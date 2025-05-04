An Audio Introduction to the Fifth Epoch and Heaven on Earth – Part 5

This is not quite a transcript, but it is more of a summary of the audio. Substack provides transcripts of the audios that are not too bad. Also, you can turn on closed captions while listening to it by using Google’s Chrome browser and turning on Live Captioning (under “Settings” and “Accessibility”). You can also select any part of the transcript and Substack will play that sound clip. I am continually amazed at how these kinds of technologies are progressing. This is decidedly a less formal way of presenting my work, and we will see if people find it helpful.

I have done this before, but never orally, on how I came to my approach for helping manifest the biggest event in the human journey. I will very briefly recap that journey. My initial orientation was the inventor’s, after being mentored by a world-class inventor. That voice in my head changed my studies from science to business, and I spent the next eight years in idealism and disillusionment before I asked for that voice again, and it led me straight to Dennis Lee. Just that far into my journey, I have never heard of another story like that. While I had some early awakening experiences, my education really began when I met Dennis in Seattle. The next four years were my lifetime’s wildest, when I had my steepest learning curve. When it ended, my life was ruined, but I had been awakened.

The media attacked Dennis nearly from the day that I met him. I soon learned of the corporate hit man who was sicced on Dennis’s company, among the many other attacks, as the local electric industry wiped out the threat of the world’s best heating system, which has since been completely wiped out in North America. Only one company in the world makes it today, to my knowledge.

When my boss in Seattle helped Mormon swindlers steal Dennis’s company, that was shocking, but the salient moment for me was when the employees cheered the theft of Dennis’s company. That short stint in Seattle sent me well on the way to learning my journey’s primary lesson. I also got my first hint about what really motivated inventors: riches and fame. I saw inventors as heroes until then, and one of the last (or latest) delusions that I shed was about inventors. Free-energy inventors took that dynamic to the next level, as they called themselves the Second Coming and Messiah, and expected to be paid a trillion dollars. I eventually called it inventoritis, while Steven Greer called it the crazy inventor syndrome. Applying for free-energy patents is foolish, but keeping it proprietary can be suicidal. At least hundreds of free-energy efforts have been easily defeated when inventors took those routes.

I soon chased Dennis to Boston, to help him rebuild his effort, and I soon began learning about his unbelievable journey, which is far more unbelievable than mine is. Dennis survived numerous murder attempts and thefts of his companies in his early entrepreneurial days, before I met him. Mobsters constantly tried to muscle in, but what was more dismaying was how his business associates constantly tried to steal his companies, and they were sometimes successful. Early in my partnership with Dennis, after I had witnessed several attempts to steal our companies, I told Dennis how shocking it was to see, and Dennis replied that the first 50 times he saw it, he was shocked, too.

Dennis’s first religion was American nationalism, before he realized that he had been sold a lie. He barely survived his moment of awakening, and was saved by a voice in his head. Dennis later became a fanatical Christian, which I believe reflects his migrant-farmworker background. When I became his partner, we soon began mounting shows, and the first was at the facility where the Boston Tea Party was planned, as Dennis tried to capitalize on American nationalism. He appealed to Christian ideology, and he also sold business opportunities. It took me many years to articulate what I was seeing with Dennis’s efforts: he appealed to the three dominant ideologies in the USA: nationalism, capitalism, and organized religion. It was not until after I was introduced to Bucky Fuller’s work and my budding comprehensive perspective finally clicked into place that I could articulate what was so troubling to me about those ideologies and efforts founded on them: they all appealed to people’s self-interest. In the end, they all relied on scarcity and fear, to attract people who were self-interested, to gain movement “cohesion.” No wonder those efforts were all doomed. The perils and temptations of the free-energy pursuit are too much for the self-interested to navigate. They quickly fall by the wayside when riches are not immediately forthcoming and they support efforts to steal the organizations, if they are not leading the theft attempts.

Mormon-led efforts stole our Seattle and Ventura companies, and many years later, when I heard Greer say that the Mormon financial empire was the ringleader in defeating free-energy efforts, it was one of the many “isn’t that interesting?” moments of my journey. We were offered $10 million for our company within a few months of my becoming Dennis’s partner in 1987 and the CIA offered Dennis $1 billion to fold our operation the next year, before we got the boom lowered on us. It was not until I heard Tom Bearden talk in 1998 that I realized that that $10 million offer was the standard friendly buyout offer to take out efforts like ours. It was ten years after hearing Bearden talk about the financial-sting angle of wiping out free-energy efforts that I realized that we were subjected to it in 1996-1997. I did not find out about the CIA’s offer to Dennis until I read it in his book in 1996. My process of putting together the picture that I see today was a patchwork process, of not hearing about some events for many years, or hearing other stories far later that put them into context. That is a normal process, as I came to learn. Nobody learns it all at once.

While the organized suppression was formidable, Dennis’s efforts were hurt more by his allies than by his enemies. I also learned that even the organized suppression was far more structural than conspiratorial. Law enforcement has perverse incentives, so that prosecutors do not even care if their targets are innocent or not, and they will lie as much as they need to in order to secure their coveted convictions. Discovering that my original profession was worthless was a minor revelation during my journey.

