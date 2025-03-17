This situation is similar to my previous post on Gary Wean’s JFK-assassination knowledge. I knew from the outset that Gary was telling the truth of his conversation with John Tower, but I still spent many years examining the JFK-hit evidence, and no credible evidence ever contradicted Gary’s story. When the Operation Northwoods document was declassified, Gary’s story should have become the center of gravity of all JFK-assassination studies.

When my close friend told me of his underground exotic technology show, which included free-energy and antigravity technology, it was not that great a revelation to me. Some years previously, I heard about Sparky Sweet’s free-energy device, the hell he had to pay, and Brian O’Leary knew Sparky well. Several years after my friend told me about his show, I told Brian about it in our epic note-trading session. Brian was not even surprised and replied with “So, he got a show from the spooks.” He was more interested in my close relative who was a CIA contract agent who worked for Henry Kissinger. Brian’s life was shortened by the spooks, and the closest that he came to publicly discussing it was in his last book.

Years later, I saw Steven Greer’s Disclosure Project witnesses describe what my friend saw, which gave Greer’s effort credibility with me. I also heard Mark tell his story, among a fair number of other people in the field, whose tales could be simply unbelievable to the general public. If I had not lived through similar circumstances, I am not sure how much I would have believed some of those stories.

As with so many situations like this in my life, I am currently constricted from saying much more publicly about my friend’s underground show, but I will discuss some more of it here. My friend had no idea who kidnapped him, but I do. I believe that it was a dissident faction of the global elite. Back when I became Dennis Lee’s partner, we heard from both the “good guy” and “bad guy” factions of the global elite. After that first stint with Dennis, hearing about Sparky and being involved with others in the free-energy milieu after I joined new-science organizations, it became obvious that exotic technology had been extensively developed in elite enclaves, and a lot of it was likely from reverse-engineered ET technology. My friend was going to be used as a conduit to bring those technologies to the public when the time was right. Those global elites are determined to hide in the shadows, even the “good guys.” Whoever gave my friend that show risked their lives to do it, and I have purposefully not known much about that show, to protect them.

At James Gilliland’s ranch, I repeatedly saw aerial phenomena with no credible mundane explanation, which seemed to interact with James’s and my minds. James also worked with a free-energy inventor who developed a device like Sparky’s (it got cold when it worked), the spooks got involved, people died, and James and his inventor pal realized that they got in over their heads and ceased their efforts. I got to hear about Adam Trombly’s preposterous experiences (the version that the public is not privy to), which began when he discovered that his father helped reverse-engineer ET technology for the American government. Elizabeth Rauscher invented a free-energy prototype and one of her colleagues contacted me, wondering if the coast was clear for free-energy inventors (It isn’t!). I got to hear about how an ET craft parked next to the International Space Station for days (via one of the astronauts who was there when it happened), and many other similar situations.

Similar to Gary’s testimony on the JFK hit, there are a million rabbit holes to disappear into on these exotic-tech and ET issues, and I have watched people lose their sanity when encountering this information, disappear down rabbit holes to nowhere, and the like. For me, I almost do not care about the ETs. I would welcome official acknowledgement of their presence and their open interaction with humanity, but those technologies will radically transform the human journey, not the knowledge that we are not alone in the universe. Give me free-energy and antigravity technologies, and I will give you the Fifth Epoch. The rest is trivial.