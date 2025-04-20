An Audio Introduction to My Journey – Part 4

This is not quite a transcript, but it is more of a summary of the audio. Substack provides transcripts of the audios that are not too bad. Also, you can turn on closed captions while listening to it by using Google’s Chrome browser and turning on Live Captioning (under “Settings” and “Accessibility”). You can also select any part of the transcript and Substack will play that sound clip. I am continually amazed at how these kinds of technologies are progressing. This is decidedly a less formal way of presenting my work, and we will see if people find it helpful.

When I drove from Seattle, I first drove back home to Ventura, California, visited my friends in LA, and worked with my father to do maintenance on my Pinto wagon so that it would survive the trip across the USA. I met the channeled entity Seth then and had a memorable exchange, as he read my mind, among other things. Then it was off across the USA, towing that trailer and sleeping in my car. It took four days, and in the last stretch I drove for 24 hours straight and arrived in Boston at dawn, not trusting any place on the East Coast to sleep in my car, especially with that valuable trailer.

When I arrived at the home of the family that took in Dennis and his family, I met with Dennis, who called me an “enigma,” as I was the only person who followed him to Boston. I told him that I was there because of Mr. Mentor’s influence. They lived in the suburbs of Boston, in Lincoln, and lived in New England’s first solar home in a Utopian community. That family was quickly going bankrupt when Dennis arrived, and he quickly stopped their bleeding of money, which I discovered when I did their books after I arrived.

I arrived on a Sunday, and the day after I arrived, I took Dennis to meet with a company that made electricity from hot water. The Friday before, Dennis spoke at a Department of Energy meeting about the energy issue and his technologies. A representative of that company who attended then invited Dennis to that Monday-morning meeting. The intake temperature of that hot-water turbine was also the exhaust temperature of Dennis’s heat pump. About a week later, Dennis said that if he hooked his heat pump to their turbine, he might be able to make free energy. This was Dennis’s first free-energy idea. It was a naïve idea at first, and I was not sure what to make of it.

That family had bought those 20 or so systems, and Dennis was selling them, trying to save that family, among other things, but they fought him the entire way, thinking that they knew better how to make the business happen. One of their customers quickly saw that Dennis was the talent in that organization, and he began to court Dennis. As I learned much later, that customer was going to invest $1 million in Dennis’s efforts. I only lived with that family for a month before we moved out, into a home in Winchester, while that family rented a facility in Woburn. A few weeks after arriving, I went on what became my lifetime’s longest fast, of 45 days. I had fasted since age 17, but that fast was partly because it was cheaper than eating. I was going to do whatever I could to rebuild Dennis’s effort, and as not much was happening with Dennis, that family, and that potential investor, I got a temp job as an accounts payable clerk, working for a Kennedy foundation (the one for disabled children).

After one week working for the Kennedys, that investor was supposed to provide $20K in funding to get it going. I told Dennis to let me know when I did not need to keep working for the Kennedys, and on that Friday night, Dennis said that the investor got cold feet and that I should continue working for the Kennedys.

I did not know at the time that the investor planned to invest $1 million. All that I knew was that he was going to invest $20K and be Dennis’s 50/50 partner. I saw what happened in Seattle, and I worked for a tiny piece of that company. That that man would get half ownership for $20K (or so I thought at the time) seemed like the steal of the century. That Saturday morning, I asked Dennis if all that that man had to do was invest $20K into being his partner, and Dennis said yes. A couple of hours later, I asked if I could become his partner for $20K. Dennis later wrote that he almost laughed at me, as I was fasting because it was cheaper than eating. But that morning, I got on the phone to my friends and family, and by Monday morning, $25K was on its way to my bank account.

Dennis’s situation was worse than he told me. That investor gave Dennis a couple thousand dollars, but asked for a check in return for “security.” Dennis used that money to rent the home that we lived in, and he sent money to Stan, who had been waiting in Ellensburg for Dennis to make something happen. When Dennis sent Stan $500 or so, Stan began driving to Boston and was somewhere in Montana that Saturday morning. But that investor actually cashed his “security” check, so Dennis’s checks were about to bounce. My money bailed Dennis out and then some.

When I first moved in with Dennis, he watched me carefully around his daughters (as he told me many years later), but he did not need to be concerned about that. I soon became their babysitter, and I am Uncle Wade to them today. Dennis also began seeing me as his heir apparent, we began having long talks into the night, and it was mostly just me listening to his unbelievable life’s story.

