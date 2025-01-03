The previous post was about mitochondria and health. Processed food is far from the only enemy of mitochondria and cellular health, and our industrial age has spawned many health threats. One of the most ancient manmade threats was metals. Before the rise of smelting, about the only metals ever seen were nuggets of copper, silver, and gold, which are all members of the same elemental family. Iron metal was only seen in meteorites. Those were largely chemically harmless, but mercury, lead, arsenic, and other toxic metals soon found use. Mercury was used as “medicine” until my lifetime, and mercury is still injected into people via vaccines. The rise of pesticides made from lead and arsenic led to the rise of polio.

One of the most hazardous industrial wastes was the fluorine ion (AKA “fluoride”), which was a byproduct of metal refining, especially aluminum, and people and livestock were being poisoned by it in the 1800s, which became worse in the 20th century. See this graphic regarding the many cellular processes that are disrupted by the fluoride ion. The fluorine ion acts like a free radical as it wrecks molecules, and it is like throwing sand in the gears of many cellular processes. It disrupts the hydrogen bonds that hold DNA together, for instance.

But vested interests have always denied and downplayed the harm caused by the pollution that their efforts created. With fluoride, the Orwellian feat was achieved of turning a deadly industrial waste into compulsory “medicine.” A Tom Tomorrow cartoon perfectly applies to fluoridation.

The organization that won the fluoride lawsuit over the EPA recently published an article on what a watershed year 2024 was. In the wake of RFK, Jr.’s nomination to head the American medical bureaucracy, I saw a media blitz on fluoridation that never even mentioned fluoridation’s sordid past, especially the astounding conflicts of interest of all fluoride promoters.

A comprehensive approach to the situation weighs the conflicts of interest, the corruption, the basic mechanics of how cellular processes work, and how the fluorine ion damages those processes. Then it assesses the phantom “benefit.” Then it becomes clear that there is no reason to trust past authorities on this issue and many others like it.