discussed some of that in his Lost Century video. One free-energy inventor already approached me, who clearly demonstrated the limitations of inventors. I have not met one with the right stuff for this yet.

Long ago, I read a channeled account about the UFO/ET milieu and the various players, including lying government officials, men in black, debunkers, gawkers, and those who see the issue in purely physical terms, hunting for physical evidence of ET visitations, and how none of them had the proper orientation. They were either criminals, corrupt, or had stunted perspectives. Only a holistic, spiritual perspective could see the big picture of what was happening. Brian O’Leary came to a similar conclusion regarding the free-energy issue, and said that the spiritualists (AKA consciousness researchers) were the only people who could see the big picture and see how to move forward with combined positive intention.

Dennis is the greatest human that I am likely to meet, and I watched him in action during the darkest part of his journey. I watched him shrug off attacks, the theft of his companies, officials who tried to murder him in prison, and he just left it all behind, moving towards his goal, and cheerfully. You had to see it to believe it. He went from a net worth of $50 million to zero in a year, as his Seattle company was destroyed by the electric interests and their minions. Two years later, he rejected the CIA’s billion-dollar offer to fold the operation before they stopped playing nice. The rigors of his journey cost his wife her life. I buried a man whose life was ruined and shortened because he got involved with me. Brian’s life was shortened when he snooped into the UFO issue, courtesy of the American military.

If anybody has a bone to pick with the global elite, it is us, but for my part, I wish them no harm, which goes to the crux of this issue. The arrival of free energy will be the biggest event in the human journey in many ways, and one of them may be the arrival of a new kind of human. I became quite the student of spirituality after my first paranormal experiences, and that and my youth and idealism are why I survived my free-energy adventures.

On the spiritual path, the highest understanding that one can achieve is that it is all about love, as that is what Creation is. The greatest honors of my life were carrying Dennis’s and Brian’s spears, and they both knew that it was all about love. That is why I have long stated that any successful free-energy effort has to be rooted in love, or it will not go anywhere. And one of the earliest lessons about love is that it does not judge. Love and judgment seem to be mutually exclusive.

When Dennis was in solitary confinement and my life was ruined (going bankrupt was the easy part), visions of murder danced in my head, and that was the lowest part of my journey. But I quickly got over it and sacrificed my life to give Dennis a slim chance of living to see this side of the bars again, which led to the biggest miracle that I ever witnessed, which we all knew was an act of divine intervention.

That journey was an odyssey that few can even believe happened. I am not telling the most amazing parts of it, and won’t be free to until more people die. I watched the best of the best become disgusted with humanity, but they got over it, relinquished their judgment, and accepted the situation. The global elite and sleeping masses are in a symbiotic dance, learning their lessons.

Since I live here, too, I can pursue my own vision, but I have relinquished judgment of the outcome. Maybe humanity will render Earth uninhabitable, and will I get a front-row seat and can’t do anything about it. Whoever sent me here has not let me in on the joke yet, so I keep doing what I can to help right the ship, even though it might not want to get righted. I have had to accept that possibility.

These are ideas that come when people have devoted their lives to this issue. I know what can be, but I also know that the means become the ends, and we will not safely reach the Fifth Epoch through retail politics, capitalist efforts, coercion, and the many other paths of failure that have been tried with this issue, which is the biggest on Earth by far.

The only approach that I am interested in is a loving one that does not seek to settle scores with those who injured and killed so many of us, that relinquishes judgment (which is far easier said than done, and I have to work on it daily), and those in the effort that I have in mind will understand that love is the greatest energy of all.