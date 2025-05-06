Gary Wean – The Audio Version

This is not quite a transcript, but it is more of a summary of the audio. Substack provides transcripts of the audios that are not too bad. Also, you can turn on closed captions while listening to it by using Google’s Chrome browser and turning on Live Captioning (under “Settings” and “Accessibility”). You can also select any part of the transcript and Substack will play that sound clip. I am continually amazed at how these kinds of technologies are progressing. This is decidedly a less formal way of presenting my work, and we will see if people find it helpful.

In my recent oral history of my first stint with Dennis, the chapter of my rescue of Dennis from jail with Mr. Professor had my meeting with Gary Wean in it. Gary’s advice was critical in my springing Dennis from jail with Mr. Professor, and Gary is forever in my pantheon for that alone. I never saw Gary again after that fateful night, but we kept in touch until his death in 2004. I wrote a series of posts on Gary’s life. This will be a little less formal rendition.

Gary was born in Iowa in 1921, and was a naval gunner in World War II in the South Pacific. I can’t speak to Gary’s World War II experiences, other than Gary’s mention in his book on the carnage that he witnessed. Men do not come back from war “normal.” My grandfathers both nearly died in the World Wars (1, 2), as did my father-in-law, and my father came back from the Korean War an emotional mess. Like so many other men who were dumped in California when the war ended (they had to get back home on their own from there), Gary never left the West Coast and joined the LAPD in 1946. The movie LA Confidential is kind of like a chronicle of Gary’s career. Dealing with the escapades of politicians, celebrities, and gangsters was Gary’s daily life, and putting Mickey Cohen under surveillance was one of Gary’s many tasks. In 1946 and 1947, Gary repeatedly saw Jack Ruby in Cohen’s company and even had a conversation with Ruby. Ruby was a high-ranking mobster, not the small-time nightclub owner that the Warren Commission depicted him as. Also, mass-murdering terrorist and future Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin was often seen with Cohen, and Gary surveilled their conversations in Yiddish, as they complained about John F. Kennedy’s policies as president.

Gary surveilled the Malibu beach party at Peter Lawford’s home where JFK met Marilyn Monroe, as part of a Mob/Israeli influence and blackmail scheme against JFK. Monroe was being used as the world’s highest-class hooker. Gary lost his LAPD job because of Harry Pregerson’s actions against Gary, and Gary got a police job in Ventura County, where I was raised. Pregerson was a literal gangster and protégé of Cohen’s, who eventually sat on the federal appeals court. Gary had a lifelong antipathy for Jewish mobsters from those days. Gary was eventually gulled by Holocaust Denial literature, and that is easy to do. Just in this past month, my Internet adventures saw me read the comments of a Holocaust Denier who plied his trade at Substack, and it can easily gull people who have not deeply studied the subject. They are very clever.

Gary was close friends with Audie Murphy, who was close friends with Bill Decker, who was the sheriff of Dallas County. Murphy was from the Dallas area and Decker presided over Murphy’s wedding. Ruby shot Lee Harvey Oswald as Oswald was being transferred to Decker’s custody. Gary had moved back from Ventura County to work as an investigator for LA’s District Attorney by 1963. Two weeks after the JFK assassination, Decker came to LA on business, and Gary, his investigate partner, Murphy, and Decker had lunch at the LAPD police academy. During that lunch, they discussed what all firearms experts across the USA were discussing then: there was no way that Oswald could have put two bullets in JFK within a few seconds from that Book Depository sniper’s nest with that cheap Italian rifle. All at that table agreed on that, and then Decker said that he knew that Oswald did not shoot JFK, and he had a man in Dallas who knew the truth and wanted to talk to somebody about it who was not connected to the federal government. Decker asked Murphy if he was willing to. The next week, Murphy flew Gary and his partner in his private plane to Ruidoso, New Mexico, to meet with what turned out to be a frightened John Tower, the Senator from Texas.

They had lunch at a diner, and Tower told his incredible tale. Oswald certainly did not shoot JFK. Oswald was a military intelligence operative since his teenage years, whose “fascination” with communism was just his job, of establishing fake communist credentials so that he could infiltrate communist organizations. But soon after his return from the Soviet Union, E. Howard Hunt recruited Oswald into a CIA operation to stage a fake assassination attempt on JFK and frame Fidel Castro for it, in order to justify an outright invasion of Cuba. But something went wrong on November 22, 1963, and a fake assassination became a real one. Tower gave Gary an envelope with documents that proved his story. As Gary later wrote, Prescott Bush was involved with Tower in the fake plot, and two Jewish attorneys, Arlen Specter and William S. Cohen, helped interpose the fake plot and turn it into a real assassination.

I have written at great length on this issue over the years. Soon after I began my days of study, the JFK issue was one of many that I studied. I never saw a credible piece of evidence contradict Gary’s story, and as more evidence came to light over the years, partly through declassified documents, Gary’s story became undeniable. The Operation Northwoods revelation, a decade after Gary first published his book, should have made Gary’s JFK story the foundation of all JFK investigations since then, but it is still largely ignored, marginalized, and even denied by the JFK-assassination-research milieu.

In the wake of the recent declassified JFK documents from the Trump administration, the prominent scenarios are exactly the Tower conversation: Oswald, Hunt, the CIA, and Cuba. But still Gary’s testimony is still denied and ignored. It almost feels like something conspiratorial is happening, but I consider it more likely that the researchers will begrudge Gary’s testimony to the end, as they engage in their worthless activities, pursuing their pet theories.

Gary originated the Israel-did-it hypothesis of the JFK hit, and I have given my views. While Israel may well have been involved, I doubt that they were the masterminds. Plenty of domestic interests wanted JFK dead, and with the alleged CIA document of the wiretap on Monroe’s phone, and what Hunt’s last words were to the original Watergate attorney, it seems that the issue was related. Not long after Michael Collins Piper published his book on the Israeli connection on the JFK hit, I talked to Gary about it, and I think that it was the only time that Gary and I discussed the JFK hit. Gary said that he gave Piper the idea for his book, when he walked into the offices of Piper’s employer in 1987, right after he published his book. In Piper’s early work on the subject, Gary felt that Piper did not give Gary enough credit, and in Piper’s Final Judgment, an entire chapter is devoted to Gary and his Tower conversation.

Those are bizarre scenarios to consider, but what I am certain of is that Oswald was not the lone assassin, and that is good enough for me. It means that the American presidency was permanently demoted with JFK’s murder. All subsequent presidents were puppets and knew it. The sitting American president is far down the food chain of power on Earth.

Gary again moved to Ventura County in the 1960s and was railroaded out of his career in 1970 for refusing to help frame people who got in the way of the gangsters who run Ventura County, especially the Superior Court judges, who operated like Pregerson did. Gary didn’t take it lying down, and fought back with endless lawsuits. When one of his lawsuits delayed a gangster payday, they tried to murder Gary at his home. When Gary lost his career, he bought a gas station, store, and bar complex, and the gangster judges eventually stole that from him, too, and even had an arrest warrant for his wife, so Gary lived his last years in exile in Oregon, largely destitute. But in Gary’s last years, he kept up the fight.

I wrote my own diary/book after I left Ventura, and Gary read it twice. We talked on the phone several times and traded correspondence. When Gary reprinted his book in 1996, I bought several copies.

When I moved back to Seattle in 1997, Gary called me one day, and he and his wife wanted to come visit me in their camper. Gary asked if I had some land that they could park on, but I lived in a condo at the time. I am always sorry that his trip to Seattle from Oregon did not work out. After that first phone call with Gary’s wife, she always treated me great. I really loved those two. There are not many people like them in today’s world.