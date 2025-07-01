Free-energy prototypes have been demonstrated many times. Moray’s comes to mind, from the 1930s, and there was actually a gunfight in his lab over his device. Sparky Sweet demonstrated his device many times. But nothing that I know of beats the underground demonstration that my friend received from the global elite. There have also been plenty of fakes, phonies, and free-energy pratfalls, such as the embarrassing spectacle of Steorn (1, 2, 3), which raised over $20 million and delivered nothing, giving free-energy efforts a bad name. Steorn likely never had anything viable, which was why it was allowed to fall flat on its face (or it was mounted by the global elite, to discredit such efforts). Otherwise, it would have been quickly bought out, wiped out, etc.

Brian O’Leary spent his last years trying to educate the public on the gulf between a working prototype and something ready to power a home. He estimated $100 million of R&D, and that number is likely at least double that today, just for inflation.

Not all so-called free-energy devices are tapping the zero-point field. Some are likely tapping the electric potential between Earth’s surface and the ionosphere, for instance, which is not viable for powering humanity (draining the ionosphere is not a good idea). There has to be at least some kind of theory presented for what is happening, not just some magic show. Even Sparky’s device mystified him in ways, so the theory can be a little loose. The device, along with antigravity, will be the basis of a new physics, which will not be more developed for some time.

If a demonstration is going to be meaningful, it needs to be something like this…

1. The demonstration unit has to be clearly independent of any conventional power source. No wires running to it, no nearby electric fields. It should be mobile, like sitting on a cart. It needs to be staged in places such as downtown Manhattan, in front of the White House, next to the Eiffel Tower, etc.

2. It needs to put out an impressive amount of energy, such as at least 10,000 watts, lighting up the sky, for instance, for days.

3. It needs to be available for scientific testing by impartial testers.

4. Units are preferably demonstrated in several places at the same time, globally, and at least one unit must be subjected to being dismantled and examined.

Nobody has ever gotten to that stage, for various reasons. The organization that can get to that stage will be unprecedented. It must be non-profit and unwilling to sell out, whatever the price, and the intent should be to give it to humanity. Running that demonstration, with the announcement that it will be developed to a commercial level, and be harmless and safe (not weaponized or used to further ravage Earth’s environment), will go a long way toward global acceptance. I call this approach doing it the hard way.

Make no mistake – the technologies that my friend saw in his underground technology show, including free energy and antigravity, could likely be mass-produced tomorrow, safe and unweaponized. Those peacekeeping grandmothers will have some work to do. Just the choir alone may be enough to bring those technologies in from the shadows, and I wrote a story on what that could look like.

Lone inventors, demonstrating proof-of-concept prototypes, have never gotten anywhere. If genuine, they are quickly bought out or wiped out. I have repeatedly heard of a demonstration, and then the inventor and his device disappeared from the scene. In those instances, it was probably seized by the government, or bought out, or the inventor was threatened, etc. I have heard of murder attempts afterward, and quite a few free-energy inventors have met untimely demises. The suppressors have used whatever got the job done.

Getting to that demonstration will be the hard part, and everything after that will be easy.