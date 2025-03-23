I have written at length on the heavy price that Earth has paid for the rise of humans. As soon as bipedal apes began making stone tools, they began driving species to extinction, and giant tortoises were among the first casualties. Homo erectus was an apex predator that was likely responsible for the mid-Pleistocene extinction in Africa. When behaviorally modern humans arrived on the evolutionary scene, all of our sister human species quickly went extinct, as well as most of the world’s large terrestrial animals that humans could get to. There has been a strenuous effort by many scientists to deny it all, in what I have called the “Anything But Homo sapiens” hypothesis. We can see it today in denial that humans have anything to do with Global Warming, led by oil-company shills such as Fred Singer.

I have also written at length about humanity’s Hobbesian past. Hunter-gatherer parents actively killed perhaps a quarter of their children because they could not afford to feed them. For the half of hunter-gatherer children that survived to adulthood, at least they were healthier than farmers became in the agrarian Epoch. Hunter-gatherers had large jaws and heathy, uncrowded teeth. Crowded teeth and tooth decay comes from eating farmer diets and processed food, as one of the earliest “diseases of civilization.” By age ten, my jaw had been shrunken by processed food and I had crowded teeth. My mother lost all of her teeth by the time she became an adult, and she wore dentures for the entire time that I knew her. Hunter-gatherers did not have much in the way of degenerative diseases.

There was an initial honeymoon during the spread of farming, with intact forests and soils, a lack of “pests” during this warm interglacial interval, and it was one of the short-lived “golden ages” of the human journey. The soils and forests became depleted, “pests” and “weeds” adapted to crops, and populations exploded with farming. There was no going back to the hunter-gatherer lifestyle, and humans once again bred to the Malthusian limits as farm life became drudgery and degenerative diseases became common, for those who lived long enough. Farmers eventually shrank in stature compared to their hunter-gatherer progenitors.

Circulatory diseases are degenerative diseases, as are cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and other organ failures. When I was 12, I learned that circulatory disease was caused by processed food, that whole, fresh food was its cure, and my father had a health miracle when our family eliminated processed food from its diet. Over 50 years later, I finally saw the scientific explanation for what I long suspected: processed food is the root of probably all degenerative diseases, because it causes metabolic disease. Processed food causes them, and fresh, whole food cures them. The decade after that book saved my father’s health, it was banned in the USA for being “unproven and contrary to the weight of informed medical and scientific opinion.” It turned out that “the weight of informed medical and scientific opinion” was false and the author of that book was right. The truth was banned. Over 40 years after my father had his health miracle, that banned book’s advice became orthodox medicine’s first line of defense against circulatory disease. I was surprised that I lived to see it. No longer was increasing blood pressure considered to be a normal aging process.

Virtually all of orthodox medicine’s treatments for degenerative disease, from attack-the-tumor cancer therapy to bypass surgery (1, 2) and statin therapies are worthless, because all that they do is treat the symptoms of degenerative diseases and ignore the cause, which is the metabolic disease that primarily comes from processed food, and is not helped by various drugs and inebriants and other industrial-era insults to our biology. The current craze of weight-loss drugs is another health catastrophe in the making. But they make huge amounts of money for the medical racket, and the degenerative disease racket is its biggest arm, as it rakes in trillions of dollars.

My previous post was on the infectious-disease racket. Big Pharma has also abetted the trans craze, with annual revenues over $1 billion today. This weight-loss-drug craze is only the latest lucrative medical-racket opportunity, the masses line up for it, in a grim symbiosis, as people refuse to take responsibility for their actions and the medical racket is only too happy to keep producing lucrative drugs and surgeries, to medicate people into early graves. In what I call the Fifth Epoch, everybody will live to be at least 100, they will be healthy the entire way, and there will be very few medical interventions (treating injuries from accidents will be about all that will be left). How to be healthy is really pretty simple. The evidence is irrefutable, but it has been buried beneath the propaganda of Big Food and Big Pharma, in what I have called an instance of vertical integration, as Big Food vends the addictive “foods” that produce an endless line of patients for the medical racket. It can end none too soon, and we will see what kind of dent that RFK, Jr., can make.