I wrote a post on how it is hard to understand the Epochal significance of free energy. I confess that I don’t know exactly what the problem is today, but in the late 1940s, after the USA gratuitously dropped atom bombs on Japan, the potential of a new energy source was understood quite well, and there was a robust global discussion for years on the potential of fission energy, before its dangers and impracticalities were understood.

Socialists in particular were entranced by atomic energy’s potential to permanently eliminate poverty globally, and people argued that atomic energy should not remain in military and capitalist hands. Others warned that humanity would simply have too much time on its hands, as everybody became the idle rich, and only so many games of croquet could be played before boredom set in. That was a particularly short-sighted response, as free energy would open up vast new realms of the human potential. Boredom would not set in anytime soon. The vast majority of people can barely imagine what a world beyond scarcity and fear can look like, and that is normal. I seek the few who can.

I understand that because free-energy technology has never been officially acknowledged (although it has been demonstrated plenty of times), that the vast majority of humanity will deny its existence, even its possibility, and I marvel at the naïveté of those stances. When Brian O’Leary tried to mount a thought experiment that could initiate a public discussion of free energy’s promise and peril, and I helped carry Brian’s spears for that effort, my suspicion was that nearly everybody would get stuck at the denial stage, so trying to mount that discussion would be a fruitless effort. To this day, having that discussion is nearly impossible, as ignorance, denial, and fear reign.

The people that I seek need to get past those barriers to understanding, and I realize how rare they will be. I am here to assist their process, but realistically, those people need to be most of the way there already. They have to care, have awakened past the prevailing propaganda and conditioning, and have had experiences that make accepting the reality of free-energy technology (or even its possibility) a small step in their minds. I do not seek the credulous and gullible, but people who exercise keen discernment and think outside of the straightjacket of popular culture. Scientific literacy will be part of that discernment, but they will also understand the limitations of mainstream science today. They do not need to be any more scientifically literate than it takes to understand what I consider to be my two most important essays (1, 2). The intellectual lift is really not all that great, and falls far short of what it takes to become a professional scientist, for instance.

Achieving productive understandings of these issues is like walking the razor’s edge, and I have witnessed the many ways that people fail to achieve it. I am here to help people succeed in that walk. I have a plan, if I can amass those people. Together, we can end the world as we know it, and nobody will miss it.