When M. King Hubbert made his Peak Oil prediction, what he did not do was predict the collapse of industrial civilization, like Peak Oilers do today. I have yet to see a Peak Oiler in the past generation who fails to beat the drums of doom. But Hubbert’s Peak Oil prediction was initially offset by his prediction of the rise of nuclear power. He just saw that one energy source was going to be depleted and another would take its place and reach new levels of consumption. He later soured on nuclear energy because of its hazards and weaponry uses, and he was a big advocate of solar energy at his life’s end. In my previous post, I discussed Hubbert a little. On the post that spurred the previous post, I looked at the other posts by that author, and it is the drums of doom, as usual.

While describing the end of the oil era is a good thing, and acknowledging that the traditional alternatives (wind, solar) are too little and too late, I have yet to see a Peak Oiler who was not trapped by the “laws of physics” objection to free energy and the “conspiracy theory” objection to organized suppression. They are classic Level 3s. Their worldview does not allow for free-energy technology, even though it is older than I am. This is what Brian O’Leary found so frustrating, among other issues, and was partly why when he even mentioned free energy to leading energy figures, they all reacted with denial and fear. Their reactions were so uniform that Brian began openly wondering if humanity was a sentient species, and I sadly understood.

The main problems that I saw with those doomsayers was that while they were scientifically literate, at least to some degree, they were also naïve and brainwashed, which is typical for scientists. I found it bizarre that Richard Heinberg was onboard with the idea that 9/11 was an inside job, but he could not fathom the organized suppression of free-energy technology. That contrast, among others, is what initiated my “addicted to scarcity” writings.

I found many financial bloggers with an understanding of the real economy and Peak Oil, but I never interested even one of them in free energy. Several years ago, I contacted several of them, and the best that I got was being referred to Heinberg (!) and saying that when I could deliver free energy into their lives, then they would be interested.

For the few who get past those hurdles to comprehension, they nearly invariably get stuck in the free-energy field’s state of arrested development, with the focus on inventors, scientists, and beseeching the rich and powerful.

It is like everybody has their delusions that they fixate on, they get stuck there (and they join tribes that share their delusions), and cannot imagine the reality of the planet that they live on.

It was dismaying experiences such as those, over and over and over again, which eventually led me to my approach, and I know that I seek very rare people.