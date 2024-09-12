Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Free Energy and Healing Humanity and the Planet

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
includeMeOut's avatar
includeMeOut
Sep 12

“Jefferson would later write that the choices left to the natives were “extermination” or expulsion from their lands. “

Sounds strangely like the “choices” presented to the natives in Gaza.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Wade Frazier
Wade Frazier's avatar
Wade Frazier
Sep 13

After publishing this post, I realized that might have been wrong about my energy writings' being in third place in popularity among my essays. My conspiracy essay has probably brought my work more attention than any other:

https://ahealedplanet.net/cover-up.htm

and I definitely could have done without a lot of the attention, especially regarding the Moon landings. The JFK issue may be what I am most known for. It has been subjected to the most discussion on the Internet. I can live with that, but I wish that my energy writings were more popular, but to be fair, I just looked at my site traffic, and my two big energy essays are my site's most popular, at about 40 visitors a day to them this month.

https://ahealedplanet.net/humanity.htm

https://ahealedplanet.net/preview.htm

So, maybe my energy writings can move up a notch. Whatever the numbers are, my work remains relatively obscure, and that has probably saved me from some unwanted attention. Increasing my public profile comes with a bit of trepidation. My Avalon thread has had more than five million views:

https://projectavalon.net/forum4/showthread.php?10672-WADE-FRAZIER-A-Healed-Planet

but most of that has been bot traffic, maybe more than 90%. My guess is that maybe 100,000 people have read some part of my work over the years. It might be higher, even a lot higher, but I seek quality, not quantity. I hope to begin doing interviews again. We will see how it goes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Wade Frazier
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture