This is my 300th post at Substack. I need to update my summary post soon. Americans have likely heard about a measles death in Texas. It actually was not a measles death. The death was caused by giving the child the wrong antibiotic for pneumonia, which is a common post-viral-disease condition. The child was from a Mennonite community that did not take the measles (MMR) vaccine because a dozen members of their community were injured by that vaccine. The media refuses to tell that story, as it whips up measles hysteria.

I wrote a post on measles recently. I got measles as a child, before there was a measles vaccine, just like the other kids in my community, and nobody died. Measles was a mild childhood disease when I was a child. Vaccine promoters will never discuss how a mild childhood disease when I was a child became the cause of hysteria today. It is argued that my bouts with childhood disease (measles, mumps, chickenpox) trained my immune system for a life of good health, which I have enjoyed. Vaccination would have robbed my immune system of those opportunities, and worse: vaccines work by creating an autoimmune condition. Those autoimmune conditions cause all manner of chronic conditions, which have “coincidentally” skyrocketed in this era of pincushioning American children with vaccines, ever since Big Pharma was exempted from liability from vaccine injuries by a law passed in 1986, in a deal that the Mafia envies. In fact, when the law was passed, the law’s language said that vaccines were “unavoidably unsafe,” as justification for the law. I have relatives who grew up in the vaccine era, and they have the entire spectrum of chronic conditions: asthma, eczema, allergies, and autoimmune diseases, which were all likely caused by the vaccines that they were given (and skyrocketing junk-food consumption likely also contributed).

To this day, there has never been credible safety testing of vaccines, of comparing vaccinated versus unvaccinated populations. When the comparisons have been made, largely inadvertently, the data is clear: skyrocketing chronic conditions, by an order of magnitude and more in vaccinated children. This elephant in the room was ignored by Fauci and the media, at least until RFK, Jr., became the new sheriff in town, and we will see how it goes.

Anthony Fauci was ordered by Congress to investigate the skyrocketing chronic diseases in American children, and Fauci just shrugged off Congress, as he did Big Pharma’s bidding in what he called a “public-private” partnership, which was a prescription for corruption.

There is no evidence that vaccines ever conquered a disease, especially killer diseases. Infectious disease was conquered in the West by improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene, which was a side effect of the Industrial Revolution. Medical interventions had nothing to do with it. The measles death rate had declined by 99.96% in England before the measles vaccine was introduced, which vaccine promoters refuse to discuss.

I recently wrote posts on polio and AIDS, both of which were almost certainly caused by chemical poisoning, not viruses. The entire infectious-disease establishment pretty much does not deserve to exist. Ever since the fraudulent swine-flu scare of 1976, the infectious-disease establishment created one phony scare after another, until Fauci hit pay dirt with COVID. COVID likely came out of a biowarfare lab that Fauci funded, and if people were metabolically healthy (which comes from eating whole food), COVID would have been a non-issue. It was largely the medical response that killed millions of people, not COVID itself, capped off by the largely worthless and deadly vaccines. One of my college roommates was crippled by the vaccine, and the other surviving one may well have been killed by the vaccine. My other roomie was killed by his cancer treatment back in 2007. I am the last man standing.

These are pretty simple ideas, and the evidence is highly robust, if ignored and suppressed by the infectious-disease racket and its enablers in the media, especially TV news, which gets most of its ad revenue from Big Pharma, which is Ed Herman’s advertising filter in his Propaganda Model on steroids. Those days may be ending, but we will see. I did not expect to live to see somebody like Kennedy in that position.