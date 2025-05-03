An Audio Introduction to the Fifth Epoch and Heaven on Earth – Part 4

This is not quite a transcript, but it is more of a summary of the audio. Substack provides transcripts of the audios that are not too bad. Also, you can turn on closed captions while listening to it by using Google’s Chrome browser and turning on Live Captioning (under “Settings” and “Accessibility”). You can also select any part of the transcript and Substack will play that sound clip. I am continually amazed at how these kinds of technologies are progressing. This is decidedly a less formal way of presenting my work, and we will see if people find it helpful.

As I have written, I clearly recall having visions of what I call the Fifth Epoch when I became Dennis Lee’s partner, but it also began far earlier. A week or two after Dennis hired me in Seattle, one night I could not sleep, as I was in an altered state all night long, exhilarated about what I was involved with. Again, that voice knew what it was doing (1, 2). Dennis is a Utopian thinker, and our visions of what could be were not too far apart. Dennis is a self-admitted Christian fanatic, while I see the end of organized religion in the Fifth Epoch, as something far more enlightened supplants it. I was raised to be a scientist, while Dennis is scientifically illiterate. I was more environmentally oriented than Dennis was. But in the end, what we both wanted for humanity was peace and plenty. I have never really shared my vision of the Fifth Epoch with Dennis. An early version of it has been publicly available for more than 20 years, but I doubt that Dennis ever read it. He is more of a TV watcher than a reader. Reports of possible futures by people such as Michael Roads have also been stars that I have steered by. But for all the Big Lies that I have seen about Dennis, since the day I met him, his goal has been very similar to what I am about to present. Brian O’Leary’s visions of the future were also very close to mine.

The greatest triumph of the global elite and the social managers is making what I am about to describe unimaginable, and the vast majority of humanity has fallen in line. When free energy and the Fifth Epoch are even mentioned, nearly all people react with denial and fear. Few have ever gotten past those kinds of reactions, and those who did nearly invariably got stuck in the free-energy field’s state of arrested development and traveled the paths of disaster. Almost nobody has ever successfully avoided those pitfalls, and I fell into some of them myself, before I scrambled out.

During my studies, I gradually appreciated that until now, nobody ever imagined the next Epoch before it arrived. I relinquished any judgment of the situation long ago. It is just what it is. But I seek the people who can, and this post is specifically for them. In my 2014 essay, I produced my most complete description of the Fifth Epoch, which I updated a little in last year’s essay. I made some thumbnail sketches in other essays, such as this one. A couple of years ago, I wrote a little story on what the first century of the Fifth Epoch might look like, and I have written a number of visionary stories over the years. But what follows is where that comprehensive perspective that I keep harping on becomes very handy, as the rest of this post is comprised of what is easily predictable if abundant, harmlessly produced energy was made available to all of humanity. This is really not much of a feat of imagination, but just comes from an understanding of how energy has shaped the human journey and what the end of energy constraints would mean. Here goes.

To begin with, let there be no misunderstanding: the technologies that make this vision possible have been on the planet for longer than I have but have been sequestered from public awareness and use by history’s greatest cover-up. This post assumes that the obstacles were overcome (and my next post in this series will describe how that can be achieved). Of all of the mind-boggling technologies that my friend saw in his underground demonstration from the “White Hat” faction of the global elite, the following only assumes that free-energy and antigravity technology came to public awareness and use. The rest would be a bonus. The free-energy and antigravity tech resembled what Sparky Sweet made, but after many generations of refinement. The device could fit in your hand, make no noise, and produce whatever level of energy is desired. But like everything else in that world, safety and harmlessness were the highest priorities, not only for humans, but for all life on Earth. Those technologies would never be used to harm others.

In last year’s essay, I provided an example of the USA’s prodigious energy consumption. In a day’s pleasant drive to go hiking, I benefit from about 2,000 man-days of work. Few people think of it that way. Let’s say that an effort like mine was successful and the Fifth Epoch begins ten years from now. What could the world look like in 20 years? What if I had access to 100,000 man-days of work each day (or a million)? I could take that same hike, but I traveled not 300 miles that day, but 20,000, as I began my day on the other side of the world. But with my antigravity craft, it did not take four hours to drive to the trailhead, but I flew there in a few minutes. I did not pilot the craft. Humans stopped piloting craft when the Fifth Epoch began. Robotics, driven by artificial intelligence, performed many tasks that humans used to provide. Those robotics not only performed far better than humans could, but carried out tasks far beyond human capability. On that day, I had some friends who wanted to hike with me. One came from the Moon that morning, in a few minutes. While we hiked, our craft were in constant communication with us and could come to our need if necessary.

Our craft also held food, mainly fruits and vegetables, as well as our “biofacilities,” in which we could sleep, take care of all biological needs, clean up, and the like. We could communicate with anybody on Earth in an instant, but in a way in which nobody was intruded on. We could communicate in symbols, sound, or even in a holographic form in which we appeared to each other as if we stood next to each other. Some people lived permanently on their craft while others lived in dwellings, which could be anywhere in the solar system, but most preferred to live on Earth, at least most of the time.

Hiking in nature might have seemed old-fashioned in the Epoch before free energy, and other technologies were used, but being in nature at its rawest was one of humanity’s favorite activities. Hiking combined exercise and that enjoyment. Some so-called hiking trails were more like conveyor belts that people could ride, above the ground, through natural settings. There was great diversity in how people enjoyed the natural world, and it was all done harmlessly. Earth’s carbon-dioxide levels were quickly brought down to preindustrial levels and kept there for the welfare of nature. Human welfare was no longer impacted by the weather or climate.

Whatever anybody needed, the technologies of the day easily provided, be it a craft for traveling, a dwelling, food, and the like. There were entertainments in which people could become characters in stories, or they could simply observe. They could do it alone or in groups. Cities, as they existed in prior Epochs, had immediately become obsolete and had been remediated back to nature, as had roads and virtually all of humanity’s feats of construction. There were places that could be called cities, but they were like nothing that existed in previous Epochs. They were gathering places, but they were also works of art, marvels of technology and nature that people could visit. Some people lived in them, at least for a time, but all of humanity saw Earth as their home, and all life on Earth was their community. Nations soon became obsolete ideas, and race and ethnicity were quickly on their way to disappearing, along with geographical isolation. It was not hard to see that one day, there would be one language, but nobody was in a hurry to get there. Governance was global, and its primary concern was the wellbeing of all humans and life on Earth.

In prior Epochs, as conditioned by scarcity and fear as they were, children were often traumatized, which their brains never quite healed from. The so-called educational system of prior Epochs were largely forms of brainwashing, in order to turn people into pawns in the plans of others, especially for what were called the elite. In the Fifth Epoch, that kind of conditioning ended, all children explored their innate curiosity and abilities, and everybody would have been called a “genius” in the prior Epoch. Childhood trauma was one of the first things to disappear in the Fifth Epoch.

Elites in prior Epochs were those who seized and hoarded the scarce economic resources and production, but in the Fifth Epoch, those ideas became meaningless. Nobody coveted what somebody else had, and anything material was effortlessly replaced if necessary. Elites quickly disappeared. While the closest human relationships always had been and always will be between mothers and their children, what was called the nuclear family became a rare social structure. All of humanity was a family, mothers were not economically dependent on others, there was great diversity in child-raising social structures, and the goal of all of them was producing happy children who could explore their curiosity and potential. New horizons of the human potential became obvious.

In prior Epochs, when scarcity and fear were ever-present, people often abused others, with violence and crime, and there were even events such as warfare, as people battled for survival, usually in events that elites manipulated for reasons of profit and power. Entire populations were slaughtered in those benighted times. None of those activities made the slightest sense in the Fifth Epoch. Not only was abusing each other unthinkable, but so was abusing nature. People did not need to conquer and exploit nature any longer, and eating animals became a primitive and horrifying practice that ended early in the Fifth Epoch.

People’s diets in the Fifth Epoch were comprised of whole foods, and there was no such thing as illness or disease. Virtually all people lived for at least a century, and they were generally healthy to the day of their deaths. Also, people regained the psychic abilities that were largely lost in prior Epochs. Science in the Fifth Epoch only bore a faint resemblance to how it worked in prior Epochs. People all knew that death was not the end of existence, but just a transition to an exalted state of being and a digestion of the lessons learned in their physical lifetimes. Visiting non-physical realms became normal in the Fifth Epoch, for purposes of education and enjoyment, and Earth was also visited by beings from other star systems. In fact, the technologies that humanity used were in large measure obtained from those other star systems, but humans charted their own path with those technologies. There was no such thing as weaponry in the Fifth Epoch. Like so many other aspects of prior Epochs, rooted in scarcity and fear as they were, weapons no longer made sense. Love and abundance became the daily reality of all people.

The idea that some people would hoard technologies, food, and other resources while others lived without them became nonsensical in the Fifth Epoch. A child could safely travel the solar system.

Humans interacted with all life on Earth, and there was conscious communion between them. Some humans partnered with animals, sometimes for the life of the animal, as they learned from each other and enjoyed the companionship.

The most fulfilling part of everybody’s lives was when they contributed to the wellbeing of all. It usually took a few hours of a person’s day, and there were many ways to do it. Some people spent their lives largely in study, which could mean various forms of investigation, while others were more action-oriented. In a lifetime, people generally spent some years on various tasks, such as different kinds of personal fulfilment and recreation, but they nearly always came back to a little more structured existence in which part of their day was spent contributing to the wellbeing of all.

In the early days of the Fifth Epoch, a great task was healing humans and Earth of the great damage that humanity had inflicted. People became dependent on chemicals and behaviors to get fleeting feelings of wellbeing that eventually wrecked their physical, mental, and spiritual health. Healing those various behaviors, called addictions, was one of the highest priorities in the early Fifth Epoch, and they never recurred. When people felt good all the time, the idea of brief escapes from misery became meaningless.

That ends my sketch of the Fifth Epoch for now. Again, everything that I just described are easily predictable outcomes of the arrival of free-energy and antigravity technologies for public use, but I think that it takes a comprehensive perspective to truly understand. A lot of it is just an extrapolation of long-terms trends, such as the reduction in scarcity and violence over the Epochs, which arrive at their logical conclusions in the Fifth Epoch. My final post in this series is how to achieve the transition to what I call the Fifth Epoch. I have a plan. I just need the people, and I know who I am looking for. When I mentioned my plan, of the love and enlightenment approach to free energy, Dennis and Brian both immediately knew that I was doing something different, and I respected their opinions above all others.