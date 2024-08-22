I was lying half-asleep this morning, composing this. I make posts such as this one very carefully, because the crazies come running. I had to ban a Substack subscriber who jumped on my JFK-assassination post to demand that I prove that the JFK assassination was not a hoax. If I am not careful, Flat Earthers will arrive, making similar demands, and I already get too much in the way of faked Moon landings “evidence.” Those are all tabloid-level topics, and are not what my work is about.

I made a post about the intelligence racket and my encounters with that world. My life was ruined by the biggest conspiracy on Earth. I watched a UFO light up on request, and one seemed to interact with my mind the next year. I have had many paranormal experiences, which began when I was 16. The world’s most lucrative and powerful industries and professions are all rackets. Many genuine events fall outside of what the Establishment will publicly admit. This is part of the reality-control feature of the media.

When I had my epic note-trading session with Brian O’Leary, none of it would have been fit to print by the New York Times. I have navigated the fringes for many years, there is a mountain of chaff for every kernel of wheat, and I have been dragged into topics almost against my will, such as when Brian publicly wondered whether the Moon landings really happened. That initiated my spending several months of my life looking into it. It was educational and I can’t regret doing that, and it would be nice if fringe advocates brought more rigor to their work. They rarely do, however.

That said, my position has exposed me to an amazing amount of scuttlebutt about what happens behind the scenes on Earth. This post is intended to sketch the range of what I have heard over the years from those close to me. It was not fifth-hand rumors, but usually firsthand or secondhand, and from people who would know.

For starters, I don’t trust anything that comes from supposed “insiders” of the global power structure, or people who claim they are privy to it as they spin wild yarns with no evidence. They are compromised by being alleged insiders, and anybody who really knows what is happening at the highest levels does not talk about it much or for long. The QAnon craziness was exactly the kind of conspiracist hysteria that I stay far away from. Anybody who promoted the QAnon nonsense should have permanently lost all credibility, but they seamlessly moved onto the next conspiracist topic and retained their rabid followings. I am sent their “information” to this day.

Here is an example of what I have heard over the years. An astronaut once told somebody I knew that the International Space Station (ISS) had a UFO park right next to it for two days. That astronaut was part of the ISS crew that witnessed it. I have long heard of reverse-engineering ET technology and did not strenuously doubt it, but then I heard from a close friend of the underground technology show that he was kidnapped for. My friend does not even believe in ETs, but several years later, I saw Steven Greer’s Disclosure Project witnesses describe what my friend saw. My guess is that at least half of what my friend saw came from reverse-engineering ET technology. Free energy and antigravity technologies were among the many mind-bogglers that he was shown. It was amazing to be contacted by the original Watergate attorney, who was told by E. Howard Hunt that JFK was killed over the ET issue.

When Brian co-hosted a UFO conference, the military attended and tried to recruit Brian into doing classified UFO work for them. When Brian refused, he immediately nearly died of a “heart attack,” which was likely their response to Brian’s rejection of their “offer.” The event shortened Brian’s life, and the only time that he alluded to it in his writings was in his last book, as he was afraid that the spooks would finish the job if he spoke out about it. From another high-profile figure, I heard about what is called “galactic trade,” as Earth apparently has things that ETs want, and at the highest levels of the elite game, they engage in trade. I consider it quite possible that some of what my friend saw in his underground show also came from that trade.

In summary, I am pretty close to the ET issue, far closer than I ever wanted to be, but that is only one facet of strange events I have witnessed and heard about. Greer has stated that the global cabal is fractured, and most of them today favor making free-energy technology available for public use. My friend’s show was likely mounted by one of the global cabal’s dissident factions. Any time that they want to bring free energy to the public is fine by me.

I have also heard of very dark activities, such as the drug-running that the global elite engage in, and their security measures are about as draconian as I have heard of. My friend’s show was given in an underground setting, which brings up the legendary underground bases on Earth. I don’t know what the truth is about that, but I think that my friend’s show took place in one of them. My views on these issues are close to Ed Mitchell’s.

Free energy and antigravity technology are more than enough to usher in the Fifth Epoch, and the rest is gravy to me. I don’t even care about the ET issue that much. The day that they come into the open, we will know a lot more. Elites will quickly become obsolete in the Fifth Epoch, so the machinations that happen today would soon end. All of those covert activities will become meaningless in the Fifth Epoch, as they are rooted in scarcity and fear. The world will end was we know it in the Fifth Epoch, and nobody is going to miss it.

That ends my sketch of the kind of information that I have heard over the years, from people close to me. I don’t need to be kidnapped and given an underground demonstration to know what free energy, antigravity, and other technologies are on the planet today and likely older than I am. That is what counts, as far as human welfare goes, and that is the name of my game.