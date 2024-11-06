In the wake of Donald Trump’s electoral victory, I want to reemphasize what I am doing. I am trying to end the world as we know it, and nobody will miss it. But this is also the hardest task on Earth, for numerous reasons. The biggest reason is that over 99% of humanity is either ignorant or in denial and fear of the free-energy issue. I have seen it all since 1986, when I got involved with free-energy field, although I did not know that there was a free-energy field at the time. Among the conspiracists that I had to ban at my Substack site, one recently called free energy a hoax and castigated me for even mentioning it. The irony of that position it that people around me have seen it with their own eyes. I am more used to people’s calling free energy “impossible” than a hoax, but there are many flavors of denial.

There are many barriers to comprehension of this situation, but they can all be organized under the rubric of scarcity. People are addicted to their scarcity-based frames of reference, which makes abundance simply unimaginable to them. What also does not help is that free energy has been subjected to history’s greatest cover-up. Even if people wanted to become aware of what is happening in the world, the odds are stacked against them.

Free-energy activists have worn a pathway to all perceived power centers, “progressives,” and the like over the past century. Not only did that never get anywhere, they were often walking into the lion’s den. My former partner, Dennis Lee was known by name by all White House administrations from Reagan’s onward. I turned down an invitation to the White House. Perhaps strangely, the Republican White Houses treated Dennis better than the Democratic ones did.

I am still besieged with QAnon-type emails about Trump, but I doubt that he is going to be Santa Claus coming down the chimney for humanity, bringing free energy and abundance to all. The free-energy field has been in a state of arrested development for longer than I have been alive.

I am doing something different, so different that almost nobody understands what I am doing, although it is not conceptually difficult. Very few can unhook their minds from scarcity.

As Brian O’Leary said in his last years, this is a lonely path. I know who I am looking for, and my work for that past 35 years has really been about reducing the intellectual lift of those that I seek. My Substack presence is my latest experiment.