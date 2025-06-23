I usually let my links pile up on subjects before I write about them, but this a subject that I have long written about: vaccines kill babies. I first wrote about it in my original medical-racket essay a generation ago, about Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (“SIDS”). I woke up this morning to Pierre Kory’s heartbreaking article on twins who died at the same time from SIDS, after getting vaccinated. Every medical stance that I have taken was confirmed in subsequent years, from diet and heart disease to orthodox and alternative cancer treatment to vaccines to fluoridation, and on down the list. These are not hard issues to understand, both on the scientific end and the corruption that enables it. As I have long written, it is a conflict of paradigms, as violent masculine medicine still prevails, largely because it is lucrative, and war is waged on anything that threatens the cash cows that maim and kill millions of people, which was vividly evident during the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID vaccine crippled and killed people around me. About 25% of Americans knew somebody whom they believe was killed by the COVID vaccine.

SIDS is obviously one of the most tragic, as MDs kill babies with vaccines. About 10,000 American babies are killed each year by vaccines, and this has been happening for generations. Of course, the medical racket and compliant media cover it all up.

SIDS is also entirely aside from the autism issue and the chronic conditions that most American children suffer from. Many are classic vaccine reactions, such as asthma, allergies, eczema, etc. The great irony is that there were no deadly infectious diseases when I was a child. The few vaccines that I received were worthless, such as for smallpox and tetanus, which had long ceased being deadly diseases in the USA. Infectious diseases were conquered by improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene, long before there were medical interventions for them. Today, American children are pincushioned by over 70 vaccine injections. My favorite statistic on that issue is that the measles deaths rate in England declined by 99.96% before the measles vaccine was introduced. But there is media hysteria today over measles outbreaks. We’ll see if the proposed ban on Big Pharma ads reduces the media’s lies on that score.