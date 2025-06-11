I recently wrote about an email that I received from Steven Greer’s organization, which linked to an essay that he wrote in 2001, which looked remarkably similar to my description of what I call the Fifth Epoch, which is a world of abundance. It is really not too hard to come to those conclusions, once those technologies are acknowledged.

Anybody in the free-energy field for long knows that some very scary people control the technologies that would usher in that world. Sequestering those technologies from public awareness and use, while also defeating any independent attempts to develop them, constitutes history’s greatest cover-up, which is conjoined with the ET cover-up (and is likely related to JFK’s murder; I recently wrote about the many connections of those ideas in my work). My guess is that most of what my friend was shown in his underground technology show was developed by reverse-engineering ET technology.

The global elites have an impressive bag of tricks, but most independent attempts defeat themselves or walk right into the lion’s lair, unaware of what their actions risk. I was one of those, and I survived the lions only because of my youth and idealism. I came to my approach after many years of trial and error, and the conversation that I seek to mount has never been held on Earth before. I have never seen anything close to it, and I have laid out the material for it at great length. I am here to help the people I seek master the material well enough to engage in that discussion.

Also, for anybody who is very familiar with those technologies, the capacity for misuse in ignorant and malevolent hands is a real issue, and Greer and I have always advocated a safe implementation of those technologies. In Greer’s paper, he mentioned ways that already exist to prevent the misuse or weaponization of those technologies. I advocate peacekeeping grandmothers. But other than the psychopaths (AKA dark pathers and other names), nobody is going to have to be reminded very long about safely using those technologies. When everybody on Earth is richer than Bill Gates (just like the average American is richer than Earth’s richest human of three centuries ago), using those technologies for harmful or violent ends will be seen as the stupidest activity on Earth, similar to playing Russian roulette. Those crazed behaviors are really the only reason why the arrival of those technologies could turn out badly, and I have confidence that humanity is smart enough to not allow such behaviors. Those who try to will be given “time outs” and healing before they will be allowed to use such technologies again. But I expect that to be a very small problem.

Once humanity gets past those barriers, so that everybody on Earth has access to abundant and harmlessly produced energy, then what? In 2023, I wrote a little story on what the first century of the Fifth Epoch can look like. In my most recent essay, I wrote about some key features of the Fifth Epoch, which include the end of poverty, violence, childhood adversity, war, environmental destruction, and virtually all diseases. These are easily foreseeable outcomes if humanity had access to abundant and harmlessly produced energy. The antigravity technology that my friend witnessed would only be a “bonus,” as would the other mind-boggling technologies that he witnessed.

As Azar Gat said, the biological compulsion to survive and reproduce in a world of scarcity is the root of all violence. As Robert Sapolsky said, childhood adversity swells the amygdala and shrinks the prefrontal cortex, which leads to a lifetime of poor decisions, addictions, and other miseries. If all people had access to fresh, whole foods, raised in healthy environments, nearly all diseases would quickly vanish, and what might remain will be easily treated. Raping the environment to make a living will be seen as insane, like playing Russian roulette. Elites will no longer make any sense, but many social roles will disappear in the Fifth Epoch. I think that we will see a new kind of human in the Fifth Epoch.

Will all of that happen overnight? Of course not, but it can largely be in place within a generation or even faster. Many of those alive today will simply never fully adapt, as they have been so conditioned by scarcity and fear, but their children will effortlessly adapt. Living in abundance will almost immediately be seen as normal. Vying for status, competing, celebrity culture, and other aspects of today’s world will soon be seen as meaningless. They only make sense in a world of scarcity and fear. Human egos will no longer run the show on Earth, but human souls will.

Imagine stopping Global Warming in its tracks, or even reversing it, if that is what humanity decides to do. But what the climate does will have no impact on human welfare, and that decision will be driven by what is best for all other species on Earth.

Violence and war have always been born of scarcity, especially energy scarcity. There will simply be no more reason for any of that, and the slow learners will be sequestered in places of healing until they finally understand. I expect that to be a tiny fraction of humanity, at most, and such places of healing will likely be unnecessary within a generation. The idea of judging and punishing people will be seen as highly primitive and soon discarded.

Some of those changes can happen almost overnight, while others may take up to a generation. A realistic conversation of those possibilities, of anything more than a stray person here and there, has never been held on Earth before. I think that the conversation may be critical for catalyzing that world into coming into being. The technical feat is not that great – the technologies for it are older than I am.

What I have constantly encountered is that people are incapable or unwilling to have that conversation, as they drag what I call the baggage of scarcity with them. The mainstream, right, and left all do it, to one degree or another, and their ideological allegiances prevent them from developing any sort of comprehensive views of these issues, so that they can begin to join such conversations. I know that I seek rare people, but I think that they are out there.

Discussing what the transition to the Fifth Epoch can look like is part of that conversation.