No free-energy effort ever had a prayer, and I have not paid much attention to them for over 20 years. Greer’s is the highest-profile effort today and I wish him the best, but a lot of his approach seems doubtful of success. I could go on and on for weeks, and I summarized the paths to failure and why they have not worked and are unlikely to. To one degree or another, they are all rooted in scarcity and fear. That is understandable, as scarcity and fear have been the human journey’s constant companions, but those approaches do not stand a chance in this milieu. The perils and temptations are simply too great for anything that does not aim as high as possible. Even when Brian O’Leary and I tried a non-profit approach, the effort’s nucleus was weak, I immediately wanted out, Brian was eventually kicked out of the effort that he founded, and that was not the first time that Brian experienced that.

The people with the right stuff for this effort are very few and far between on Earth today. Those are just the numbers, and it does no good to judge the situation. It is just the reality of the planet that we live on. That did not mean that I gave up, but it took me many years to arrive at my approach: the love and enlightenment approach. When I mentioned my approach to Dennis and Brian, they immediately understood that I was doing something different, and there was nobody on Earth whose opinions on that subject I respected more than theirs.

The approach will work, if I can find the people for it, and I know who I am looking for: disillusioned idealists. I am one, and so are most of my fellow travelers and the members of my pantheon. To one degree or another, they discovered what I did.

The technical feat of making free-energy technology is not all that formidable. Sparky Sweet made his prototypes in a hidden workshop in the Mojave Desert and his spare bedroom. Many working free-energy prototypes have been built over the past century. Relatively few efforts get that far along (1% or so), and none have ever gotten past the prototype stage. For the few that get to the working-prototype stage, the prototypes often end up in garages and warehouses, as there is no funding to get to the next level. It is a long journey from there to something that the public can use, filled with many perils, from the inventors’ egos being overwhelmed by the idea of free energy, to it infecting their business associates, greed taking over, and it all collapses in a self-inflicted bloodbath. For the vanishingly few efforts that make it past those pitfalls, then the agents of organized suppression get involved (they can also get involved earlier, but it is cheaper to sit back and wait, as the problems often take care of themselves). If surreptitious attempts fail to derail the effort, then here comes the friendly buyout offer, which usually works, because almost all inventors are in it for the money. And those bought-out technologies never seem to make it to market (which Greer calls “black-shelving”).

If those tricks do not work, then the higher levels of the game are played. Officials and the media attack on behalf of their patrons. Our societies are corrupt beyond belief. It can get violent, although it is generally a very clever violence that great effort goes into, to make sure that it does not look like it was inflicted by elites. When they attempt to murder people, it is more important for it to look like something else than it is to successfully kill the target in any one attempt, which is why some people have survived numerous murder attempts. There have been many untimely deaths in this field.

The sting operation that we were subjected to when I briefly rejoined Dennis in 1996-1997 was highly sophisticated. Then the “skeptics” pounce. They cannot string two rational thoughts together when they are not lying. And if the masses ever become aware of the situation, they often see it all as a form of lurid entertainment, as a kind of modern equivalent of the Coliseum.

I have regularly fielded reactions from men who act like 18-year-olds on the battlefield, thinking that they will win the war singlehandedly. Those adolescent fantasies can be a fatal affliction in this field, and the global elite are not the least bit threatened by such Young Warrior approaches. Just yesterday, I received another conspiracist message, which portrayed Donald Trump as the latest white knight on a steed who will overthrow the global elite. I have received and seen more than 100 such accounts/predictions over the past 30 years, and not one of them came true. It is like there is a cottage industry that constantly cranks out conspiracist fluff such as QAnon, and I have witnessed people who lapped it up each time, as if they were children on a permanent stakeout to watch Santa come down the chimney, and they still faithfully wait. There are White Hats and Black Hats among the global elite, but they are not worth focusing on, and I distrust anybody who alleges that they know all about what is happening at those levels and who the players are. I accept the basics of Greer’s rendering of the issue, but he has also gone astray at times. I try to not pay much attention to the idea of global elites. To focus on them too much is giving our power away, thinking that we can outmaneuver them, blaming them for a situation that we all have responsibility for, etc. I acknowledge the situation but don’t lose any sleep over it. They are not the root of our problems.

I could spend my life discussing these issues (I have telescoped this into small pieces repeatedly, to make the lift easier), but I don’t really like focusing much what has not worked and is unlikely to. I burned up my life on that trial-and-error process. I want to focus on what can work. My approach is pretty simple:

1. Help the people that I seek achieve comprehensive perspectives;

2. Once that nucleus is built and those people learn to sing the song of abundance in chorus, it will attract the “do something” people;

3. With 5,000 singers and 100,000 doers, it will be child’s play to develop free-energy technology to the level where the public can safely use it;

4. Give it to humanity, and the only restriction will be that it has to be harmlessly used; no weaponization or further ravaging Earth’s surface, including non-human species.

The hard part will be building that choir. Once that forms, the rest will be easy and unstoppable. Once free-energy technology is given to humanity, it will immediately become evident to everybody how stupid weaponizing it would be, or using it to strip-mine Earth and level the remaining forests. Those activities will make as much sense as playing Russian roulette does today. I have a higher opinion of humanity than that, and as I have written, when human standards of living rose over the Epochs, societies became less violent and more humane. In a world in which everybody is richer than Bill Gates, those destructive behaviors will be universally seen as insane and will not be tolerated. I see peacekeeping grandmothers policing the situation for a time, until nobody needs to be reminded any longer. The recalcitrant may need a “time out” in places of healing and reorientation until they can learn to play nicely, but I foresee that as being a very minor issue. The vast majority of humanity will easily adapt to a world of abundance and love. My public work is all about finding and training the people that I seek.