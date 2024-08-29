I wrote a post on the intelligence racket, but want to focus on the CIA in this post. The CIA is a nexus of the public and private spook world. It has been called the standing army of the Fortune 500 for good reason. I have several personal connections to the CIA and the classified world, and they were significant and helped form my views. My close relative who was a contract CIA agent who worked on Henry Kissinger’s secret team (when Kissinger had no official position with the American government) had his life ruined by his secret life and drank himself to death, which is a typical spook fate. When I read John Perkins’s book, and he described how he was taught that the CIA began privatizing covert action after overthrowing Iran’s government, that made perfect sense to me. That is all part of maintaining plausible denial and is relatively cheap.

Before I ever met Dennis, I heard from a close friend who was approached by a CIA man who took early retirement, dropped out of sight when he traveled the world with his son for a few years, and when he returned home and tried to contact his former team members at the CIA, they were all dead, by “coincidence,” in a variety of untimely demises. He then went underground and contacted my friend during his searches in the “mind control” world.

When the CIA offered Dennis Lee one billion dollars to fold our operation, I didn’t find out about it until I read it in one of Dennis’s books, eight years later. I was not surprised when I read that and did not hold that against Dennis. When Dennis was in solitary confinement, which was one consequence of rejecting the CIA’s “offer,” I met Gary Wean in my effort to spring Dennis from jail. Gary’s advice led to my springing Dennis from a jail several weeks later, in the biggest miracle that I ever witnessed. When we met, Gary had recently published a book about his adventures, and one chapter of it was about how John F. Kennedy was killed in a backfired CIA operation. Exactly one month after JFK’s murder, Harry Truman published an article that called the CIA an out-of-control rogue agency that he would have never have founded if he knew what it would turn into. The timing of that article was no coincidence. Allen Dulles leapt into damage-control mode, visited Truman, and planted an outrageous piece of disinformation in his papers that stated that Truman did not the write that article.

Dulles led the Warren Commission’s “investigation” of the murder of the man who fired him as the head of the CIA and whom Dulles personally despised, for mind-boggling conflicts of interest that the media has ignored or normalized ever since. The Dulles brothers overthrew governments on behalf of corporate America (1, 2), especially Rockefeller interests, whom the Dulles brothers worked for for their entire adult lives.

E. Howard Hunt’s career involved helping overthrow Guatemala’s government, running the disastrous Bay of Pigs operation, running the operation that got JFK killed, and running the burglary team at the Watergate facility, which ultimately took down Richard Nixon. Hunt’s “confession” about the JFK hit is still a big subject, but Gary’s testimony is almost universally ignored as everybody concocts their pet theories.

Hunt told the original Watergate attorney that JFK was killed over the ET issue, which made sense to me when I heard it. The CIA has likely been involved in the ET issue since it was founded. Victor Marchetti thought so, and he was the first CIA public dissident.

Early in my days of study, I read Ralph McGehee’s memoirs and eventually became his friend. Ralph was a CIA case officer who woke up to what the CIA was about and refused to remain silent, but the CIA and friends eventually silenced him. For several years before he took early retirement, he was one of the CIA’s zombies at Langley that John Stockwell described. Ralph and Marchetti were the first and nearly only former CIA employees who complied with their secrecy agreements with the CIA in publishing their books, and both fought epic legal battles with the CIA, which tried to prevent their publication.

The CIA was founded by Wall Street lawyers and is beholden to Wall Street to this day, which is why they are called an army for capitalism. The CIA is a curious blend of bureaucrats and spooks, of government employees with pensions and disposable contract agents. The CIA hired thousands of Nazis after World War II, to boot, and Dulles was in the middle of it.

If all of the evil acts of the CIA ever really came into the light, it would scarcely be believable, but these areas are all hard to believe. My journey is hard to believe at times, even for me, so I understand how hard it is for the American public to wrap its head around what the CIA is, does, and whose interests it serves.

That CIA man who made Dennis the billion-dollar offer was an errand boy for the global elite. The CIA is down the hierarchy of power on Earth a ways, as it does the dirty work of helping maintain elite control of humanity.