But the big move was that when I raised that money (which became $40K before it was over), Dennis’s plan was to mount shows on his idea, and in Dennis’s inimitable style, he called the shows the Greatest Energy Show on Earth, and he wore a white tuxedo for the shows. Dennis never quite got all of that American nationalism out of his veins, and our first show was held at the Old South Meeting House, where the Boston Tea Party was planned.

After our series of four initial shows, Dennis began stirring things up in New England. As with Seattle, Dennis had stumbled into another nuclear-energy crisis. This one was around the Seabrook nuclear power plant on the border of New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The Seabrook Association, led by John Eichorn, was engaging in a huge propaganda campaign to wear down Massachusetts’s resistance to the power plant, and Massachusetts’s governor, Michael Dukakis, was about to run for president, and his anti-Seabrook stance was part of his campaign.

We held a show a quarter mile from Seabrook’s front gates, and at the show, Dennis announced a proposal to buy out Seabrook, never put nuclear fuel in it, and use it to store heat from his free-energy devices. Dennis express-mailed the proposal to Eichorn, who called our office within minutes of receiving the package and offered to come to our offices within an hour to discuss it. It was a very different reaction from what Dennis received from Washington’s electric companies. Dennis and Stan were soon feted at Eichorn’s palatial office. We had earlier heard that all of New England’s electric companies held secret meetings to decide what to do about us, and they decided that maybe they needed to work with us. The Massachusetts authorities were planning to prosecute us, but they could not find any laws that we were breaking.

And here is when it began to become very interesting, as we began receiving contact from the people who run the world, although we had no idea at the time. Mere weeks after our first shows, some nondescript businessmen came to our office and offered us $10 million for our company. I would have been an instant millionaire, but that was not our goal, and we did not know that it was the friendly buyout offer from the people who run the world. Dennis also began to receive anonymous phone calls in the night, of encouragement. I now know that those contacts came from the “black hat” and “white hat” factions of the global elite, but back then, they were just more of the daily strangeness that we encountered, and it overwhelmed my ego at times. Everybody who ever got involved with free energy has had their egos challenged. But I was brought down to Earth quickly on a number of fronts, and one was being repeatedly attacked by one of my smallest shareholders: an ex-girlfriend whom I once thought of marrying.

When I raised the money, I guaranteed everybody’s investment and did not want any for myself, but Dennis told me to get 20% of the stake. After the fourth attack by that ex-girlfriend left me in tears, Dennis told me to give her double her money back and make my guarantee to my other shareholders good then. My shareholders could get double their money back or half of their stock for all of their money back, and one took me up on it. Even at that stage, there were many who wanted an equity piece of what we had going. Around that time, an Amway billionaire visited our offices, sniffing for opportunities. Before I became Dennis’s partner, I had a very good idea what free energy meant to the world, which I had been developing ever since I heard of Joe Newman, and my visions of what I came to call the Fifth Epoch began in those days.

My biggest investor was my mentor, and I asked him to visit Boston, to assess what we were doing. Did Dennis’s free-energy idea have any merit? He came for two weeks, he was not quick to say that Dennis’s idea was impossible, and he was one of several scientists whom we heard from in those days who thought that there was something to Dennis’s idea. Also, it soon became evident to Dennis that my mentor was every bit of the genius that I portrayed him as, and behind my back they made a deal to move the company to Ventura, so that Dennis could work with my mentor. I did not learn that until I read it in one of Dennis’s books. Dennis’s secrecy games ended up costing me at times. The last place on Earth where I wanted to be was back in Southern California. I had already left twice, planning to never return. I guessed that we were moving there because my college professor was raising money for us.

The mainstream media, other than a small local paper, refused to cover us, while we were feted by Eichorn and friends. The global elite got involved and local officials were sharpening their axes, while we were slowly starving. When I met my Seattle roommate, he later said that I looked like I was 40 years old when I met him, from the stress of my LA days, and by the time I left Seattle to chase Dennis, I looked youthful again. But by the spring of 1987, my stress symptoms came back and I started drinking heavily again. In June 1987, we moved the operation to Ventura. Over the next 18 months, my life was ruined, but it was the awakening experience of my lifetime. I can’t regret any of it.