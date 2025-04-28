An Audio Introduction to What My Fellow Travelers Discovered

This is not quite a transcript, but it is more of a summary of the audio. Substack provides transcripts of the audios that are not too bad. Also, you can turn on closed captions while listening to it by using Google’s Chrome browser and turning on Live Captioning (under “Settings” and “Accessibility”). You can also select any part of the transcript and Substack will play that sound clip. I am continually amazed at how these kinds of technologies are progressing. This is decidedly a less formal way of presenting my work, and we will see if people find it helpful.

I just completed a series of audio posts on my adventures through my first stint with Dennis Lee (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10). When I was 15 and had my first energy dreams, if anybody had told me what the next 16 years had in store for me, I would not have believed any of it. I was awakened to the effects of diet on our health at age 12 and had my first paranormal experiences at age 16. A desperate prayer was answered at age 19, and I changed my studies from science to business. I then went through eight years of idealism and disillusionment before I made a second and so far last desperate prayer in my life, which led me to Dennis Lee. That was when my odyssey began, which few people can even believe happened, and I have not publicly told the most spectacular parts of my story, to protect people. Four years after meeting Dennis, my life was ruined, but I had been awakened in ways that I never suspected that I could be.

When I left my home town in 1990, and may never return, I began my days of study, but I also joined a new-science organization and soon met Brian O’Leary, who was just getting his feet wet in the free-energy field. Our paths had strange intersections and parallels before we ever met, from our days on Boston, Houston, and LA to our mystical awakenings while performing the same exercise to Sparky Sweet. I first heard about Sparky soon before I moved away to Ohio, and within five minutes of meeting Brian, he named Sparky when I described him. The next year, Brian co-hosted a UFO conference, high-ranking military officials attended, and Brian nearly died in a life-shortening incident, soon after rejecting an “offer” from those military officials to perform classified UFO research. Steven Greer was at that conference and the same officials dangled two billion dollars, in an attempt to co-opt him. I did not hear about the billion-dollar bribe that the CIA offered Dennis until I read about it in his book several years later. Dennis warned Stan Meyer about working with the American military. Stan was also offered a billion dollars for his technology and soon came to an untimely end while meeting with military officials. In those years, I became involved with other people in the free-energy field, and one close friend was kidnapped and given an underground technology show from a dissident faction of the global elite, in which free energy, antigravity, and other mind-boggling technologies were demonstrated. Those technologies are older than I am.

In 1997, Greer mounted Congressional hearings in which a dozen UFO/ET witnesses testified, and Greer and his team immediately came down with strange and advanced forms of cancer, which only Greer survived. The same day in 2001, when Brian and I had an epic note-trading session, I met Mark Comings and I eventually heard Mark tell an abbreviated version of his amazing story. The physicist Elizabeth Rauscher, who taught Mark at Berkeley, confirmed Mark’s story many years later to one of my scientist pals.

A few years later, I began visiting James Gilliland’s ranch near Mount Adams, to watch UFOs. I always saw something that defied mundane explanations, and the craft seemed to interact with James’s and my minds. James worked with a free energy inventor with a device like Sparky’s. The spooks came running and people died before James and that inventor ceased their efforts. I could go on and on with stories like these. Suppressing the world’s best heating system or high-MPG carburetors are similar to how those exotic technologies are suppressed. The global elite have quite a bag of tricks to keep disruptive technologies at bay. When the original Watergate attorney contacted me about a gangster judge, he had me watch an interview in which he related E. Howard Hunt’s revelation that John F. Kennedy was killed over the ET issue.

These are the realities that my fellow travelers and I discovered, usually at great personal cost. The public either sleeps through it all, reacts with denial and fear when faced with such evidence, or people expect to be entertained by those tales, with a tabloid-like titillation. The faith-blinded “skeptics” arrive on the scene many years later to deny it all, and they usually lie while doing so. The media can be counted on to always lie about these situations, as it is part of the cover-up. After I ran the gauntlet to get Brian’s astronaut bio published at NASA, a leading space debunker idiotically denied Brian’s Martian credentials.

Almost nobody on Earth has productive reactions to these revelations, but I seek the people who do. It has been like a walk in the desert, but I have found some here and there, and they are the people who will help my plan work. None of them need to be heroes, but just learn to sing the song of abundance, and then the Fifth Epoch’s arrival will not be far off.