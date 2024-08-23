Understanding the Epochal significance of free energy is not easy. My free-energy colleagues and fellow travelers came to the issue by diverse paths. My initial orientation to the energy issue was the inventor’s, after growing up in an inventor’s workshop. Dennis Lee came to it via the businessman’s path, and I was swept up in that. Brian O’Leary came to it by exploring the fringes, after his astronaut, academic, and political-activist days, after he had his mystical awakening. But we all had our paths set by the USA’s first energy crisis, although none of us suspected where it would lead us.

Dennis was a Utopian thinker, and for him, the energy business was more of a means to his Utopian dreams. Putting the world’s best heating system (it still is) on people’s homes for free was more of a financial-engineering play for Dennis than anything else. Dennis had some big dreams, and his forays into the energy business were only part of them. With my background, I understood his financial-engineering plays better than anybody else, so even after our partnership ended, Dennis would run his plans past me. They all were similar, but only worked because of a great economic advantage at the core, and selling heat for less than half of the energetic cost of all other heating systems was that advantage.

After Dennis was no longer pursuing free energy very actively, he got involved with high-MPG carburetors. When I heard of that, it was like it came full-circle for me, as my mentor was working on that before I ever met Dennis. The system is rigged against anything like that. I didn’t have much interest by then, as it was like going backwards over 20 years for me. After hearing about Sparky Sweet’s device and my friend’s underground show, everything else was as primitive as a cave man’s club to me. Nothing else will come close to zero-point energy technology, and I almost don’t see the point of trying anything else.

Dennis was finally banned from the energy industry in the USA over his high-MPG technology, after David Rockefeller got involved. Then Dennis got involved in financial engineering in the medical field. The energy and medical rackets are the two that I know best, and vast sums of money churn through those rackets. But anybody trying to divert those flows will have hell to pay, no matter how worthy the cause was. It was no surprise that the federal government came after Dennis again, and that time by the SEC. I plan to comment on its lawsuit one day. It was very similar to the lies that the FTC used to wipe out his high-MPG business.

Several years ago, before the SEC lawsuit, I talked with Dennis and he briefly told me about his financial-engineering play in healthcare, and he said that it would be bigger than free energy. Nothing will be bigger than free energy. When Dennis said that, I was surprised. Dennis did not understand the Epochal significance of free energy, and I doubt that I will ever try to educate him on that. But Dennis was far from alone.

In his later years, even after the New Energy Movement, and his final book was called the Energy Solution Revolution, Brian did not understand the Epochal significance of free energy, as he called it “one of the biggest” issues for a healed planet. Again, what could be bigger? Even if the ETs landed on the White House lawn tomorrow and the Ascended Masters came to live among us, those wouldn’t beat free energy for transforming humanity’s tenure on Earth. Brian did not live to see my work on the Epochs of the human journey. If he did, I am certain that he would have understood the Epochal significance of free energy. As his colleague Steven Greer said, the arrival of free energy is the end of the world as we know it.

If Dennis and Brian did not understand the Epochal significance of free energy, who does? That is part of what makes my task so challenging.