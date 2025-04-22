An Audio Introduction to My Journey – Part 7

This is not quite a transcript, but it is more of a summary of the audio. Substack provides transcripts of the audios that are not too bad. Also, you can turn on closed captions while listening to it by using Google’s Chrome browser and turning on Live Captioning (under “Settings” and “Accessibility”). You can also select any part of the transcript and Substack will play that sound clip. I am continually amazed at how these kinds of technologies are progressing. This is decidedly a less formal way of presenting my work, and we will see if people find it helpful.

One of the many aspects that our Seattle and Ventura experiences had in common was that there were no complaining customers. There were no victims, beseeching the authorities to prosecute us. When people asked for their money back, we gave it to them. In Seattle and Ventura, the officials worked hard to create the appearance of victims, even when those so-called victims were giving the officials the finger.

In Seattle, the customers had their heating systems put on their homes for free. There was no way that they could have been victims. If putting the world’s best heating system on people’s homes for free could be portrayed as a scam by the officials and media, what couldn’t be portrayed that way? That was initially one of the mind-boggling parts of it for me. There is a mountain of scientific evidence that Dennis’s heat pump is the best hearing system that has ever been on the world market (1, 2, 3, 4). We were selling information kits on building, selling, and installing the world’s best heating system, while also telling our customers that we were working toward free energy, which was true. I wondered how they could portray us as a scam and deny that we had the world’s best heating system. I was about to get an education.

After Mr. Professor and I rescued Dennis from jail and we began to amass the scientific data for the heat pump, we began to discover more criminal activity engaged in by the sheriff’s department. One test was run by a lab in Arizona, which showed a typical COP of seven. As documented in our attorney’s lawsuit, the sheriff’s deputies began calling that lab, lying about us and intimidating them, saying that the system that they tested was not our heat pump, when it was. Their goal was to erase all of the scientific data, scare off scientists and other experts, and then parade “experts” on the witness stand who had never seen our system before but declared that it would not work. This is how Kangaroo Court works.

Since they seized all of our records, they began calling our hundreds of customers, asking leading questions, trying to manufacture victims. Even the sheriff began calling our customers. As I wrote earlier, many of those kit dealers were Constitutionalists and the like, who hated the government and they told the “investigators” who called them where they could stick their “investigation.” For those recalcitrant customers, the deputies threatened them, saying that they would be accessories to our “crime.” The irony that those were the very people whom the sheriff’s deputies said that they were protecting seemed lost on those deputies. But, of course, protecting the public was the opposite of what they were doing, likely on behalf of the global elite.

By April, 1988, I was a pile of frayed nerves, with dark circles under my eyes, and I asked Dennis if I could have the summer off to recover. Dennis agreed, and I began to back off of my involvement. As I mentioned before, Dennis never told me why we moved to Ventura (to work with Mr. Mentor), and I only discovered that by reading it in one of his books. That really costed me. Also, Dennis did not tell me what happened in May, and because I was on my way out, I can appreciate why Dennis did not tell me. I also asked that Dennis take out my investors and sell the equity to somebody else, which was another reason to not tell me.

In May, after I had left the day-to-day operations of the company, Dennis got a call from some bankers in Chicago. Dennis flew there and met with a CIA man, who said that he represented “European interests.” The CIA man said that they would write a check and put the one on it, and Dennis could add the zeroes. I did not learn about it until I read it in Dennis’s book in 1996, and by that time, it was no surprise at all. In 1998, I heard Tom Bearden talk about organized suppression and the friendly buyout offer. A few years after that, I heard about what the global elite admitted to Steven Greer, of paying out $100 billion in quiet money to suppress disruptive technologies. In 1996, I heard from Ron Waugh about how they simply add a couple of zeroes to their offers when they need to. I eventually heard about the two billion dollars that they dangled to Greer in 1992, I read about the billion-dollar offer to Stan Meyer (and Dennis tried to warn Stan about working with the military, before Stan’s untimely death), and so on. When I heard Bearden talk in 1998, I realized that in Boston, we received that standard friendly buyout offer of $10 million. Dennis could have asked that CIA guy for $1 billion, and he would not have batted an eye. Dennis was definitely a 1% problem for the global elite. And as I wrote earlier, the threat that Dennis posed was not his heat pump or Mr. Mentor’s heat engine, or even if marrying them would produce free energy. The big threat that Dennis posed was if he brought pigs like Sparky Sweet’s to market. Then it was Game Over for the global elite, and they knew it.

Dennis made a counterproposal to the CIA man. They could write the check and put the one on it, Dennis would put the zeroes on it, Dennis would give the check back to them, and it would be earmarked for them to mount an effort to bring free energy to the world. They could get full credit, and our job would be done. Dennis had a very good idea what the arrival of free energy meant. It was maybe not as developed as what became my Fifth Epoch idea, but Dennis had a very good idea what the magnitude of free energy was. The CIA man was shocked, replied that he could not accept Dennis’s counteroffer, and that he would have to ask his superiors.

A couple of weeks later, in early June, most likely, Dennis got a call from that CIA man, who said that he was going to be in town and wanted to have dinner with Dennis. They did, and the CIA man did not mention the offer. I read Gary Wean’s book while Dennis was in jail, and Gary called an event something like the “kiss of death.” That was when the gangster judges in Ventura County decided that they would murder somebody, but before they did, they would fete their target with some kind of celebration. The target would be murdered soon afterward. I confess to not knowing what their motivation was. Was it sadism? Was it giving their target one last blessed moment in his life? Was it to deflect suspicion from themselves? I do not know for sure, but I consider sadism a likely motivation. When I have mentioned this tactic to others, it has been confirmed for less deadly settings. It seems to be a kind of standard practice, and I strongly suspect that that CIA man’s visit was something like that. If Dennis would not take the billion dollars, ten million would grease the right palms in abysmally corrupt Ventura County for what was about to happen. I suspect that the CIA man arranged for Dennis’s subsequent treatment on that trip.

I spent early June visiting friends in LA and preparing to spend the summer hiking in the Cascades with my cousin, trying to recover, but I was very uncertain whether I could work in an environment like that again. It was a rough ride, to put it mildly, and if I could tell it all today, people might wonder why I am still sane and doing what I do.

In late June, Dennis was arrested by Mr. Deputy and bail was set at $1 million, based on Mr. Deputy’s lies. Dennis lived only a few blocks from the county courthouse and jail. Mr. Deputy could have arrested Dennis any morning or evening at his home or at his nearby office during the day. But in keeping with the general evil of the entire affair, Mr. Deputy orchestrated Dennis’s arrest in Los Angeles, just before Dennis was going to meet with business associates. A carefully orchestrated media splash across Southern California accompanied Dennis’s arrest. A few weeks after his arrest, Mr. Deputy was promoted to lieutenant and given an award for performing the most difficult investigation in department history. This might seem like a Snidely Whiplash parody of evil, but this is how our world works. Mr. Deputy was not only promoted to lieutenant (maybe the youngest ever), but he was put in charge of the jail so that he could see to the comfort of his career catch.

I was still in town when Dennis was arrested and I attended his first bail hearing. His million-dollar bail was the highest bail in the county jail by far, with over a thousand inmates, and some were murder suspects. I saw Ms. Prosecutor for the first time, and she told so many lies to the judge in one minute that it shocked me. My life was about to become far worse.