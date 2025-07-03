During my journey, I encountered quite a few heroic people, who are in my pantheon today. I have written about them at length. Dennis Lee is the 800-pound gorilla of my life, who should be dead dozens of times over. His wife Alison saved his life many times, and the rigors of her journey shortened her life. Mr. Professor and I rescued Dennis from jail. I sacrificed my life to do that. I was young and idealistic enough to survive the experience, but it shortened Mr. Professor’s life. Gary Wean survived at least one murder attempt from the same gang who jailed Dennis, and they stole Gary’s retirement nest egg, rendering him nearly destitute. Brian O’Leary survived a murder attempt from the spooks that shortened his life. Chris Black made Paul Kagame’s hit list, and his ordeal in Africa likely shortened his life. Sam Husseini was given a concussion earlier this year for daring to ask questions of the rampaging Empire. Howard Zinn was clubbed unconscious by a cop when he was a teenage protestor. Ralph McGehee endured endless harassment from the CIA and friends, including bodily injury, because of his whistleblowing efforts.

Those heroes above who have passed were greeted beyond the veil by rows of angels, ten-deep, with trumpets, and the others will get similar receptions when their turn comes. But not many like them walk on Earth today, not nearly enough for the hero’s approach to free energy to work. Ten like Dennis or a hundred like Brian, combining their efforts, and it would have been easy. But there was only one like Dennis and only a handful like Brian.

Just awakening in our world is heroic, but my approach does not ask people to risk their lives. I know who I am looking for, and my path to free energy is the lamb’s, not the hero’s.