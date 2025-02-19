I have written about my complex relationship to the Kennedys and how RFK, Jr., came onto my radar. These days, all that I see are attacks on Kennedy in the mainstream press, and they almost invariably lie about his stances. A few years ago, I summarized his masterpiece on Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, and friends. I took over 900 notes while reading it, which was a personal record. I have not given a brief summary at Substack yet, so here goes.

The lead blurb on The Real Anthony Fauci came from the scientist who discovered the HIV virus and won a Nobel Prize for it, Luc Montagnier. Kennedy does not flatter Montagnier In his book, so Montagnier’s praise is high praise indeed. Kennedy had a team of researchers helping him with his book, and he opened the book by crediting more than 100 MDs and scientists who either helped him or whose work he respected. Kennedy invited discussion of his book, and anybody who wanted to challenge it was welcome, but the challenges needed to be supported by evidence, sound logic, and the like. I have yet to even hear of a credible challenge to Kennedy’s book. It was a million-selling book that the media was nearly completely silent on, which kind of says it all.

Kennedy wrote on the book’s genesis, which was about how the media sainted Fauci during the pandemic response. Kennedy knew Fauci, knew that he was no saint, and knew that the medical bureaucracy that Fauci ran was deeply corrupt, riddled with conflicts of interest, so all the “science” that came from that bureaucracy was highly suspect and likely fraudulent. Kennedy then summarized the carnage from the COVID response that Fauci led. The USA had the highest COVID death rate among Western nations and the highest number of deaths on Earth. How could that not all fall to Fauci? In a subsequent book, Kennedy noted that his early stances on the COVID response were attacked as “conspiracy theories” and the like, but his positions were all eventually vindicated by the evidence, which included:

1. Masks were worthless and dangerous;

2. Social-distancing guidelines and school closures had no credible science to support them;

3. Lockdowns were a catastrophe;

4. Children got virtually no benefit from COVID vaccines, and those vaccines harmed and killed them;

5. COVID likely came from a lab, the PCR test was misused, natural immunity is superior to vaccine-induced immunity, and the mRNA vaccines can alter DNA.

Kennedy’s biggest issue, which he stressed at his confirmation hearings and in his first days on the job heading the USA’s medical bureaucracy (he is the head of the Department of Health and Human Services “HHS”), is that Americans have the worst health among industrial nations and the highest medical bills by far. Most American children suffer from chronic conditions today, and the rate quadrupled during Fauci’s reign. Congress ordered Fauci to investigate that explosion of chronic conditions, and Fauci simply shrugged Congress off. Later in the book, Kennedy remarked that he challenged Fauci on why there has never been credible safety testing for any vaccines given to American children, namely a control group that was not vaccinated. Fauci lied in response, and after Kennedy took legal action, the federal government admitted that no such studies had been performed.

Kennedy co-authored a book after his Fauci book on his studies of the medical literature, in which comparisons of vaccinated and unvaccinated populations were sporadically performed, largely inadvertently, and vaccinated children had multiples of the chronic-condition rates that unvaccinated ones did, even by an order of magnitude and more. In his first days at HHS, vaccines and processed food are rightfully at the head of his list of issues to investigate, in finding out why American children are so unhealthy. How can anybody credibly argue about that? I have seen his assailants repeat several big lies ad nauseum, which include:

1. Vaccines have been a miracle intervention that saved millions of lives;

2. Vaccines have been proven safe;

3. There is no credible connection between vaccines and autism, which have been disproven by many gold-standard studies.

There is no credible evidence that vaccination ever conquered any disease. All of the killer infectious diseases were conquered before there were vaccines and antibiotics for them, and my favorite statistic on that fact is that the measles death rate had declined by 99.96% in England before the measles vaccine was introduced. But we have hysteria today over measles outbreaks, when it was a harmless childhood disease when I got it as a child. With no studies of vaccinated versus unvaccinated populations, to state that vaccines have been proven safe is ignorant at best and a lie at worst. The studies that supposedly disproved the vaccine-autism connection are the weakest studies that can be performed, and they were riddled with conflicts of interest and other defects, making those studies largely worthless.

After noting the sad state of Western medicine, Kennedy’s first chapter was on the nonsensical responses to the COVID pandemic, and he had sections on specific issues, such as how repurposed drugs with great success for early treatment of COVID, namely HCQ and ivermectin, were banned for no credible reason other than to make way for lucrative patented treatments such as remdesivir, and the mRNA vaccines, both of which were fraudulently tested and approved. Pierre Kory wrote a book on the medical racket’s war on ivermectin. I have summarized my views on the pandemic response.

After Kennedy finished with the pandemic response, then he took what seemed like a detour, but it was revelatory. When I first wrote my medical racket essay, while I discussed the germ theory of disease and vaccination, my focus was more on degenerative disease. I began a vaccine thread in 2015, and read several books that challenged vaccination, by MDs, but it was Kennedy’s book that woke me up to how Fauci had built an infectious-disease racket. Kennedy spent a chapter with some background on Fauci and his empire. Fauci watched his boss concoct the swine flu scare in 1976, but the watershed event for Fauci’s career was AIDS. Kennedy spent several chapters on AIDS, and it was a devastating read. In brief, there is no credible evidence that the HIV virus causes AIDS. That connection was announced in a fraudulent press conference, and credible scientific evidence was never presented. That situation was part of the “virus mania” that has infected Western medicine for over a century. When the world’s leading virologist dissented from the HIV/AIDS connection, Fauci destroyed his career, in a modern-day version of burning the heretics. What was very likely a disease that arose from chemical damage, mainly recreational drugs, was called a viral disease. AZT was an abandoned chemotherapy drug, as it was so toxic. Fauci rehabilitated AZT in a blatantly fraudulent trial to be the only treatment for AIDS. AZT killed about 300,000 healthy gay men who were HIV-positive. Children were also experimented on, in echoes of the Nazis. Celia Farber was the only AIDS journalist who was not also a gay activist, and writing her book ended her career. Kennedy referred to her often in his AIDS chapters, and I only hope that Duesberg and Farber benefit from Kennedy’s reign.

Bill Gates came into the picture in Kennedy’s book when he tried to rebrand himself from ruthless capitalist to philanthropist, and he became Fauci’s partner in crime. Kennedy then had chapters on Gates’s and Fauci’s efforts in Africa (1, 2, 3), in which Africans became expendable guinea pigs in Gates’s and Fauci’s pursuit of their agendas. Those were the hardest chapters of Kennedy’s book for me to read. Millions of people lost their lives to those agendas.

Kennedy then had chapters on Fauci’s infectious-disease empire, as he hyped one phony epidemic after another, until he finally hit pay dirt with COVID, which he may well have helped create, as Fauci ran the USA’s biowarfare program on behalf of the Pentagon. Kennedy’s final chapter was on biowarfare and the biosecurity agenda that Fauci pursued, with a host of unsavory characters from the military establishment.

Kennedy’s book had an afterword which was a call to action for Americans. His run for the presidency and his placement as the HHS head is his putting his life where his mouth was. There has never been anybody like him in that chair before. I will be watching very closely, as Kennedy tries to dismantle the empire that Fauci built with Big Pharma. I doubt that it will be dull, we will see what Kennedy can accomplish, and I have written what I hope that will be.