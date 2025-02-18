This post has been a long time in coming. My introduction to alternative medicine was in 1970 when I was 12, when my father obtained a book from his aunt that made the case that eating whole food instead of processed food, especially flour products, could reverse hardening of the arteries. At the time, orthodox medicine’s position was that such a reversal was impossible, and that hardening of the arteries was a natural aging process. We embraced our new diets and my father soon had a health miracle, as he reversed the hardening of his arteries. When I wrote my medical racket essay around 1999, orthodox medicine still took that stance, and its only recommendations for treating artery disease were drugs and surgeries. In 1990, I discovered that the book had been banned in the USA in the 1980s for being “unproven and contrary to the weight of informed medical and scientific opinion.” When I updated my medical racket essay in 2014, I discovered that that banned advice had become orthodox medicine’s first line of defense against artery disease. I am amazed that I lived to see that.

That was a perfect example of how orthodox medicine can be completely wrong in its assertions, censors anything that contradicts it, and eventually embraces what it had suppressed (without giving any credit to the suppressed pioneers, of course). That is the opposite of how science is supposed to work, and it is exactly what Founding Father Benjamin Rush warned about centuries ago, as Western medicine turned into a racket.

In my studies over the past decade, I repeatedly saw that biomedical science is considered the flimsiest and most corrupt branch of science, even by the defenders of science. That is primarily because of conflicts of interest, as the funders of nearly all biomedical science are capitalist and “philanthropic” interests that seek to profit from the findings, so that they can sell drugs and medical procedures. That guarantees that the findings from such processes will be highly suspect and likely worthless. As I wrote yesterday, even the orthodox studies have concluded that statins and bypass surgeries are worthless treatments for artery disease, while well over one trillion dollars have been spent on them. As I also wrote yesterday, I learned in recent years what I had long suspected but did not know the scientific reasons for it: processed food is at the root of probably all degenerative diseases, because it wrecks people’s metabolisms, which largely takes place in the mitochondria. Up to 98% of Americans have metabolic disease today, and most Americans die of degenerative disease.

When I was a child, between the ages of six and eight, I had the standard childhood diseases of measles, mumps, and chicken pox before vaccines were available for them. No previously healthy children died from those diseases in those days, and they are argued to have helped train my immune system for a lifetime of good health, which I have enjoyed. So, infectious disease was not really an issue when I was a child. There were no killer infectious diseases in those days, which makes today’s hysteria over infectious diseases bizarre. I am in the midst of writing a series of posts on polio, which I plan to finished this week, but I have already written that polio and AIDS are likely diseases that arise from chemical poisoning, not viruses.

I had my mystical awakening at age 16, with my first paranormal experiences, which were spectacular. The next year, I began a fasting regimen which I continue to this day, and few people my age can out-hike me. I have been seen by doctors only a few times in my adult life, and never for anything serious.

In the wake of my paranormal experiences, I began studying spiritual literature and what is today called “channeled” information. My earliest channeled influence stated that viruses can mutate from a good virus to a bad virus, depending on the conditions it was subject to, including the consciousness of the host organism. Since infectious disease was not an issue in those days, I filed that away and did not think much about it until I began my days of study in 1990. I immediately began reading of scientists with “impossible” microscopes (1, 2) who saw mutation dynamics like what that channel described.

Not only that, but it turned out that a contemporary of Louis Pasteur, the author of the germ theory of disease, was the professional grandfather of those scientists with their “impossible” microscopes. In the mid-1800s, fermentation was a battleground between those who believed that life arose spontaneously and those who didn’t. That contemporary of Pasteur’s, Antoine Béchamp, saw “little ferments” that his experiments showed to be alive. Béchamp also saw that bacteria would change shape, called “pleomorphism.” It meant that what were called two different species of bacteria were really the same bacteria as it went through some kind of life cycle.

