I recently wrote about an anti-fluoridation victory in the courtroom. There is no credible evidence that fluoride reduces tooth decay, and overwhelming evidence of harm. The logic of fluoridation proponents is that fluoride is good for teeth at one part per million (PPM) but disintegrates the teeth at 2 PPM. Fluoride is added to the water supply in the USA at 1 PPM. That number was picked by Harold Hodge, an American counterpart of Mengele, out of the thin air as he helped turn a deadly industrial waste into compulsory “medicine.” When Hodge was not being a fluoridation propagandist who secretly worked on behalf of fluoride polluters, he recommended at least a 100-fold safety margin for a potentially toxic substance. The USA adopted a 2-to-1 margin, although many studies show damage at levels far below 1 PPM.

The lawsuit was focused on brain damage in children from fluoride, but that is only one of many kinds of injuries that fluoride inflicts. A fluoride promoter admitted in the 1950s that the medical bureaucracy could never admit its “mistake” with fluoridation. The same situation exists with vaccination. The medical racket will go down kicking and screaming on these issues, but those are only two of the many worthless, deadly, and lucrative interventions of Western medicine. I’ll briefly discuss some of the most prominent ones in this post.

1. Fluoride is a deadly industrial waste, and there has never been any credible evidence that it improves people’s health in any way. The only use of fluorine in nature is to make poisons. Fluoride kills enzymes and damages DNA and mitochondria, among other effects. Fluoridation is actually a novel method of hazardous waste disposal by feeding it to the public as compulsory “medicine.” The only sane solution to tooth decay is to eliminate processed food from the diet.

2. Like fluoride, vaccines are an ingestion of deadly substances to try to improve health. It is an irrational approach. Vaccine promoters lie about the history of vaccination. Vaccines have never conquered any disease. Infectious disease deaths were conquered by improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene – which were side effects of the Industrial Revolution – not vaccines and antibiotics. For instance, measles deaths in England had declined by 99.96% when the measles vaccine was introduced. The skyrocketing rise in chronic disease in American children perfectly mirrors the rise in compulsory vaccination since 1986, when vaccine manufactures achieved legal immunity from vaccine-damage lawsuits, in a deal that mobsters envy. The COVID vaccine killed hundreds of thousands of Americans and it is all being covered up, as usual. COVID is just the latest public-health catastrophe brought to us by the medical racket.

3. Cancer, like all degenerative diseases, is primarily caused by metabolic disease, which primarily comes from eating processed food. Inebriants, industrial pollutants, and “medicine” such as fluoride also contribute. Attacking the tumor has never worked as a cancer cure, as it fails to address the cause of cancer. Virtually all alternative treatments do not attack the tumor but rehabilitate the immune system to deal with the cancer, and all such harmless treatments have been outlawed in the USA. I would go to Mexico if I got cancer.

4. All circulatory diseases are also caused by processed food, etc., which I learned at age 12. All of the major studies of bypass surgery, including one from several years ago, show that it is worthless, as far as extending the lives of patients. Similarly, even the establishment studies of statin therapy show that, at best, statins extend the lives of the patients by less than a week, even though a trillion dollars has been spent on it.

5. Virtually all drug therapies only treat the symptoms of metabolic disease.

When I first published my medical racket essay in 1999-2000, I estimated that up to 80% of what was spent in Western medicine was worthless, as far as the patients’ welfare was concerned. Over 20 years later, I read that 75% of Western medical spending was to manage the symptoms of metabolic disease, which would all be unnecessary if everybody ate whole, fresh food, and could avoid the numerous toxins and inebriants in our world. I was surprised that our estimates were so close.

The pages of the Journal of the American Medical Association ran cigarette ads for a generation and made its editor, who was the face of American medicine, a rich man. The same man, Morris Fishbein, was one of history’s greatest quacks who led a “war on quacks” as he wiped out all alternative medical practices, especially cancer treatments. When Fishbein was finally deposed as the dictator of American medicine due to a scandal, he was hired by one of his customers, a cigarette company, and he spearheaded the “research” for an asbestos cigarette filter, of all things. You could not make this up. Anthony Fauci was Fishbein’s worthy successor as the greatest quack on Earth (and aptly called one of the “Three Stooges” of medicine).

When the climate finally turned against tobacco in the 1980s, the tobacco companies simply diversified into food processors and used their expertise in addictive products to further addict Americans to processed food. It had the virtue of supplying customers to the medical racket, in what I have called vertical integration.

Rackets never go quietly, and I doubt that the medical racket will finally end until the arrival of the Fifth Epoch ends all rackets, even with these small victories. Until then, we will have the spectacle of worthless, deadly, and lucrative treatments vended by the medical racket, and the masses line up for them. The latest outrage is weight-loss drugs, which will prove to be another health catastrophe. Americans have the worst health on Earth, from a cost/benefit perspective, courtesy of food processors, industrial polluters, and the medical racket. It will all end in the Fifth Epoch, as will almost everything about today’s world, and nobody will miss it.