The USA got its start when the English invaded, exterminated the natives, and stole their land. Founding Father George Washington crafted to plan to swindle temperate North America from the Indians. Hitler’s genocidal plans for Eastern Europe were directly inspired by the Anglo-American “success” in North America, and Israel has used the same playbook, in what is called “settler colonialism.” This kind of behavior goes back to chimps.

Middle East oil is history’s greatest material prize, and the events there today would not be happening if that oil was not there. The West has been meddling, invading, and committing genocide there for more than a century. The USA overthrew the Iranian government via an invitation from the British, which the USA performed on behalf of American oil companies. It was one of the CIA’s first operations like that, and the next year the USA overthrew Guatemala’s government on behalf of American interests. If there is an “American Way,” that is it.

John F. Kennedy was a bit of an anomaly as president, in that he was not an eager imperialist. I recently wrote about his relationship to Africa, which no American president had before or since. Obama helped overthrow Libya’s government, which was a catastrophe for Africa. So much for having a black president.

JFK was the only American president who tried to rein in Israel’s nuclear ambitions, and Sam Husseini caught Jimmy Carter’s lies about Israel’s nuclear arsenal. The idea that Israel was behind JFK’s murder has had a lot of ink spilled on it in recent years, and I have given my views on it: Israel could well have participated, from Jack Ruby’s involvement alone (Ruby and Menachem Begin were close associates of Mickey Cohen), but if Israel was, I see it more as muscle than mastermind.

That Israel is attacking Iran because it might make nuclear weapons, while Israel has its own secret nuclear arsenal, is “beyond hypocrisy,” as Ed Herman used to say. The USA has been busy taking a blowtorch to the powder keg in Ukraine for the past generation, and I saw that as the greatest immediate threat for a nuclear war. Trump seems to have defused that situation for now.

On the “left” there has been a lot of debate on the USA’s role in Israel, and vice versa. The general idea has been that Israel serves American interests in Oil Country, as an imperial outpost, but even Ed stated that Israel was a terror state that the tried to be the tail that wagged the American dog. Exactly how much influence Israel has over American policy, especially in the Middle East, will continue to be debated.

That Israel is grabbing land in Syria, committing genocide in Gaza, and is now bombing Iran puts it in rarefied imperial air. The question that haunts me today is whether Israel’s behaviors will lead to World War III. On the surface, it does not seem likely, but as the world quickly runs out of oil and free energy remains suppressed, who knows what the battle over the world’s remaining oil might look like? This is a show that I have spent my life trying to prevent, and to call it a nightmare for me is an understatement. I’ll take the happy ending, but on days like today, it seems further away than ever.