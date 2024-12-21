Ed Herman wrote about the true “junk science,” in which corporations used science for propaganda purposes. Ed wrote about it in the context of the misuse of scientific findings to protect corporate chemicals from regulation, to normalize pollution, and the like. What Ed did not do, and I wish that he had, was write about the corruption of the scientific process itself. That has always been a blind spot amongst the left. But like how Ed was not interested in free energy (I tried to introduce him to Brian O’Leary several times, but Ed was not interested), the idea of the corruption of the scientific process itself was not a bridge that Ed was willing to cross. I understood, but it was another one of the limitations of Ed’s efforts.

Ed tried to stay in his lane of critiquing the media and not going deeper into what he saw as ancillary issues. He was only one man with only so much time, so I appreciated that limitation of his work, but it also meant that his work would never be comprehensive. If Ed did not aspire to a comprehensive perspective, who would? This has always been one of the difficulties that I face, as it takes more effort than hardly anybody is willing to put in, and those who do will find that almost everybody’s oxen get gored by comprehensive perspectives, as everything is corrupt. Almost everybody has their cherished beliefs that are false, and few are willing to relinquish such self-serving fantasies. Almost everybody who reads my work gets one of their oxen gored, which is when they leave.

I have written at length on how the face of American medicine promoted cigarettes for a generation and became rich off of it. He even designed the “research” to support an ad blitz for an asbestos cigarette filter, of all things. That incredible situation was just the top of the iceberg of how the medical racket was in bed with corporate interests.

Mercury was used as medicine until my lifetime and is still in vaccines today. Mercury is highly neurotoxic, but Big Pharma got its start in the USA’s Civil War by vending mercury “medicine.” That was during the days of proprietary medicine, with secret ingredients and other quackery. We have the same thing today with vaccines, as how they work are actually trade secrets, and this horrific situation is normalized in the media and throughout Western medicine.

As I studied these subjects, I regularly encountered situations that were hard to believe. One of the first essays on my site as it exists today was on fluoridation, as a deadly industrial waste was rebranded into compulsory “medicine.” If they could turn industrial waste into “medicine,” what Orwellian feat could they not achieve? There was a recent courtroom victory over fluoridation that I did not think that I would live to see, so maybe there is some hope, but the medical racket and its corporate patrons will not go quietly.

Just as Big Pharma got its start, the scoundrel Louis Pasteur was developing his germ theory of disease and he built his empire on it, which included the commercialization of vaccines. But infectious disease was defeated by improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and hygiene, not medical interventions. Measles deaths had declined by 99.96% in England when the measles vaccine was introduced. The germ theory is dubious, and vaccines are even more so.

Not only was infectious disease conquered by non-medical interventions, but two of the most recent “infectious” diseases were likely not infectious at all: polio and AIDS. Both are very likely diseases from chemical poisoning, not the polio and HIV viruses. But the doggedly used germ theory has the virtue of protecting corporate drugs and chemicals from scrutiny, to blame viruses on them, so that the medical racket could deliver a “cure" that was worse than the disease. Hundreds of thousands of healthy gay men were killed by Fauci’s “cure” for a disease that they did not even have. I have called the reign of Fauci “Medical Racket, Version 2.0,” but it is not much different from what happened before, in what I have called “Medical Racket, Version 1.0.” It is the same basic story for all of it. This medical nightmare will vanish in the Fifth Epoch, as all rackets will collapse. But until then, it will be a fitful process.