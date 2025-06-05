Yesterday, I finished watching Suzanne Humphries’s interview on the Joe Rogan show. I almost never do that. I watched Doug Caddy’s interview back in 2015, watched Steven Greer’s latest documentary in 2023, and now Humphries’s interview. I think that is it for me in the past ten years, of watching long shows like that. But since I have written about her work so much, I felt obligated, and my reaction is “Wow!” My recent measles post was based on a chapter of the book that she and Roman Bystrianyk wrote. The first result in Google on her name, after her site, is this “fact check” of her Rogan interview. As usual, it was not a fact check at all, but shopping for opinions (and willfully ignorant ones).

The USA’s first big polio outbreak was in 1894 in a farming community in Vermont, which was the first year that it used a new miracle insecticide: lead arsenate. When that MD quoted in that “fact check” stated that there is no connection between arsenic poisoning and paralysis, as far as he could see, he sure didn’t seem to look very far. To directly quote him, “From everything I could find, arsenic does not cause paralysis.” The Moth in the Iron Lung cited scientific literature, which made statements such as, “arsenical paralysis tends to involve all the limbs; the lower limbs are more affected…” (from 1882). That quote was part of a presentation by a prominent neurologist, E. C. Seguin. His paper was about how the application of arsenic-based Paris Green as an insecticide was paralyzing people. Here is another citation from Seguin: “Arsenic, even in a few hours after its ingestion, may cause distinct lesions of the spinal cord, of the type known as acute central myelitis, or acute poliomyelitis.” I out-fact-checked them in a few minutes. The media is full of “fact-checking” smears such as that. Those “fact checks” are so reckless as to be libelous.

To leave behind the medical establishment’s and media’s counterattacks for now, here are some of my reactions to Humphries’s interview with Rogan. I had forgotten, before watching the interview, that Rogan was smeared in the media when he reported that his early treatment of COVID, which prominently included ivermectin, saw him immediately and easily recover. Only when he mentioned it did I remember that Rogan had skin in the game on these issues.

I found it interesting that Rogan was waiting to get vaccinated by the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine when it was pulled from the market for blood clots, and he knew two people who got that vaccine who had strokes immediately afterward.

It was shocking to hear Humphries discuss a new line of midwifery in the wake of the COVID vaccines: midwives who specialized in delivering dead babies. Where is this in the mainstream media?

Humphries is a kidney specialist, and she mentioned that everybody knew somebody that had kidney cancer (and many cases are likely from vaccines). I was taken aback for a moment, wondering if that was true in my life, and within about a second, I realized that my college roommate Chris had kidney cancer, and he was killed by his cancer treatment. A few seconds after that, I recalled that my boss in my last job actually donated one of her kidneys to her husband, who lost his. There probably have been more in my life, but that was enough in ten seconds of thinking about it.

Humphries mentioned how YouTube banned her. Of course it did. YouTube has become Censorship Central on the Internet. Humphries discussed her media wakeup call, when CNN smeared Andrew Wakefield (look at Wikipedia’s smears of Wakefield, which makes its libelous treatment of Ed Herman appear tame). She discussed autism and vaccines at length, and said that calling vaccine/autism victims “neurodiverse” was an abomination, as postmodern wokeness has corrupted so many areas.

Rogan echoed my work, when I state that the public does most the rackets’ dirty work, gratis. He discussed how anybody who refused to be vaccinated became outcasts, as the assailants had something akin to Stockholm Syndrome.

Humphries gave a delightful interview, and I found myself smiling and laughing regularly, such as when she said that when Bill Gates would say something “stupid” about vaccines, sales of her book would surge.

Humphries discussed polio for much of the show, and I strongly suspect, that like AIDS, polio is a chemical-poisoning disease that the medical racket turned into something that a virus caused (which “coincidentally” served corporate and medical interests, at the expense of the public’s health). The Salk vaccine was a catastrophe that killed patients, but it was all covered up. It deserves no credit for ending polio. Polio came in two waves in the USA. The first was caused by lead arsenate, beginning in the 1890s, until its extreme toxicity was finally officially admitted in the 1930s and it was phased out. The second phase was during and after World War II, when DDT became the next miracle insecticide. Polio disappeared in the USA when DDT did, before Salk’s vaccine was even rolled out.

Very near and dear to my heart was how Humphries kept speaking out against the medicalization of everything, turning health into one big racket. Orthodoxy just suppresses symptoms, symptoms that are often attempts by the body to heal itself (such as fevers). In that way, her primary message is identical to mine.

All in all, what an amazing interview, which I was surprised to see in a major venue such as Rogan’s show.