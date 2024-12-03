When I first wrote my medical racket essay, my focus was more on degenerative disease than infectious disease, and the cancer racket in particular. The face of American medicine, Morris Fishbein, promoted cigarettes for a generation and spearheaded the “research” to support an advertising blitz for an asbestos cigarette filter, while at the same time he tried to buy out cancer treatments, so that he and his cronies could monopolize them and rake in the big money. When Fishbein’s targets refused to sell out, his minions wiped them out (1, 2). I call Fishbein the Al Capone of Western medicine, who was succeeded by Anthony Fauci, whose favorite book and spiritual guide is The Godfather, believe it or not. I consider Fishbein and Fauci the greatest quacks of the past century. But they were far from alone in their medical-racketeering activities, as robber barons such as John D. Rockefeller and Bill Gates sidled up to the trough as “philanthropists.”

One of my first two essays on my site as it stands today is on fluoridation, which I wrote in 1998. Fluoride causes dental fluorosis, among other damage, but fluoride polluters achieved the Orwellian feat of turning an industrial waste into compulsory “medicine.” I never thought that I would live to see a courtroom victory over fluoridation (for the brain damage that it causes), and we will see how Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s efforts go.

I also learned that fluoride was not the first time that industrial poisoning got covered-up like that. The first time may have been with polio. In a post on the polio campaign in Gaza, which may have been warfare by other means, I briefly covered the science of polio. I had already written extensively on polio, on how the evidence strongly supported the idea that polio came from chemical poisoning, mainly pesticides, not the polio virus, and then I read Forrest Maready’s masterpiece on polio. I have little doubt left on the matter. Polio is a classic case of using the dubious germ theory of disease to cover-up industrial poisoning, and it was the beginning of the vaccine racket. Maready wrote that the Zika scare was likely another pesticide-poisoning event, as Fauci and friends used the same playbook. In Kennedy’s masterpiece I learned that AIDS was more of the same, as chemical poisoning, that time from recreational and prescription drugs, was blamed on another harmless virus. Fauci built his empire on AIDS. When the world’s leading virologist dissented from the HIV/AIDS dogma, Fauci destroyed his career.

The COVID-19 pandemic was just another medical atrocity, as the medical racket rolls along and finds new ways to scare up trillions in revenue. The world’s so-called intellectuals are deeply complicit in these situations, and even Noam Chomsky got into the act.

The trans craze is another novel revenue stream for Big Pharma. As long as humanity sleepwalks, these kinds of activities will proliferate. I know a way out, but I can’t do it alone.