That first scientist with the “impossible” microscope that I read about, Gaston Naessens, in the appendix of this book, wrote a short paper on his discoveries. He also saw the pleomorphism that Béchamp noted, although he was not aware of Béchamp’s work at the time. Part of Naessens’s paper described how cancer cells lose their differentiation through a fermentation process and revert to simpler cells that no longer do the jobs that they are supposed to perform. Naessens called those cells “privileged and antisocial.” They basically plunder the body for nutrients and become “anarchists,” seemingly in memory of their origin before they became specialized. It is like an organ’s cells revert to their states when it was every organism for itself, before they evolved to cooperate and form complex life. Naessens’s analogies to human societies were no coincidence, and I have long written on it. When a cell’s energy needs are not met, or those of a society’s citizens, they stop playing the game of cooperation for the good of all and go rogue, doing whatever they can to survive, which destroys organisms and civilizations. That is what I was referring to begin yesterday’s post.

I later read of the man who developed the first “impossible” microscope, Royal Rife, and he noted similar pleomorphic dynamics. Because their microscopes had those “impossible” resolutions, they watched the pleomorphism as it happened. Rife had 48-hour sessions at his microscope to watch the transformations. Those discoveries upend a lot of microbiological theory. Rife’s biographer, Barry Lynes, noted that in light of Rife’s findings, the germ theory of disease was, at minimum, incomplete.

But such findings have been completely marginalized in Western medicine. I have seen quite a few challenges to the germ theory of disease over the years. Some even argue that there are not even viruses. The germ theory includes bacteria, viruses, protists and fungi, so even arguing that there are not viruses does not invalidate germ theory. I have not seen anybody deny that there are phages, which are viruses that attack bacteria. There are supposedly more phages than all other organisms on Earth combined, and some argue that viruses do not even exist. Maybe they are only referring to viruses that attack eukaryotic cells, which are also known as complex cells, which is what humans are made of. Bacteria are simple cells (prokaryotes). Complex cells arose from simple cells, so I have a hard time believing that no viruses attack complex cells, but only simple cells.

Others argue that contagion is a myth. The only two times that I have been sick in the past decade was in the past two years, when my wife spent a week on a cruise ship, came home, got sick with the flu the day she returned home, and I got it the next day both times. I will never believe that I did not get it from my wife (and she got it from fellow cruisers). The arguments and evidence that I have seen that denies that viruses exist and that contagion is a physical reality have never come close to convincing me. That does not mean that virology is likely a greatly misguided and corrupted science. It was corrupt at its inception, under Rockefeller patronage.

But I am very willing to admit that disease organisms, immunity, and infectious disease are poorly understood and will continue to be unless work like Béchamp’s, Rife’s, Naessens’s, and others are rescued from their neglect. Mainstream medical science knows far less than it pretends to. What is the role of consciousness in those dynamics?

Niels Bohr got excited when encountering paradoxes, as progress in physics largely came from grappling with them. What I have noticed over the years is that few people can handle paradoxes, both sides of the paradoxes become battling camps, and neither camp will ever understand the complete picture. For instance, those who deny that viruses exist generally hail from the miasma camp, which attributes disease to the inherent health of the organism. In Kennedy’s masterpiece on Fauci and friends, he wrote of miasma and germ theory, and he noted that a science-based, evidence-based marriage of the germ and miasma theories will likely serve humanity best. Kennedy is probably right. Kennedy even called Pasteur and Béchamp the two exemplars of those schools of thought. The science that Kennedy referred to has yet to be pursued.

I have seen this kind of schism many times, such as conspiracists who think that conspiracies explain everything and structuralists who think the conspiracies do not explain anything of importance. Both are lopsided perspectives that fail to see the big picture, and both are exercises in thinking like victims instead of creators. But each side is dug into its ideological camp and won’t budge.

I have long written that science in the Fifth Epoch will bear faint resemblance to today’s mainstream science, for a few reasons. It will no longer be materialistic, for one thing, and in a world of abundance, building empires around theoretical camps will no longer make any sense. The heretics won’t burn, but will be welcomed.