My goal is always bringing free energy to humanity, but as a comprehensivist, my work touches on many subjects. One of them is the global rackets, and the energy and medical rackets I know best. The two oldest essays on my site are my Columbus and fluoride essays, both written around 1998.

In this millennium, events have happened that I did not expect to live to see. One was how the book that changed my family’s diet and resulted in a health miracle was banned in the USA, but a generation later its banned advice formed orthodoxy’s first line of defense to artery disease.

I knew from a young age that processed food was an enemy of health and that it caused far more than artery disease and was likely primarily responsible for all degenerative diseases. But it was not until reading Robert Lustig’s book that I saw the scientific explanation for why that was. The foundational disease that comes from processed food is metabolic disease, which harms the mitochondria, which are the energy centers for complex life. That dynamic is the root cause of probably all degenerative diseases, which are what kill most Westerners. Lustig finished his book by launching a crusade to permanently discredit processed food. I thought that it was a noble yet quixotic quest, but was amazed to see in the past year that processed food is being attacked in the media (sort of), and the FDA is going to mandate warning labels on “ultraprocessed” food. I am amazed that I lived to see that.

But many other practices also contribute to wrecking human health, such as the many industrial pollutants. Before I was born, the Orwellian feat was performed of making over one of the most toxic pollutants into compulsory “medicine,” which is the subject of this post. Iron is the most important metal of the Industrial Revolution by far, but aluminum is a key metal that was not feasible to mine and refine until the rise of electricity. The most electronegative element is fluorine, and in its ionic state (AKA fluoride) it is a deadly toxin. Fluoride was also a waste byproduct of aluminum refining, and in the late 1800s there were fluoride-poisoning events from industrial waste. There was a fluoride pollution event in Belgium in 1930 which killed 60 people, and the next year, three independent studies concluded that fluoride was crumbling people’s teeth. The owner of the world’s greatest fluoride polluter at the time, ALCOA, presided over the USA’s Public Health Service (PHS). The PHS then investigated the reports of fluoride and teeth, to amazingly announce that fluoride was actually good for teeth!

The conflicts of interest in biomedical science are so extreme that even the defenders of science call it the flimsiest and most corrupt branch of science. It was never more apparent than in the makeover of fluoride from deadly industrial waste to a tooth’s best friend.

The situation became worse during World War II, when the Manhattan Project needed fluorine to refine the uranium needed to make atom bombs. Manhattan Project workers suffered many injuries from working with fluorine, including brain damage and becoming toothless, and fluorine leaks caused widespread poisoning in New Jersey, but like everything else related to the Manhattan Project, it was covered up. Not only was the damage covered up, but the Manhattan Project’s chief medical scientist actually became a leading fluoridation promoter, who even picked the fluoride concentration to be put in the public water supplies. His Manhattan Project employment was kept secret as he evangelized for fluoride. Declassified documents have put that scientist, Harold Hodge, in the ranks of people such as Mengele. His star even fell at Wikipedia, amazingly, as Wikipedia has long been a medical racket mouthpiece.

In the early 1990s, when Hodge’s awesome conflicts of interest were still secret, Phyllis Mullenix performed research that showed that fluoride damaged rat brains. Hodge consulted with Mullenix, and there was an attempt by her employers to block the publication of the paper based on her research. Mullenix had unwittingly stumbled into one of history’s greatest cover-ups, which ruined her career.

Very similar to the parents of vaccine-injured children, parents of fluoride-injured children have been waging lawsuits for many years against fluoride polluters and their puppet federal agencies. One anti-fluoride lawsuit I have followed for several years and did not expect anything to come of it, especially as it was waged in California, which has the most corrupt legal system in the USA, which I discovered the hard way.

So, call me amazed when that lawsuit was a victory, sort of, for the litigants. The EPA was fighting the lawsuit, which alleged that fluoride caused brain damage in children (and the rest of us), and the judge sided with the plaintiffs and directed the EPA to review its fluoride standards. The system is so abysmally corrupt that I strongly doubt that fluoride will be openly discredited in my lifetime, but I’ll call it a little victory that I am surprised to have lived long enough to witness. The same malevolent interests will defend vaccination to the end, too, as the science behind vaccination is even more corrupt than the “science” behind fluoridation. But sometimes there are glimmers of light, and that judge’s ruling was one of them.