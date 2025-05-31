While there is a medical racket in the USA, I am going to be writing about it. I read about some aspect of it daily, especially with RFK, Jr.’s tenure as the head of the USA’s medical bureaucracy. I just spent an hour reading the media’s reactions to Kennedy’s effort to ban pharmaceutical advertising. This Forbes article was an anomaly, in that it did not begin the article by attacking Kennedy as a “conspiracy theorist” and “anti-vaxxer.” This Wired article is more typical. I had not read a Wired article in years, as it is a spook mouthpiece. A drug ad flashed by as I read the article. Silicon Valley was captured by the spooks from the outset. All of the Big Tech potentates have national-security heritages or backgrounds. Google’s gleeful censorship these days is no surprise, as we saw it go into overdrive in the COVID-19 days. Even Nobel Laureates could see their clips banned. Ed Herman warned about this. As Noam Chomsky said, to even acknowledge the existence of the Propaganda Model is “dysfunctional” to the media, so it is never even mentioned. Similarly, in not one of the mainstream media articles on Kennedy’s effort that I read was there any mention that Big Pharma ads corrupt the media, which Kennedy regularly speaks about. This is the Propaganda Model’s advertising filter on steroids.

As I wrote from the very beginning of my medical-racket writings, there is a fundamental conflict at the root of Western medicine. It is a conflict of paradigms. The feminine medical paradigm trusts our bodies to take care of themselves, if they are given what they need. Feminine medicine, as personified by the Greek goddesses Hygeia and Panacea, emphasizes prevention, sanitation, nutrition, hygiene, a healthy lifestyle, and its interventions are gentle remedies such as herbs and nutrition. Masculine medicine sees the body as a soldier on a battlefield. Like in cowboy movies, masculine medicine is always riding to the rescue. The era of heroic medicine, as personified by Founding Father Benjamin Rush, was the ultimate in the male paradigm, with metallic “medicine,” bloodletting, and other barbarities that masqueraded as medicine (AKA “torture as treatment”). We live with that paradigm to this day. Big Pharma got its start by vending mercury “medicine” to the troops in the USA’s Civil War. Western medicine is good at emergency medicine, which was developed on battlefields, but it is an abject failure for almost everything else, and today, the degenerative and infectious disease rackets are heavily entrenched, which is what Kennedy is trying to fight.

This post will summarize my recent reading on the issues. The AMA was literally founded to attack the competition, and their first target was midwives, by seeking to ban abortion, which midwives traditionally administered. Medicalizing pregnancy and childbirth was a primary medical-racket goal. Today, the whole process is an abomination, and it does not end there, as infants are pincushioned with vaccines, including vaccines for sexually transmitted diseases, of all things, and breast milk is downplayed in favor of Big Food formula. The insanity reached surreal levels long ago.

One of my favorite medical bloggers recently republished an abridged version of an article on Cesarean-section births and hospital births in general, and the many risks that come with them. I first wrote about the connection of infant vaccines and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (“SIDS”) in my original medical racket essay, and that same author, an anonymous MD, wrote an article on SIDS in 2022, with the rise of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome after the COVID vaccines were rolled out.

I graduated from Cal Poly, in San Luis Obispo, and I read an article the other day by a Cal Poly professor on his experience during the COVID-19 pandemic. I have seen so many articles like that by scientists and MDs in recent years, and they all risked their careers (and often lost them), by speaking out.

I see Joe Mercola’s articles every day. I am far less of a fan of him than I am of that anonymous MD and Pierre Kory, for instance. I think that Mercola’s pressure to publish an article each day has impacted the quality of his work (I was astounded when he published a Global Warming Denial article), but a lot of his stuff is pretty good, such as these articles on vaccines and chronic conditions (1, 2), especially this one, when Suzanne Humphries went on Joe Rogan’s show. I cite her work plenty in my mine, and I made a measles post that was based on a chapter of her book on vaccines.

Speaking of Kory, he has been attacked by a medical journal, supposedly one that challenged orthodoxy, and he has defended his position admirably. That is unfortunately common, as erstwhile “allies” go on the attack, which “coincidentally” aligns with the orthodox rackets. There are many wolves in sheep’s clothing out there, especially on the fringes.

I’ll finish this survey of recent reading with Paul Thacker’s recent articles. Thacker was a Senate investigator on the subject of Big Pharma’s corruption of doctors. Of course, Wikipedia’s article on him begins with the obligatory “conspiracy theory” and “misinformation” smears, but I have been reading his articles for years, and I never found the slightest problem with any of his articles. They are very conservative, evidence-rich, and hew to the facts. His recent article on the lax security at an NIH biolab that got the FBI involved was another black mark against Wired, which can always be counted on to perform damage control for the rackets. Thacker has long written on how science writers are not journalists, but cheerleaders for science. Thacker’s recent article on the New York Times was more of the same, as is another article on Nature Magazine, which was captured by the medical racket long ago, as are all mainstream medical journals, to one degree or another. While Biden pre-emptively pardoned Anthony Fauci, it looks like Fauci’s crimes might not all be swept under the carpet, as the Trump administration is going after those fraudulent papers that dismissed the lab-original scenario of COVID-19, which Thacker also wrote about recently.

Humanity pays a steep price for the medical racket. I did not expect that the medical racket would end until the arrival of the Fifth Epoch collapsed all of the rackets. But I keep seeing things that I did expect to live to see (1, 2), medical-racket-wise, so call me cautiously optimistic that Kennedy can make a dent.