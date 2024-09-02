Our closest living cousins are chimpanzees and bonobos. They are patrilocal societies, as the females leave their natal societies to mate to prevent inbreeding, as the incest taboo is deeply baked into their biology, as it is ours. Chimp societies are dominated by males. Primitive political behaviors can be seen in monkeys, and the chimp political game is so sophisticated that Frans de Waal did not think that any human could navigate the chimp political system for a day. Males constantly vie for dominance, to become the alpha of their society. No male that achieves alpha status lasts long, there is constant “churn” at the top, and chimp politics regularly become lethal. The top “perk” of an alpha chimp is to be first in line for mating when females become receptive. Alpha chimps are the predecessors of human elites.

Bonobos took a different path, because of their unique situation. They became isolated south of the Congo River and did not have competition from gorillas. It doubled their food supply, females could forage with males, and females bound together and broke up male gangs. Males do not dominate bonobo societies. In bonobo societies, life is one big orgy, females lead the festivities, and female-on-female sex is part of how the females banded together, as they were still patrilocal societies.

Somewhere along the way, the human line became pair-bonded, maybe with Homo erectus, and fighting over mating opportunities diminished. In the hunter-gatherer phase of the human journey, that yearning for alpha status was actively kept in check by their societies. Men would turn their bands into their personal fiefs if they could, but there was no energy surplus to allow for that, so involved cultural tactics were developed to keep men from trying to play the alpha.

The surplus energy that allowed for sedentary life allowed alphas to reappear in the human line, and they were the forerunners of today’s elites. There was a brief period in some societies in which women’s economic contribution was so great that they became matrilocal, and those were the most peaceful preindustrial societies. It did not last long, however, and women’s status universally declined with the rise of civilization. With the rise of civilization came the rise of elites, who were generally violent societal parasites. All agrarian civilizations had elite rule.

My sense is that the European conquest of Earth and the Industrial Revolution radically transformed elites, as it transformed nearly everything about human societies. Elites could think in global terms for the first time with Europe’s conquest, and industrialization dramatically changed the wealth game. Instead of plundering neighboring societies for their embodied energy (such as gold and people), energy-powered machines could create wealth as never before.

What I encountered during my adventures, of global elites and global rackets, was the maturity of the elite game. They are actively preventing the arrival of the Fifth Epoch, in history’s greatest cover-up. But their reaction is really little different from how the vast majority of humanity reacts. Free energy means the end of the world as we know it, and elites, like nearly everybody else, can only see the elimination of their carefully carved niches in our world. They are also addicted to what they think is power, and will not give it up. They don’t understand what real power is, but that is one of the lessons that our journeys through the dimensions teaches us. The only true power is love.

Elite fears are real, in a sense. In the Fifth Epoch, elites will become obsolete. Slavery was not feasible in the Second Epoch, became a hallowed institution in the Third, and became seen as evil in the Fourth. Elites were not feasible in the Second Epoch, had their rise in the Third, were able to play the game globally in the Fourth, but in the Fifth they will become a relic of prior Epochs and cease to exist, like nearly every other social role on Earth today will. But it is only a “profession,” if you will, and unless they are recalcitrant dark pathers (AKA psychopaths), like the rest of humanity, they are going to find new horizons of their human potential to explore in the Fifth Epoch, and they will not miss their elite games, which were spiritually primitive. They will begin to have true fun.