Over 25 years ago, I wrote what the health paradigm would be in what I call the Fifth Epoch. I had not read it in years, and just did. I would not change much of it, if anything. I have learned some important new information over the past generation, which includes:

1. Eating processed food is the primary cause of metabolic disease, and virtually all degenerative diseases, if not all, are ultimately caused by metabolic disease;

2. An infectious-disease racket, accompanied by compulsory vaccination, has arisen in my lifetime in the USA, after infectious diseases had already been conquered in the West.

The rest is the small stuff. It will be far easier to accomplish in the Fifth Epoch, but here is how to live to be at least 100 and be healthy the entire way:

1. Live in a clean, non-toxic environment;

2. Eat whole, fresh food;

3. Do not imbibe any kind of drug;

4. Exercise regularly, and a few minutes a day of prayer/meditation is also a good idea;

5. Spend at least a few hours each day in outdoor environments in daylight.

It is literally that simple. I see all sorts of attempts to complicate this with issues that do not really matter. Whether viruses exist or not is irrelevant. We won’t need supplements for nutritional deficiencies. If people were metabolically healthy, viruses would not be lethal and COVID would have been a non-event, even if it was created in a lab. I recently wrote a post on measles, which was conquered in the West before the vaccine was introduced. I recently wrote on polio, which is a disease that comes from pesticide poisoning, just as AIDS is caused by chemical damage. But the warfare paradigm of Western medicine just has to blame those viruses, to justify its existence.

Without infectious or degenerative diseases, virtually everybody will live to be at least 100 and will be healthy the entire way.