As we near the end of week four of Donald Trump’s second presidency, each day brings a new surprise. One of my favorite commentators finished an article on Trump’s attack on USAID with, “We are left to wonder what he is trying to do and why he is trying to do it.” Yesterday I read an article at Russia Today (which all Americans should read, to get a glimpse beyond the American media’s imperial echo chamber), and suddenly, it seems that there may be a method to Trump’s seeming madness. The article’s author is German, and his argument is that Trump seems to be pursuing “technocracy.” Elon Musk’s grandfather was an advocate of it, and when viewed through a technocratic lens, many of Trump’s moves make a lot of sense. Here is an American warning about Musk’s technocratic aims.

If Trump is pursing “nationalist” technocracy, it is a very different thing from the technocracy that Bill Gates pursues, which is globalist. Gates is Mr. Vaccine, and Musk felt like he was dying after being forced to get the COVID vaccine. There is no love lost between those two. RFK, Jr., is likely to be confirmed today as the head of the American medical bureaucracy, and he is definitely not onboard with Gates’s brand of technocracy. I have written on what I hope that Kennedy accomplishes.

Trump gets compared to Hitler daily, and they do have similarities in that helping their nations was at the top of their agendas. Hitler led an antismoking campaign in Germany, as he genuinely tried to improve German health. Henry Ford was Hitler’s hero, and the Volkswagen was Hitler’s answer to Ford’s Model T. Hitler was inspired by the way that the USA secured North America, by annihilating its natives and taking the land (which George Washington engineered), which was his plan for Eastern Europe. Hitler telegraphed what he was doing (his plans for Russia and the Jews are clear in Mein Kampf), as does Trump.

Trump’s open desire for Greenland, Canada, and the Panama Canal can be seen as an attempt to build a North American technocracy, and a lot of it I can’t argue with, such as dethroning the medical racket, protecting the First Amendment, ending the trans craze, and building new factories but making them automated, which is what Musk is doing at his companies. It could even be called visionary, and a lot of that aligns with my vision of the Fifth Epoch, other than it is still rooted in scarcity, and energy scarcity above all else. Trump wants to open up oil drilling and build more coal power plants. Gates is pursuing the fission solution. Shudder.

The crazy part for me is that they all know about free energy but nobody talks publicly about it, as they pretend that it does not exist. With free energy, all humans will have virtually unlimited resource access and virtually unlimited energy access, at no cost to Earth’s environment. The world will end as we know it and nobody will miss it. This effort by Trump, which can easily be seen as an attempt to build a North American technocracy, on one hand is a step in the right direction but on the other is maddening for somebody who knows that free energy technology is older than I am. I warily watch what Trump is doing, but I don’t want to rely on what any elites do, which is what my work is all about. Elites become obsolete in the Fifth Epoch and I think that they all know it, which is partly why we see this charade.