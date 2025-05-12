Last night, I finished Michael Roads’s last book. I read his first book on his metaphysical adventures in the 1980s, I met Michael in Ohio in the mid-1990s, and his visit to two future Earths has been one of the stars that I steer by. Do we choose love or fear? Michael died last year, the year after his out-of-body encounter with a dark pather who tried to kill Michael (Michael initiated the contact). The assailant died in the attempt, but Michael’s health unraveled soon after that attack and he died the next year, which highlights the dangers of playing those games.

In his last book, Michael visited future and past Earths, an underground civilization, and Mars. But when Michael made those visits, he often traveled past our space-time continuum into realities in which time was no longer linear, but spherical. People are welcome to scoff at Michael’s writings as some kind of fantasy or fraud, but I have known psychonauts such as Michael and I do not regard his work as fiction, at least entirely.

Michael also visited the past of the land where he lived, and he saw a remnant of ET tech that became embedded nearby, which the Australian Aborigines came to for healing, and Meher Baba chose where that ET tech was allegedly buried to erect his organization’s facility. It is one of many events that make me go, “Hmmm.”

In his last book, Michael was also told about the “Great Reset,” which dominates conspiracist fare these days, and he wrote of billions of people who would be killed by forcibly administered vaccines. I wonder how much he may have been influenced by conspiracist writings, although I do not have serious doubts that such plans exist among the global elite. I just got an email from Steven Greer’s organization regarding a clip of his, in which he speaks of elite manipulation of the global economy to keep humanity in a warlike state. My life was ruined by those elites, but we also had encounters with the “White Hat” factions, and my friend was kidnapped and given an underground technology show by one of those factions, which included antigravity and free-energy technology, among other mind-boggling technologies. In my opinion, Greer is right about what those elites are doing.

My previous post discussed paranormal events and related issues. I am no stranger to these realms of experience and investigation, but I still believe in the ideal of science. I am keenly aware of the limitations of today’s science, not only in the limitations of its current methods, but how it has been turned into an object of worship and how much is being hidden from today’s mainstream scientists, who have been lied to, with the rest of us. Science in the Fifth Epoch will only bear a faint resemblance to today’s mainstream science.

That stated, the fringes are filled with all sorts of fanciful tales that people claim have the support of scientific evidence, but that has rarely been the case, as far as I have seen. While Roads visited future and past Earths, they could be in spherical time, so that they never existed in our timeline. When he visited an underground civilization, the denizens said that it did not exist in linear time, which means that I cannot dig and find it on my Earth. I wonder what Einstein would have had to say about such concepts.

In our linear time, Antarctica has meandered around the South Pole for several hundred million years, and the three ice ages in the eon of complex life began there. For this cold cycle, Antarctica began growing its ice sheets more than 30 million years ago. Until the mid-Miocene cooling about 14 million years ago, there was still a tundra ecosystem in parts of Antarctica, but it soon went extinct and was eventually covered in ice. Antarctica has looked about the same for the past eight million years or so.

In the 1990s, as I explored many topics, I came upon Graham Hancock’s work. In one of his early books he made the case for and presented evidence that Antarctica was ice-free in historical times. Part of his case was based on maps that were several centuries old that allegedly depicted an ice-free Antarctica. I compared those maps to the land masses under the Antarctic ice, and it was a shaky correspondence. Also, his scientific evidence fell apart on inspection, as far as being evidence that Antarctica was ice-free several centuries ago. The Antarctic ice sheet averages over one-mile thick, it only snows about an inch a year at the South Pole, it has not changed in the century that people have visited and lived at the South Pole, and there is not a scientist on Earth who can be convinced that Antarctica was ice-free 500 years ago. The idea is ludicrous, yet Hancock made it the foundation of his work. I never took Hancock’s work seriously again.

A related idea is technologically advanced ancient civilizations, and I have also spent plenty of time looking into those claims. I am not against the idea that they existed, but I have a hard time believing it, based on the state of archeology. I have never seen any credible physical evidence of ancient technologically advanced civilizations. Recently, there was another attempt to argue that the necropolis at Giza is some kind of advanced technology. Once again, the so-called evidence is little more than wishful thinking. But there is a cottage industry that keeps churning out such tabloid-level “evidence.” Those approaches are faithless to the scientific process. If fringe theorists want to have their claims and evidence taken seriously, they need to play by the rules.

As I wrote in my prior post, the “skeptics” don’t play fair, either. These issues are dominated by crazed conspiracists, dishonest and blind debunkers, official lies, and I am sympathetic to onlookers who decide that their time is better spent studying something else. Ed Mitchell said that the three-ring circus around fringe issues such as ETs is an intentional elite construct, to hopelessly muddy the waters. One of my favorite medical bloggers recently made an astute comment:

“Likewise, ‘conspiracy theories’ was deliberately instilled as a label for any viewpoint which disagrees with the standard narrative (hence making that label be necessary to concisely convey a skeptical position to a large audience), but at the same time, that label made it possible to blur clearly provable criticisms of corporate abuse with highly speculative and inflammatory beliefs, thereby making it possible to use that ambiguity to apply [the] ‘conspiracy theorist’ label to any dissident and then have the extreme ‘conspiracy theories’ consciously or subconsciously discredit their viewpoints (although fortunately since this approach has been so overused the tactic is much less effective now and since COVID many have come to identify as ‘conspiracy theorists’ and are free of the stigma previously attached to the label).”

A generation ago, I was repeatedly approached by people who tried to sell me their Bible-based “science.” This was after I had spent time on Velikovsky’s Biblical literalist work and decided that there was little valid about it, if anything. There are people in my circles who send me Flat Earth “information” and even believe it. A related idea is a Young Earth, calculated by the Bible’s “begats.” The fairy tales of Sumer, some of which became Bible stories, such as Noah’s Ark, have also been subjected to literalist treatment by people such as Sitchin. Studying the Hawaiian Islands evidence quickly shows how far off-base Young Earth claims are. Either the claimants are scientifically illiterate or hope that their audience is.

This kind of chaff abounds on the fringes. I did my time sifting through it, and it really gets tiring to be continually approached on the Moon landings issue (yes, we really landed men there with conventional rocket technology), challenging the idea of Global Warming (yes, it is a real and easily understandable effect of burning fossil fuels), and the like, when there are far more important issues to spend time on.

On the retail political front, which is all for show, that the conspiracy researchers largely dismiss Gary Wean’s JFK testimony on the flimsiest of pretexts, or embrace rubbish such as QAnon, are all part of the circus. I am beyond tired of dealing with such issues. The technologies to usher in the biggest event in the human journey are older than I am, there is no issue on Earth more important than that, and I seek people who don’t react to that idea with denial, fear, paranoia, etc., or go charging down the paths of disaster that I know so well.

Who really cares about the truth enough to lay aside their self-serving beliefs for a while and investigate the realities behind them? Not many, but they are the people that I seek. I’ll make one more post to wrap up this series, to summarize my views on these issues.