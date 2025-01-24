The second Trump presidency may become the most polarizing presidency since the Civil War. I feel compelled to write something about it as an American, and this will take more than one post.

I have written plenty on the racist and bigoted environment that I was raised in, like most white Americans of my generation. My mother’s side was Republican and my father’s was Democrat, and I voted for Jimmy Carter soon after I turned 18. It was pretty white bread for me at that age. Probably my first brush with what I call the retail political system was when Ronald Reagan’s attorney general knew my partner, Dennis Lee, by name and called him “squeaky clean.” That didn’t help us when the boom was lowered on us, after Dennis turned down a billion-dollar offer from the CIA to fold our operation on behalf of the people who really run the world, who are not the world’s politicians. Our encounters with them began the year before and perhaps earlier.

Gary Wean, whose advice helped me spring Dennis from jail, knew three weeks after the JFK assassination that Lee Harvey Oswald did not do it. I spent the next 12 years comparing the best JFK evidence against Gary’s account, and it held up and then some. Gary’s testimony should be the center-of-gravity for all JFK-assassination investigations, in my opinion. As far as who did it, my money would be on the Eastern Oligarchy and the MIC, but it is not that important to me. What is important is that with JFK’s murder, the American presidency was permanently demoted: every president since JFK was a puppet and knew it. As long as they did not address the important issues as they played emperor, the job had its perks. We met with Al Gore at the White House, who declined any further interest in our technologies, calling them “too dangerous,” as he also has called free energy.

A generation later, the sitting president’s energy advisor was one of Dennis’s allies, but it did not matter when David Rockefeller joined the party. Dennis was soon banned from the USA’s energy industry. Soon before he died, Brian O’Leary told me that electoral politics was a dead-end, and he would have known. Perhaps strangely, the Republican White House administrations treated Dennis better than the Democratic ones did.

In light of such experiences, I long ago stopped thinking that the American political system, and especially the American presidency, was going to be much help, if any, in righting humanity’s ship. I try to ignore what I call retail politics, but as an American, it has been hard to ignore in recent years.

On New Year’s Eve, just before it turned 2020, I predicted an eventful decade. A couple of days later, Trump crowed about assassinating an Iranian general. We soon had the spectacle of COVID-19. 2024 was a crazy election year, with assassination attempts, the sitting president stood down, and other mayhem. I tried my best to ignore it all, but it was in my face daily.

I’ll be commenting on Trump’s record number of executive orders in his first week back in the Oval Office, and I’ll start with his order on declassifying the remaining documents on the Kennedy and King assassinations.

According to Gary’s account, within a month of the JFK assassination, the CIA, FBI, and military engaged in an evidence-destroying party, to cover up their involvement in the operation that was interposed and got JFK killed. The Oliver Stone film spurred Bill Clinton to declassify more documents, which is how Operation Northwoods came to light. The Northwoods document should have made Gary’s account the Rosetta stone for all subsequent JFK-assassination-related investigations, but it languishes on the margins to this day. Trump declassified JFK-related documents in his first presidential stint, and I wrote about them. Many were revelatory on their own, but only in light of Gary’s testimony do they take on great relevance. But the most-damning documents were destroyed back in 1963-1964, as the Warren Commission led the cover-up. All that will come out with Trump’s latest declassification are more shreds that will not make a lot of sense if not interpreted through Gary’s testimony.

As John Perkins was taught, after the CIA overthrew Iran’s government on behalf of American oil companies, it began to privatize covert action so that it could not be traced back to the government. That practice led to my relative’s secret life working for Henry Kissinger, when Kissinger had no formal role in the American government.

As E. Howard Hunt told the original Watergate attorney, JFK was killed over the ET issue, and Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton were dissuaded from pursuing the ET issue. I see the ET issue as more of a last-straw issue, not the main reason why JFK was killed. The Gaza genocide has revived the Israel-did-it theory of the JFK hit, which I have been in the middle of. The Jewish gangster Mickey Cohen was a close associate of both Jack Ruby and Menachem Begin, so there may well have been Israeli involvement in JFK’s murder, but I see them more as muscle than masterminds. I still think that domestic interests were behind JFK’s murder and covered it up.

In my opinion, part of the problem around the JFK issue is that there were two operations: the fake one to frame Castro and the real one that killed JFK. Because the researchers have almost never acknowledged two operations, they have conflated the evidence of both operations, which has led to a great deal of the confusion and fighting among researchers, the public scarcely knows what to make of it all, and the media enabled the cover-up from the beginning. I won’t be holding my breath on what comes out of the new declassification effort.

As a little addendum, if JFK was killed in a conspiracy, then RFK definitely was, too, and my money is on a conspiracy behind the King assassination, which even Noam Chomsky suspected. But I am not counting on any major revelations on the declassification effort on their deaths. Operations to kill political figures and serve up lone-nut patsies became a science after the JFK hit.