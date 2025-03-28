I am going to wind down these “simple ideas and robust evidence” posts with this post on miscellaneous issues that I have studied over the years, followed by a summary post. I made a series on conspiratorial topics. Of course, the JFK assassination was one of them. The suppression of exotic technology was another one. I knew the man who provided the best JFK-assassination evidence that I have seen, and I lived through exotic-technology suppression. Partly because of my father’s and Brian O’Leary’s days at NASA, I ended up looking into the Apollo Moon landings and concluded that they happened as popularly presented, other than perhaps a cover-up of ET encounters. On UFOs, I have gone to see them myself and always got a show. Direct personal experience is always the best evidence, and my experiences and those of people close to me have always been the heart of my work. My scholarly/scientific studies have always been a distant second place.

Many topics in scholarship and science have surprisingly shaky evidence in their favor, so I certainly do not make them centerpieces of my work. Biomedical science is considered the flimsiest and most corrupt branch of science, even by the defenders of science, which is something that Democrats have yet to learn, which became painfully evident during the COVID-19 pandemic. I am not in the no-virus or no-contagion camps (that evidence is not strong, either), but the germ theory of disease has had problems from the beginning, and a racket has been built around infectious disease. A similar racket has been built around degenerative disease, and the masses file to their deaths at the hands of those rackets. That has been the hardest part for me to watch, as people around me are butchered to death by Western medicine and I can’t do anything about it.

I have discussed the idea of consilience, in which independent lines of evidence converge to provide robust evidence on a topic. The best evidence in science usually arises from consilience. One example that provides robust evidence for plate tectonics and radioactive dating is the issue of Hawaii. The Hawaiian Islands are part of a mountain chain along the floor of the Pacific Ocean, as can be seen in maps of the ocean floor. We can measure how fast the Pacific plate is moving (the speed that fingernails grow) and its direction. By using that map and movement, we can then estimate how old an undersea mountain in that chain is, samples have been obtained and dated, and they agree to the calculations based on the speed of the plate (it is passing over a hot spot, thought to be something like a mantle plume, which formed that mountain chain). That is one of the most impressive instances of consilience that I have seen, it is easily understandable by laypeople, and it puts to bed the Biblical idea that Earth is only six thousand years old. In a cousin to flat-Earth “theorizing,” there is “Young Earth” theorizing that that Hawaiian example convincingly falsifies, although Young Earthers come up with explanations for that, such as the plates moved far faster, radioactive dating is unreliable, etc., in what I consider an example of sophistry. The fringes are filled with that kind of sophistry, but orthodoxy can be, too.

Another topic that I have written on is the USA’s love affair with Nazis, which goes back to Hitler. His fascist progenitor, Mussolini, was also an American darling for a time. America’s greatest war hero at the time was court-martialed for even questioning Mussolini’s image before Hitler rose to power. A couple of years later, that same war hero was recruited to lead a fascist coup in the USA, Hitler-style, on behalf of corporate interests. He publicly exposed it, and the government and media swept it under the carpet. When Nazi Germany was finally defeated (primarily by the Soviet Union, which American propaganda minimizes), the USA hired Nazi war criminals by the thousand (which nearly led to nuclear war) and helped many thousands more escape to South America, where some of them used their Nazi skills to help reproduce fascist-style states at the USA’s behest. We went to the Moon on Nazi-built rockets. In Ukraine today, Nazis are prominent, and the American media regularly sweeps it under the carpet as it portrays Ukraine as some kind of paragon of democracy and freedom, as the USA once again used Nazis to bring the world to the brink of nuclear war. This is so obvious that it cannot be rationally denied, but the Western media has managed to largely bury it. The evidence is more than robust, but try to find an honest discussion of it in the American mainstream media.